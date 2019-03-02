Vescio match winner breaks the Pies heart

Carlton notched up a narrow five-point victory over a brave Collingwood in muggy conditions at the Ikon Park in Melbourne.

The two old foes played a thrilling contest that could of gone either way, as the Pies gave it their all and led the match in the second and third quarters.

This win marks the Blues first win at home.

Image Source: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

It was all the Blues in the opening quarter, as they controlled the flow and momentum with repeated inside 50s of nine to one.

Tayla Harris applied a great run down tackle inside 50 for the Blues and was awarded with a free kick set shot at goal.

Harris converted the goal and the first of the match.

Late in the first quarter the contest tightened up with neither team able to gain clean possession.

The Blues led by 11 points at quarter time.

The Pies lifted and had a much-improved second quarter with their impressive run and attack.

They came out all guns blazing outscoring the Blues two goals to one behind.

Katie Lynch performed a run down tackle on Gabriella Pound who tried to get the ball out of the Blues defensive 50.

Lynch was awarded with the free kick and she took full advantage kicking through the Pies first goal of the match and her first ever AFLW goal.

Darcy Guttridge put the Blues defense under pressure again and it resulted in the Pies second goal via Jordyn Allen.

The Pies had an advantage of four points at the main break.

The match turned into a real arm wrestle in the third term with both teams giving it their all with intent and pressure.

Irishwoman Sarah Rowe was everywhere in the third term.

Rowe took the game on early in the third term and looked like scoring a goal but Pound applied an impressive chase down tackle.

Maddie Prespakis nailed through a much-needed goal for the Blues at the start of the third quarter.

It was an immediate response from the Pies with a great passage of play that resulted in Rowe passing the ball off to Guttridge who scored her first ever AFLW goal.

Harris tried to tackle Ash Brazill but in doing so she looked to have hyperextended her right shoulder.

Rowe awarded a high free kick on the siren and Rowe slotted through the set shot truly after the siren.

The Pies led by 10 points at three quarter time.

In a tense final quarter, the Blues scored the only two goals and kept the Pies scoreless.

Breann Moody kicked the football towards goal but the ball fell short just before the goal line and Meg Downie managed to get the ball on her boot to score the first goal of the final quarter.

The Pies could not clear the ball out of their defensive 50 in the last quarter.

It was not Vescio’s night in front of goal but it was her moment when she snap kicked accurately the match-winning goal late in the match.

The Blues came away with the win by five points over a gallant Pies outfit at the Ikon Park.

It was a superb match from two rivals that played scintilatting football from start to finish.

CARLTON 1.5 1.6 2.7 4.10 (34)

COLLINGWOOD 0.0 2.4 4.5 4.5 (29)

GOALS

Carlton: Harris, Prespakis, Downie, Vescio

Collingwood: Lynch, Allen, Guttridge, Rowe

BEST

Carlton: Prespakis, Davey, Pound, Harrington, Harris

Collingwood: Brazill, Lambert, Rowe, Allen, Chiocci

INJURIES

Carlton: Harris (right shoulder)

Collingwood: Nil

Reports: Nil