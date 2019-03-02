Cats upset Lions on the road

The Geelong Cats won convincingly by 27 points in mild conditions at the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex in Brisbane.

The Cats troubled the Lions with their uncompromising pressure especially with their defensive acts and as a result the Lions could not play their brand of football.

This impressive win is the Cats first win on the road in their inaugural AFLW season and the Cats sit atop of Conference B with the win.

The Lions recorded the lowest ever AFLW score.

Image Source: Albert Perez/Getty Images

It was an aggressive opening quarter from both teams, as they came out with great intent.

Olivia Purcell moved the ball forward into the Cats inside 50 and Kate Darby used her footy smarts to get the goal on the line whilst she laid on the ground.

Lions dominated possession but were unable to make the most of their possessions kicking against the wind.

Cats had the advantage of kicking into the breeze and kicked the only goal of the quarter.

Cats led by a goal at quarter time.

It was a tight second term with one stoppage after another.

Kate McCarthy put the jets on, as she broke away from her opponent and slotted through a great running goal.

A free kick was awarded to Mia-Rae Clifford who was held by Arianna Clarke.

Clifford converted the goal on the siren.

Cats led by a goal at the main break.

The third term continued to be a tough contest and the only difference was the Cats made good use of the breeze with two goals.

In the opening minute, Shannon Campbell copped a nasty knee to her temple from Darby.

The trainers helped Campbell to the bench who looked to be concussed.

Halfway through the third term Campbell was ruled out of the match by the Lions medical team with concussion.

Two quick forward entries in a minute from the Cats late in the third quarter resulted in two consecutive goals.

Purcell put through a classy snap for the first major of the third quarter followed by Darby’s second goal.

The Cats were up by 19 points at three quarter time.

In the final quarter, the Lions were kept scoreless and the Cats scored one goal.

Darby was taken high and awarded with a free kick.

Darby took full advantage of the free kick with a thumping long kick to put through her third goal of the match in a fine display up forward.

The Cats dominated the Lions in the second half of the match, as they secured their third win in AFLW 3.0 by 27 points at the Moreton Bay Sports Complex.

All match the Lions found it hard to halt the Cats pressure and get any flow into their game play.

It was the Lions worst performance in a match all season.

BRISBANE 0.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 (8)

GEELONG 1.1 2.1 4.3 5.5 (35)

GOALS

Brisbane: McCarthy

Geelong: Darby 3, Clifford, Purcell

BEST

Brisbane: Bates, Anderson, Keeffe, Virgo

Geelong: Cranston, Darby, Purcell, Garing, McMahon, Ivey

INJURIES

Brisbane: Campbell (Concussion)

Geelong: Nil

Reports: Nil