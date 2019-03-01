Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Saturday 23-Feb


Friday 22-Feb


Thursday 21-Feb


Tuesday 19-Feb


Monday 18-Feb


Sunday 17-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, March 01 2019 @ 03:08 am ACDT

Round 5 AFLW Teams

Thursday, February 28 2019 @ 06:01 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

 

Image Source: AFL Women's 

Round 5 teams have been released below

Brisbane vs Geelong, Saturday 2nd March 4:45pm at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex

Brisbane Lions Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

M.Dowrick

33

L.Kaslar - C

11

S.Campbell

20

Half Backs

S.Virgo

5

K.Lutkins

13

E.Bates

1

Centreline

 

 

B.Koenen

3

 

 

Half Forwards

E.Zielke 

8

J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw

30

L.Arnell

16

Forwards

J.Wuetschner

23

J.Keeffe

27

J.Zanchetta

7

Followers

S.Frederick-Traub

14

N.Exon

15

A.Anderson

18

Interchange

A.Clarke

21

G.Collingwood

28

M.Hunt 

6

 

K.McCarthy

9

J.Yorston

25

 

 

Emergencies

N.Grider

17

E.Pittman 

19

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

In: - L.Kaslar

Out: - N.Grider (Omitted)

Geelong Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

A.Teague

40

R.Goring

44

M.McMahon

24

Half Backs

M.Hickey

18

M.McDonald

11

D.Taylor

27

Centreline

 

 

R.Cranston

30

 

 

Half Forwards

D.Orr

2

K.Darby

8

S.Van De Heuvel

27

Forwards

M.Clifford

7

P.McWilliams

23

J.Ivey

5

Followers

E.Hoare

46

M.Keryk

16

O.Purcell

16

Interchange

R.Caris

1

R.Garing 

12

G.Clarke

17

 

J.Crockett-Grills

6

C.Blakeway

4

 

 

Emergencies

G.Rankin

10

M.Fogas

13

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

In: - K.Darby, R.Caris

Out: - A.O'Connor (Suspension), M.Boyd (Suspension)

Carlton vs Collingwood, Saturday 2nd March 7:15pm at Princes Park 

Carlton Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

N.Stevens

21

J.Van Dyk

36

J.Hosking

11

Half Backs

S.Hosking

10

K.Harrington

9

G.Pound

6

Centreline

 

 

A.McKay

5

 

 

Half Forwards

M.Prespakis

4

T.Harris

7

B.Walker

14

Forwards

D.Vescio

4

B.Davey - C

1

G.Gee

19

Followers

A.Downie

30

A.Mullane

8

C.Dalton

15

Interchange

E.Woods

27

K.Loynes

2

C.Wilson

20

 

J.Edwards

25

B.Moody

16

 

 

Emergencies

T.Lucas-Rodd

18

R.Hicks

24

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

In: - E.Woods, C.Wilson, B.Moody

Out: - N.Plane (Omitted), R.Watt (Omitted), L.Brazzale (Omitted)

Collingwood Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

J.Allen

6

S.Casey

22

I.Ross

21

Half Backs

E.Grant 

5

S.Livingstone

12

A.Brazill 

10

Centreline

 

 

B.Bonnici

8

 

 

Half Forwards

M.Kuys

9

J.Membrey

31

K.Stratton

41

Forwards

S.Rowe

7

S.Alexander

24

K.Lynch

16

Followers

E.Hynes 

11

S.Chiocci - C

17

J.Lambert 

13

Interchange

S.Layton

1

S.Dargan

46

D.Guttridge 

34

 

M.Shevlin

35

R.Schleicher

18

 

 

Emergencies

L.Butler

23 

 M.Cann

25

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

In: - A.Brazill, D.Guttridge, R.Schleicher

Out: - C.McIntosh (Omitted), N.Hildebrand (Omitted), G.Parker (Omitted) 

GWS Giants vs Melbourne, Sunday 3rd March 2:05pm at Blacktown International Sportspark

GWS Giants Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

T.Hetherington

9

E.Brush

10

A.Farrugia

18

Half Backs

J.Dal Pos

7

P.Randall

21

N.Barr

8

Centreline

 

 

A.Eva

2

 

 

Half Forwards

C.Staunton

13

Y.Bonner 

27

A.Parker

3

Forwards

J.Barclay

34

C.Bernardi

4

T.Mackrill

32

Followers

E.McKinnon

23

C.Gum

26

H.Zreika 

24

Interchange

E.Bennetts

22

M.Collier

14

J.Barclay

34

 

I.Nielsen

25

T.Mackrill

32

 H.Zreika

24 

 

A.Parker

3

 L.Stephenson

12 

 

 


         

In: - E.McKinnon, J.Hicks, B.Perry

Out: - M.Collier (Omitted)

Melbourne Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

M.Downie

2

H.Cordner

21

B.Patterson

24

Half Backs

S.Lampard

8

B.Jakobson

7

C.Emonson

11

Centreline

 

 

E.O'Dea

5

 

 

Half Forwards

M.Gay 

3

S.Scott - C

12

A.Newman

16

Forwards

E.Zanker 

29

T.Cunningham

1

K.Hore 

10

Followers

L.Pearce 

15

L.Mithen

14

K.Paxman

4

Interchange

C.Phillips

7

T.Hanks

28

S.Heath

 30

 

A.Guest 

17

K.Smith

13

M.Guerin

 22

 

            

In: - B.Patterson, S.Heath, M.Guerin

Out: - A.Woodland (Omitted)

North Melbourne vs Adelaide Crows, Sunday 3rd March 4:05pm at Avalon Airport Oval

North Melbourne Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

B.Gibson

18

D.Hardiman

31

J.Trend

21

Half Backs

J.Duffin

27

T.Randall

16

J.Grierson

19

Centreline

 

 

E.Kearney - C

9

 

 

Half Forwards

K.Gillespie-Jones

5

J.Garner 

25

S.Abbantangelo

1

Forwards

M.Hope

23

C.Munn

13

K.Ashmore

10

Followers

Em.King

60

J.Stanton

17

J,Bruton

35

Interchange

N.Bresnehan

12

E.King

9

E.Humphries

6

 

A.Drennan

3

D.Bateman

11

 B.Lynch

20 

 

 B.Lynch 20 C.Haines

   
       

 

 

In: - C.Munn, N.Bresnehan, C.Haines

Out: - G.Nanscawen (Omitted)

Adelaide Crows Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

D.Cox

31

S.Allan

39

C.Randall - C

26

Half Backs

D.Varnhagen

9

M.Rajcic

32

A.Foley

3

Centreline

 

 

E.Phillips

13

 

 

Half Forwards

E.Jones

2

S.Thompson

14

R.Forth

27

Forwards

J.Mules

23

C.Scheer

4

H.Martin

6

Followers

J.Foley

24

A.Hatchard 

33

E.Marinoff

10

Interchange

J.McCormick

5

S.Li

19

A.Considine

16

 

S.Riley

8

D.Ponter 

15

 

 

 

M.Nankivell

12

R.Lugg

45

 

 

 

 

  

 

In: - C.Scheer, M.Nankivell, R.Lugg

Out: - C.Cramey (Injured) 

Fremantle Dockers vs Western Bulldogs, Sunday 3rd March 6:05pm at Fremantle Oval

Fremantle Dockers Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

E.Gooch

8

T.Bresland

5

A.Stannett

24

Half Backs

A.Williams

9

E.Antonio

12

K.Donnellan - C

15

Centreline

 

 

P.Seth

18

 

 

Half Forwards

G.Houghton

27

A.Sharp

1

H.Miller

19

Forwards

K.Bowers 

2

K.Gibson

21

S.Duffy

6

Followers

P.Laurie

11

D.Hooker

17

S.Cain 

20

Interchange

L.Pugh

32

K.Grieve

13

G.O'Sullivan

22

 

M.Sergeant

23

M.Caulfield

10

 

 

 

L.Mascall

14

A.Janz

30

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

In: - H.Miller, M.Sergeant, L.Mascall, A.Janz

Out: - A.Atkins (Omitted), C.Stubbs (Omitted)

Western Bulldogs Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

H.Scott

22

L.Spark

11

L.Birch

18

Half Backs

S.Karlson

26

T.Ernst

19

A.Utri

23

Centreline

 

 

K.Lamb

27

 

 

Half Forwards

B.Lochland

1

E.Gamble

14

K.McLeod

6

Forwards

A.McCarthy

15

I.Huntington

4

K.Brennan - C

3

Followers

K.Rennie

24

E.Blackburn

2

M.Conti

8

Interchange

E.Brown

9

N.Ferres

16

A.Gogos

36

 

E.Mackie

25

D.Berry

7

 K.Bartlett

20 

In: - B.Lochland, I.Huntington, E.Brown, K.Bartlett

Out: - B.Toogood, (Omitted), C.Moody (Omitted)

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Round 5 AFLW Teams | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 51

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.16 seconds 