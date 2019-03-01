Round 5 AFLW Teams Thursday, February 28 2019 @ 06:01 pm ACDT Contributed by: Image Source: AFL Women's Round 5 teams have been released below Brisbane vs Geelong, Saturday 2nd March 4:45pm at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex Brisbane Lions Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs M.Dowrick 33 L.Kaslar - C 11 S.Campbell 20 Half Backs S.Virgo 5 K.Lutkins 13 E.Bates 1 Centreline B.Koenen 3 Half Forwards E.Zielke 8 J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw 30 L.Arnell 16 Forwards J.Wuetschner 23 J.Keeffe 27 J.Zanchetta 7 Followers S.Frederick-Traub 14 N.Exon 15 A.Anderson 18 Interchange A.Clarke 21 G.Collingwood 28 M.Hunt 6 K.McCarthy 9 J.Yorston 25 Emergencies N.Grider 17 E.Pittman 19 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - L.Kaslar Out: - N.Grider (Omitted) Geelong Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs A.Teague 40 R.Goring 44 M.McMahon 24 Half Backs M.Hickey 18 M.McDonald 11 D.Taylor 27 Centreline R.Cranston 30 Half Forwards D.Orr 2 K.Darby 8 S.Van De Heuvel 27 Forwards M.Clifford 7 P.McWilliams 23 J.Ivey 5 Followers E.Hoare 46 M.Keryk 16 O.Purcell 16 Interchange R.Caris 1 R.Garing 12 G.Clarke 17 J.Crockett-Grills 6 C.Blakeway 4 Emergencies G.Rankin 10 M.Fogas 13 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - K.Darby, R.Caris Out: - A.O'Connor (Suspension), M.Boyd (Suspension) Carlton vs Collingwood, Saturday 2nd March 7:15pm at Princes Park Carlton Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs N.Stevens 21 J.Van Dyk 36 J.Hosking 11 Half Backs S.Hosking 10 K.Harrington 9 G.Pound 6 Centreline A.McKay 5 Half Forwards M.Prespakis 4 T.Harris 7 B.Walker 14 Forwards D.Vescio 4 B.Davey - C 1 G.Gee 19 Followers A.Downie 30 A.Mullane 8 C.Dalton 15 Interchange E.Woods 27 K.Loynes 2 C.Wilson 20 J.Edwards 25 B.Moody 16 Emergencies T.Lucas-Rodd 18 R.Hicks 24 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - E.Woods, C.Wilson, B.Moody Out: - N.Plane (Omitted), R.Watt (Omitted), L.Brazzale (Omitted) Collingwood Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs J.Allen 6 S.Casey 22 I.Ross 21 Half Backs E.Grant 5 S.Livingstone 12 A.Brazill 10 Centreline B.Bonnici 8 Half Forwards M.Kuys 9 J.Membrey 31 K.Stratton 41 Forwards S.Rowe 7 S.Alexander 24 K.Lynch 16 Followers E.Hynes 11 S.Chiocci - C 17 J.Lambert 13 Interchange S.Layton 1 S.Dargan 46 D.Guttridge 34 M.Shevlin 35 R.Schleicher 18 Emergencies L.Butler 23 M.Cann 25 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - A.Brazill, D.Guttridge, R.Schleicher Out: - C.McIntosh (Omitted), N.Hildebrand (Omitted), G.Parker (Omitted) GWS Giants vs Melbourne, Sunday 3rd March 2:05pm at Blacktown International Sportspark GWS Giants Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs T.Hetherington 9 E.Brush 10 A.Farrugia 18 Half Backs J.Dal Pos 7 P.Randall 21 N.Barr 8 Centreline A.Eva 2 Half Forwards C.Staunton 13 Y.Bonner 27 A.Parker 3 Forwards J.Barclay 34 C.Bernardi 4 T.Mackrill 32 Followers E.McKinnon 23 C.Gum 26 H.Zreika 24 Interchange E.Bennetts 22 M.Collier 14 J.Barclay 34 I.Nielsen 25 T.Mackrill 32 H.Zreika 24 A.Parker 3 L.Stephenson 12

In: - E.McKinnon, J.Hicks, B.Perry Out: - M.Collier (Omitted) Melbourne Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs M.Downie 2 H.Cordner 21 B.Patterson 24 Half Backs S.Lampard 8 B.Jakobson 7 C.Emonson 11 Centreline E.O'Dea 5 Half Forwards M.Gay 3 S.Scott - C 12 A.Newman 16 Forwards E.Zanker 29 T.Cunningham 1 K.Hore 10 Followers L.Pearce 15 L.Mithen 14 K.Paxman 4 Interchange C.Phillips 7 T.Hanks 28 S.Heath 30 A.Guest 17 K.Smith 13 M.Guerin 22 In: - B.Patterson, S.Heath, M.Guerin Out: - A.Woodland (Omitted) North Melbourne vs Adelaide Crows, Sunday 3rd March 4:05pm at Avalon Airport Oval North Melbourne Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs B.Gibson 18 D.Hardiman 31 J.Trend 21 Half Backs J.Duffin 27 T.Randall 16 J.Grierson 19 Centreline E.Kearney - C 9 Half Forwards K.Gillespie-Jones 5 J.Garner 25 S.Abbantangelo 1 Forwards M.Hope 23 C.Munn 13 K.Ashmore 10 Followers Em.King 60 J.Stanton 17 J,Bruton 35 Interchange N.Bresnehan 12 E.King 9 E.Humphries 6 A.Drennan 3 D.Bateman 11 B.Lynch 20 B.Lynch 20 C.Haines 5 In: - C.Munn, N.Bresnehan, C.Haines Out: - G.Nanscawen (Omitted) Adelaide Crows Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs D.Cox 31 S.Allan 39 C.Randall - C 26 Half Backs D.Varnhagen 9 M.Rajcic 32 A.Foley 3 Centreline E.Phillips 13 Half Forwards E.Jones 2 S.Thompson 14 R.Forth 27 Forwards J.Mules 23 C.Scheer 4 H.Martin 6 Followers J.Foley 24 A.Hatchard 33 E.Marinoff 10 Interchange J.McCormick 5 S.Li 19 A.Considine 16 S.Riley 8 D.Ponter 15 M.Nankivell 12 R.Lugg 45 In: - C.Scheer, M.Nankivell, R.Lugg Out: - C.Cramey (Injured) Fremantle Dockers vs Western Bulldogs, Sunday 3rd March 6:05pm at Fremantle Oval Fremantle Dockers Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs E.Gooch 8 T.Bresland 5 A.Stannett 24 Half Backs A.Williams 9 E.Antonio 12 K.Donnellan - C 15 Centreline P.Seth 18 Half Forwards G.Houghton 27 A.Sharp 1 H.Miller 19 Forwards K.Bowers 2 K.Gibson 21 S.Duffy 6 Followers P.Laurie 11 D.Hooker 17 S.Cain 20 Interchange L.Pugh 32 K.Grieve 13 G.O'Sullivan 22 M.Sergeant 23 M.Caulfield 10 L.Mascall 14 A.Janz 30 In: - H.Miller, M.Sergeant, L.Mascall, A.Janz Out: - A.Atkins (Omitted), C.Stubbs (Omitted) Western Bulldogs Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs H.Scott 22 L.Spark 11 L.Birch 18 Half Backs S.Karlson 26 T.Ernst 19 A.Utri 23 Centreline K.Lamb 27 Half Forwards B.Lochland 1 E.Gamble 14 K.McLeod 6 Forwards A.McCarthy 15 I.Huntington 4 K.Brennan - C 3 Followers K.Rennie 24 E.Blackburn 2 M.Conti 8 Interchange E.Brown 9 N.Ferres 16 A.Gogos 36 E.Mackie 25 D.Berry 7 K.Bartlett 20 In: - B.Lochland, I.Huntington, E.Brown, K.Bartlett Out: - B.Toogood, (Omitted), C.Moody (Omitted)













