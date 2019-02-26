Round 4 Rising Star Nominees - Ponter and Dargan

Adelaide Crows' Danielle Ponter and Collingwood's Sarah Dargan have been named the Rising Star Nominees in Round Four NAB AFL Women's.

Ponter has become the Crows first nomination for AFLW 3.0.

Image Source: AFC Media and Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Ponter impressed in front of her home crowd against the Fremantle Dockers at TIO Stadium.

She kicked a nice goal to bring up her first AFLW goal.

Ponter, the 18 year old received the rising star nomination after she contributed two goals and had a 90 per cent disposal efficiency in the 42 point win over the Dockers.

Ponter was told the news from the Crows inaugural AFLW Rising Star Ebony Marinoff over the phone.

Marinoff was in West Lakes when she called Ponter who was at the Michael Long Centre in Darwin.

As reported at AFC.com.au Marinoff asked Ponter if she thought she had done enough to keep her spot in the Crows forward line and then she broke the happy news to Ponter.

"Do you reckon you lit the show up, enough to be a starω Do you reckon you're a rising starω," Marinoff asked.

"Bullsh**t," was Ponter's reply, she was shocked by the news.

"You're Round Four nominated for the Rising Star mate," Marinoff said. "Oh wow," Ponter said

The Crows selected Ponter at number 48 in the 2018 NAB AFL Women's Draft.

Dargan was one of Collingwood's best players in the loss over the GWS Giants at Morwell Recreational Reserve on Sunday afternoon.

Dargan finished with 16 disposals and six tackles in an impressive performance from the 20 year old.

Collingwood selected Dargan at number 20 in the 2017 NAB AFL Women's Draft.