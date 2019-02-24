Giants tough it out for first win of AFLW 3.0

The GWS Giants secured their first win of AFLW 3.0, as they narrowly defeated Collingwood by nine points in warm conditions at the Morwell Recreation Reserve.

It was the first ever AFLW match at Morwell.

Image Source: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

It was a monster first quarter from the Giants, as they scored four goals maximizing the wind and kept the Pies scoreless.

The Giants were dominant and therefore the Pies struggled to get any flow and momentum into their game.

Tait Mackrill was able to get the Giants off to the perfect start with the first goal of the match in the opening minute.

Advantage play on was paid to the Giants and Louise Stephenson took full advantage, as she kicked a ripper of a goal from the pocket.

It was Stephenson’s first ever AFLW goal in her ninth AFLW match.

Another quick inside 50 kick from Irishwoman Yvonne Bonner resulted in a Jessica Dal Pos goal and the Giants third consecutive goal of the quarter.

Cora Staunton used her strength to out body her opponent and took the contested mark inside forward 50.

Staunton slotted through the goal accurately from the set shot.

At quarter time, the Giants had a 26-point advantage.

The Pies applied greater pressure and slowed down the game and they outscored the Giants two goals to none.

Sharni Layton with clever ruck work to Sarah Dargan who roved well and notched up the Pies first goal of the match with the wind.

Layton snap kicked out of the ruck to a pack near the goal square and debutant Jordan Membrey chest marked the football.

Membrey nailed through her first major from the set shot.

The Giants led by 14 points at the main break.

In the third term the Giants made it hard for the Pies to get any attack into their game and kept the Pies scoreless.

The Pies defense held up well in the third quarter and kept the Giants to one goal in the tight contest.

The Giants kicked long to the goal square and the football fell out to the back to Bonner.

Bonner picked the football up and smartly booted through a marvelous goal whilst being tackled.

The Giants held an ascendancy of 23 points at three quarter time.

The wind caused problems for both teams in the final term and Collingwood kicked the only two goals of the term.

Debutant Membrey scored her second goal of the match and the first goal of the last quarter.

Maddie Shevlin used the breeze to her advantage and put through an impressive first AFLW goal.

The Giants pulled off a hard fought narrow nine point win against a Pies outfit that really made them earn it at the Morwell Recreation Reserve.