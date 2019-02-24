Crows too classy for the Dockers in Darwin

The Adelaide Crows were unstoppable against the Fremantle Dockers at the TIO Stadium, as they demolished the Dockers by 41 points in steamy and hot conditions in Darwin.

Image Source: Michael Wilson

It was a tight and tough contested opening quarter with both teams scoring a goal apiece.

The Crows had all of the attacking play and the Dockers key midfielders could not get their hands on the ball.

Kellie Gibson kicked the opening goal for the Dockers against her old side the Crows.

Stevie-Lee Thompson used her speed and scored the first goal of the Crows and her kick knocked the goal umpire down but the umpire was straight back up to her feet.

The Crows led narrowly by three points at quarter time.

The Crows and Dockers continued to be evenly matched and play highly contested football in the second term kicking two goals each.

Erin Phillips was everywhere in the quarter.

An exciting team play from the Crows set up by Phillips and Danielle Ponter kicked a beauty of a goal and her first AFLW goal ever.

Great coast-to-coast football from the Dockers resulted in a goal to Ebony Antonio and Parris Laurie who tackled at the other end of the ground created the surge.

Debutant Courtney Stubbs set up Ashlee Atkins who was awarded a 50m penalty.

Atkins slotted through the easy goal from the goal square.

With her third shot at goal, Phillips made no mistake kicking through her first major of the night.

The Crows held a four-point advantage at the main break.

The Crows kicked the only goal of the third quarter and they kept the Dockers scoreless in a match that continued to be a real arm wrestle.

Eloise Jones used her quickness to soccer kicked the football off the ground for the Crows first goal of the third quarter.

It was a goal-saving smother from Ange Stannett who stopped Thompson from scoring the goal deep in attack.

The Crows led by 12 points at three quarter time.

The Crows were in cruise control with a massive five goal final quarter and kept the Dockers goalless.

Ponter burst away into space and nailed through another impressive goal in front of her home crowd in Darwin.

Hannah Martin kicked a floater towards the top of the goal square and the ball landed in the trusty hands of Jones.

Jones slotted through the second consecutive goal of the quarter for the Crows.

A push in the back free kick was awarded to Martin and from directly in front Martin kicked truly for goal.

Thompson had a set shot at goal and put through the beautiful set shot.

Phillips booted through her third goal of the contest late in the final quarter.

The Crows were a class above the Dockers thumping them by 44 points at the TIO Stadium.

The pressure from the Crows was unrelenting all night and they took it up another notch in the second half with six goals to the Dockers none.

ADELAIDE 1.3 3.5 4.8 9.11 (65)

FREMANTLE 1.0 3.2 3.2 3.5 (23)

GOALS

Adelaide: Jones 2, Ponter 2, Thompson 2, Phillips 2, Martin

Fremantle: Gibson, Antonio, Atkins

BEST

Adelaide: Phillips, Hatchard, Marinoff, Jones, Ponter, Allan

Fremantle: Bowers, Gibson, Gooch, Cain

INJURIES

Adelaide: Cramey (hamstring)

Fremantle: Nil

Reports: Nil