Lions too powerful for Dogs

The Brisbane Lions outclassed the Western Bulldogs at the VU Whitten Oval, as they demolished them by 33 points in great conditions in Melbourne.

It just was not the Dogs night with their sloppy disposals and skills compared to the Lions that were cleaner in all facets of their game.

Image Source: Scott Barbour

The opening term was filled with high pressure and intensity.

It was a quarter where the Dogs controlled the territory but there was only one goal kicked for the whole quarter and this was from the Lions.

A great pick up from Sabrina Frederick-Traub resulted in Jordan Zanchetta finishing off her hard work, as she notched up her first AFLW goal.

The Lions had a five-point advantage at quarter time.

In the second term, the Lions took their pressure up another level and were all over the Dogs in an imposing quarter.

The Dogs were unable to counteract the Lions pressure.

The Lions dominated the inside 50 count nine to two in the quarter and it resulted in the Lions scoring two goals and keeping the Dogs scoreless.

Jess Wuetschner opened the scoring for the Lions with an impressive goal from the pocket.

Lion’s debutant Jacqui Yorston nicely set up teammate Breanna Koenen who put through her first AFLW goal from 50m out and it was superb.

The Lions were up by 21 points at the main break.

It tightened up in the third quarter with both teams scoring one goal each.

The Lions continued to be cleaner with their use of the ball all over the ground compared to the Dogs that were sloppy.

Nat Exon broke away from the pack and kicked a ripper of a running goal.

There was a bit of brilliance from the Irish woman Aisling McCarthy who smothered the Lions kick out of defense and composed herself to put through a much-needed goal for the Dogs.

The Lions led by 22 points at three quarter time.

Early in the final quarter a heavy knock was applied from Zanchetta to Ellie Blackburn’s head. Blackburn was stretchered by the Dogs medical team.

Kate McCarthy used her speed and class to slot through the opening goal of the last term.

Kirsten McLeod from a tough angle dribbled through the Dogs first goal of the quarter.

The Lions responded with a goal of their own via Megan Hunt. It was Hunt’s first goal in her AFLW career.

McCarthy notched up her second goal of the quarter after smart play from Arianna Clarke.

McCarthy, Frederick-Traub and Wuetschner led the Lions to the 33 point victory over the Dogs.