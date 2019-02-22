Round 4 AFLW Teams Thursday, February 21 2019 @ 08:03 pm ACDT Contributed by: Image Source: AFL Women's Round 4 team lists have been released below Geelong vs Carlton, Saturday 23rd February 4:45pm at GMHBA Stadium Geelong Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs A.Teague 40 R.Goring 44 M.McMahon 24 Half Backs M.Hickey 18 M.McDonald 11 D.Taylor 27 Centreline R.Cranston 30 Half Forwards D.Orr 2 M.Boyd 26 S.Van De Heuvel 27 Forwards R.Garing 12 P.McWilliams 23 J.Ivey 5 Followers A.O'Connor 45 M.Keryk 16 O.Purcell 16 Interchange E.Hoare 46 M.Clifford 7 G.Clarke 17 J.Crockett-Grills 6 C.Blakeway 4 Emergencies G.Rankin 10 K.Darby 8 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - C.Blakeway, A.O'Connor Out: - R.Webster (injured), K.Darby Carlton Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs J.Edwards 25 J.Van Dyk 36 S.Hosking 10 Half Backs N.Stevens 21 K.Harrington 9 G.Pound 6 Centreline K.Loynes 2 Half Forwards M.Prespakis 4 R.Watt 22 T.Harris 7 Forwards D.Vescio 4 B.Davey - C 1 G.Gee 19 Followers A.Downie 30 A.Mullane 8 C.Dalton 15 Interchange A.McKay 5 N.Plane 32 L.Brazzale 12 J.Hosking 11 B.Walker 14 Emergencies R.Hicks 24 T.Lucas-Rodd 18 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - R.Watt, A.McKay Out: - B.Moody, K.Bentley Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions, Saturday 23rd February 7:15pm at Whitten Oval Western Bulldogs Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs N.Ferres 16 L.Spark 11 S.Karlson 26 Half Backs L.Birch 18 T.Ernst 19 H.Scott 22 Centreline K.Lamb 27 Half Forwards A.Utri 23 E.Gamble 14 B.Toogood 28 Forwards A.McCarthy 15 K.Brennan - C 3 E.Mackie 25 Followers K.Rennie 24 E.Blackburn - C 2 M.Conti 8 Interchange C.Moody 13 N.Callinan 10 A.Gogos 36 D.Berry 7 K.McLeod 6 Emergencies E.Brown 9 B.Smith 12 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - S.Karlson, E.Gamble, K.McLeod Out: - H.Wildes, B.Hunt, B.Smith Brisbane Lions Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs M.Dowrick 33 L.Kaslar - C 11 S.Campbell 20 Half Backs S.Virgo 5 K.Lutkins 13 E.Bates 1 Centreline J.Zanchetta 7 Half Forwards L.Arnell 16 J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw 30 E.Zielke 8 Forwards J.Wuetschner 23 J.Keeffe 27 N.Exon 15 Followers S.Frederick-Traub 14 B.Koenen 3 A.Anderson 18 Interchange A.Clarke 21 G.Collingwood 28 J.Yorston 25 M.Hunt 6 K.McCarthy 9 Emergencies N.Grider 17 J.Ellenger 29 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - J.Keeffe, A.Clarke, J.Yorston, M.Hunt Out: - P.Parker, E.Pittman, T.Groves-Little (injured), L.Bella (rested) Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers, Saturday 23rd February 8:05pm at TIO Stadium Adelaide Crows Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs D.Cox 31 S.Allan 39 C.Randall 26 Half Backs D.Varnhagen 9 M.Rajcic 32 J.Mules 23 Centreline E.Marinoff 10 Half Forwards A.Foley 3 C.Cramey 22 A.Considine 16 Forwards E.Jones 2 E.Phillips - C 13 R.Forth 27 Followers J.Foley 24 A.Hatchard 33 S.Thompson 14 Interchange J.McCormick 5 S.Li 19 H.Martin 6 S.Riley 8 D.Ponter 15 Emergencies N.Gore 7 S.Perkins 28 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - J.McCormick, H.Martin Out: - C.Scheer (suspension), S.Perkins Fremantle Dockers Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs E.Gooch 8 L.Pugh 32 A.Stannett 24 Half Backs A.Williams 9 E.Antonio 12 K.Donnellan - C 15 Centreline P.Seth 18 Half Forwards G.Houghton 27 A.Sharp 1 G.O'Sullivan 22 Forwards K.Bowers 2 K.Gibson 21 M.Caulfield 10 Followers P.Laurie 11 D.Hooker 17 S.Cain 20 Interchange T.Bresland 5 K.Grieve 13 A.Atkins 37 C.Stubbs 4 S.Duffy 6 Emergencies L.Mascall 14 J.Stewart 7 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - G.O'Sullivan, C.Stubbs Out: - H.Miller (suspension), B.Moyes (injured) Collingwood vs GWS Giants, Sunday 24th February 2:05pm at Morwell Recreation Reserve Collingwood Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs J.Allen 6 S.Casey 22 I.Ross 21 Half Backs G.Parker 19 S.Livingstone 12 N.Hildebrand 3 Centreline B.Bonnici 8 Half Forwards M.Kuys 9 S.D'Arcy 4 M.Shevlin 35 Forwards S.Rowe 7 S.Alexander 24 C.McIntosh 20 Followers E.Hynes 11 S.Chiocci - C 17 J.Lambert 13 Interchange S.Layton 1 K.Lynch 16 S.Dargan 46 E.Fowler 15 J.Membrey 31 Emergencies EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - G.Parker, M.Kuys, S.Layton, K.Stratton, E.Fowler, E.Grant, J.Membrey Out: - R.Schleicher, G.Gourlay, M.Cann, H.Whitford, A.Brazill (injured) GWS Giants Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs E.Brush 10 P.Randall 21 N.Barr 8 Half Backs A.Farrugia - C 18 L.Stephenson 12 T.Hetherington 9 Centreline A.Eva 2 Half Forwards E.Bennetts 22 Y.Bonner 27 J.Dal Pos 7 Forwards C.Bernardi 4 C.Staunton 13 T.Davies 16 Followers E.McKinnon 23 R.Beeson 6 C.Gum 26 Interchange J.Hicks 5 M.Collier 14 J.Barclay 34 B.Perry 19 T.Mackrill 32 H.Zreika 24 A.Parker 3

In: - N.Barr, T.Davies, B.Perry, H.Zreika Out: - R.Tomkins, P.Monahan Melbourne vs North Melbourne, Sunday 24th February 4:05pm at Casey Fields Melbourne Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs M.Downie 2 H.Cordner 21 A.Kemp 36 Half Backs S.Lampard 8 C.Phillips 35 C.Emonson 11 Centreline E.O'Dea 5 Half Forwards M.Gay 3 S.Scott - C 12 A.Newman 16 Forwards E.Zanker 29 T.Cunningham 1 K.Hore 10 Followers L.Pearce 15 L.Mithen 14 K.Paxman 4 Interchange B.Jakobsson 7 T.Hanks 28 A.Woodland 19 A.Guest 17 K.Smith 13 J.Hickey 31 B.Patterson 24 In: - J.Hickey, B.Patterson Out: - North Melbourne Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs B.Gibson 18 D.Hardiman 31 J.Trend 21 Half Backs J.Duffin 27 T.Randall 16 J.Grierson 19 Centreline E.Kearney - C 9 Half Forwards K.Gillespie-Jones 5 J.Garner 25 S.Abbantangelo 1 Forwards D.Bateman 11 M.Hope 23 K.Ashmore 10 Followers Em.King 60 J.Stanton 17 J,Bruton 35 Interchange T.Mesiti 14 E.King 9 E.Humphries 6 A.Drennan 3 C.Haines 5 B.Lynch 20 G.Nanscawen 22 In: - S.Abbatangelo, T.Mesiti, B.Lynch, G.Nanscawen Out: - C.Munn (calf), N.Bresnehan (injured) Share













What's Related More by Tash Gunawardana

More from Australia Story Options Printable Story Format

Syndication RSS news RSS events Twitter Facebook Who's Online Guest Users: 39

What's New Stories 6 new Stories in the last 3 days



Comments last 3 days No new comments



Media Gallery last 7 Days No new media items



Links last 2 weeks No recent new links

No new commentsNo new media itemsNo recent new links