Round 4 AFLW Teams
Thursday, February 21 2019 @ 08:03 pm ACDT
Contributed by: Tash Gunawardana
Image Source: AFL Women's
Round 4 team lists have been released below
Geelong vs Carlton, Saturday 23rd February 4:45pm at GMHBA Stadium
Geelong Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
A.Teague
|
40
|
R.Goring
|
44
|
M.McMahon
|
24
|
Half Backs
|
M.Hickey
|
18
|
M.McDonald
|
11
|
D.Taylor
|
27
|
Centreline
|
|
|
R.Cranston
|
30
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
D.Orr
|
2
|
M.Boyd
|
26
|
S.Van De Heuvel
|
27
|
Forwards
|
R.Garing
|
12
|
P.McWilliams
|
23
|
J.Ivey
|
5
|
Followers
|
A.O'Connor
|
45
|
M.Keryk
|
16
|
O.Purcell
|
16
|
Interchange
|
E.Hoare
|
46
|
M.Clifford
|
7
|
G.Clarke
|
17
|
|
J.Crockett-Grills
|
6
|
C.Blakeway
|
4
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
G.Rankin
|
10
|
K.Darby
|
8
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
In: - C.Blakeway, A.O'Connor
Out: - R.Webster (injured), K.Darby
Carlton Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
J.Edwards
|
25
|
J.Van Dyk
|
36
|
S.Hosking
|
10
|
Half Backs
|
N.Stevens
|
21
|
K.Harrington
|
9
|
G.Pound
|
6
|
Centreline
|
|
|
K.Loynes
|
2
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
M.Prespakis
|
4
|
R.Watt
|
22
|
T.Harris
|
7
|
Forwards
|
D.Vescio
|
4
|
B.Davey - C
|
1
|
G.Gee
|
19
|
Followers
|
A.Downie
|
30
|
A.Mullane
|
8
|
C.Dalton
|
15
|
Interchange
|
A.McKay
|
5
|
N.Plane
|
32
|
L.Brazzale
|
12
|
|
J.Hosking
|
11
|
B.Walker
|
14
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
R.Hicks
|
24
|
T.Lucas-Rodd
|
18
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
In: - R.Watt, A.McKay
Out: - B.Moody, K.Bentley
Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions, Saturday 23rd February 7:15pm at Whitten Oval
Western Bulldogs Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
N.Ferres
|
16
|
L.Spark
|
11
|
S.Karlson
|
26
|
Half Backs
|
L.Birch
|
18
|
T.Ernst
|
19
|
H.Scott
|
22
|
Centreline
|
|
|
K.Lamb
|
27
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
A.Utri
|
23
|
E.Gamble
|
14
|
B.Toogood
|
28
|
Forwards
|
A.McCarthy
|
15
|
K.Brennan - C
|
3
|
E.Mackie
|
25
|
Followers
|
K.Rennie
|
24
|
E.Blackburn - C
|
2
|
M.Conti
|
8
|
Interchange
|
C.Moody
|
13
|
N.Callinan
|
10
|
A.Gogos
|
36
|
|
D.Berry
|
7
|
K.McLeod
|
6
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
E.Brown
|
9
|
B.Smith
|
12
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
In: - S.Karlson, E.Gamble, K.McLeod
Out: - H.Wildes, B.Hunt, B.Smith
Brisbane Lions Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
M.Dowrick
|
33
|
L.Kaslar - C
|
11
|
S.Campbell
|
20
|
Half Backs
|
S.Virgo
|
5
|
K.Lutkins
|
13
|
E.Bates
|
1
|
Centreline
|
|
|
J.Zanchetta
|
7
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
L.Arnell
|
16
|
J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw
|
30
|
E.Zielke
|
8
|
Forwards
|
J.Wuetschner
|
23
|
J.Keeffe
|
27
|
N.Exon
|
15
|
Followers
|
S.Frederick-Traub
|
14
|
B.Koenen
|
3
|
A.Anderson
|
18
|
Interchange
|
A.Clarke
|
21
|
G.Collingwood
|
28
|
J.Yorston
|
25
|
|
M.Hunt
|
6
|
K.McCarthy
|
9
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
N.Grider
|
17
|
J.Ellenger
|
29
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
In: - J.Keeffe, A.Clarke, J.Yorston, M.Hunt
Out: - P.Parker, E.Pittman, T.Groves-Little (injured), L.Bella (rested)
Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers, Saturday 23rd February 8:05pm at TIO Stadium
Adelaide Crows Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
D.Cox
|
31
|
S.Allan
|
39
|
C.Randall
|
26
|
Half Backs
|
D.Varnhagen
|
9
|
M.Rajcic
|
32
|
J.Mules
|
23
|
Centreline
|
|
|
E.Marinoff
|
10
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
A.Foley
|
3
|
C.Cramey
|
22
|
A.Considine
|
16
|
Forwards
|
E.Jones
|
2
|
E.Phillips - C
|
13
|
R.Forth
|
27
|
Followers
|
J.Foley
|
24
|
A.Hatchard
|
33
|
S.Thompson
|
14
|
Interchange
|
J.McCormick
|
5
|
S.Li
|
19
|
H.Martin
|
6
|
|
S.Riley
|
8
|
D.Ponter
|
15
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
N.Gore
|
7
|
S.Perkins
|
28
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
In: - J.McCormick, H.Martin
Out: - C.Scheer (suspension), S.Perkins
Fremantle Dockers Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
E.Gooch
|
8
|
L.Pugh
|
32
|
A.Stannett
|
24
|
Half Backs
|
A.Williams
|
9
|
E.Antonio
|
12
|
K.Donnellan - C
|
15
|
Centreline
|
|
|
P.Seth
|
18
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
G.Houghton
|
27
|
A.Sharp
|
1
|
G.O'Sullivan
|
22
|
Forwards
|
K.Bowers
|
2
|
K.Gibson
|
21
|
M.Caulfield
|
10
|
Followers
|
P.Laurie
|
11
|
D.Hooker
|
17
|
S.Cain
|
20
|
Interchange
|
T.Bresland
|
5
|
K.Grieve
|
13
|
A.Atkins
|
37
|
|
C.Stubbs
|
4
|
S.Duffy
|
6
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
L.Mascall
|
14
|
J.Stewart
|
7
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
In: - G.O'Sullivan, C.Stubbs
Out: - H.Miller (suspension), B.Moyes (injured)
Collingwood vs GWS Giants, Sunday 24th February 2:05pm at Morwell Recreation Reserve
Collingwood Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
J.Allen
|
6
|
S.Casey
|
22
|
I.Ross
|
21
|
Half Backs
|
G.Parker
|
19
|
S.Livingstone
|
12
|
N.Hildebrand
|
3
|
Centreline
|
|
|
B.Bonnici
|
8
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
M.Kuys
|
9
|
S.D'Arcy
|
4
|
M.Shevlin
|
35
|
Forwards
|
S.Rowe
|
7
|
S.Alexander
|
24
|
C.McIntosh
|
20
|
Followers
|
E.Hynes
|
11
|
S.Chiocci - C
|
17
|
J.Lambert
|
13
|
Interchange
|
S.Layton
|
1
|
K.Lynch
|
16
|
S.Dargan
|
46
|
|
E.Fowler
|
15
|
J.Membrey
|
31
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
In: - G.Parker, M.Kuys, S.Layton, K.Stratton, E.Fowler, E.Grant, J.Membrey
Out: - R.Schleicher, G.Gourlay, M.Cann, H.Whitford, A.Brazill (injured)
GWS Giants Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
E.Brush
|
10
|
P.Randall
|
21
|
N.Barr
|
8
|
Half Backs
|
A.Farrugia - C
|
18
|
L.Stephenson
|
12
|
T.Hetherington
|
9
|
Centreline
|
|
|
A.Eva
|
2
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
E.Bennetts
|
22
|
Y.Bonner
|
27
|
J.Dal Pos
|
7
|
Forwards
|
C.Bernardi
|
4
|
C.Staunton
|
13
|
T.Davies
|
16
|
Followers
|
E.McKinnon
|
23
|
R.Beeson
|
6
|
C.Gum
|
26
|
Interchange
|
J.Hicks
|
5
|
M.Collier
|
14
|
J.Barclay
|
34
|
|
B.Perry
|
19
|
T.Mackrill
|
32
|
H.Zreika
|
24
|
|
A.Parker
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
In: - N.Barr, T.Davies, B.Perry, H.Zreika
Out: - R.Tomkins, P.Monahan
Melbourne vs North Melbourne, Sunday 24th February 4:05pm at Casey Fields
Melbourne Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
M.Downie
|
2
|
H.Cordner
|
21
|
A.Kemp
|
36
|
Half Backs
|
S.Lampard
|
8
|
C.Phillips
|
35
|
C.Emonson
|
11
|
Centreline
|
|
|
E.O'Dea
|
5
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
M.Gay
|
3
|
S.Scott - C
|
12
|
A.Newman
|
16
|
Forwards
|
E.Zanker
|
29
|
T.Cunningham
|
1
|
K.Hore
|
10
|
Followers
|
L.Pearce
|
15
|
L.Mithen
|
14
|
K.Paxman
|
4
|
Interchange
|
B.Jakobsson
|
7
|
T.Hanks
|
28
|
A.Woodland
|
19
|
|
A.Guest
|
17
|
K.Smith
|
13
|
J.Hickey
|
31
|
|B.Patterson
|24
In: - J.Hickey, B.Patterson
Out: -
North Melbourne Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
B.Gibson
|
18
|
D.Hardiman
|
31
|
J.Trend
|
21
|
Half Backs
|
J.Duffin
|
27
|
T.Randall
|
16
|
J.Grierson
|
19
|
Centreline
|
|
|
E.Kearney - C
|
9
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
K.Gillespie-Jones
|
5
|
J.Garner
|
25
|
S.Abbantangelo
|
1
|
Forwards
|
D.Bateman
|
11
|
M.Hope
|
23
|
K.Ashmore
|
10
|
Followers
|
Em.King
|
60
|
J.Stanton
|
17
|
J,Bruton
|
35
|
Interchange
|
T.Mesiti
|
14
|
E.King
|
9
|
E.Humphries
|
6
|
|
A.Drennan
|
3
|
C.Haines
|
5
|
B.Lynch
|
20
|
|G.Nanscawen
|22
|
|
|
In: - S.Abbatangelo, T.Mesiti, B.Lynch, G.Nanscawen
Out: - C.Munn (calf), N.Bresnehan (injured)