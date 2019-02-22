Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Saturday 16-Feb


Friday 15-Feb


Thursday 14-Feb


Wednesday 13-Feb


Tuesday 12-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, February 22 2019 @ 04:58 am ACDT

Round 4 AFLW Teams

Thursday, February 21 2019 @ 08:03 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

Image Source: AFL Women's 

Round 4 team lists have been released below

Geelong vs Carlton, Saturday 23rd February 4:45pm at GMHBA Stadium

Geelong Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

A.Teague

40

R.Goring

44

M.McMahon

24

Half Backs

M.Hickey

18

M.McDonald

11

D.Taylor

27

Centreline

 

 

R.Cranston

30

 

 

Half Forwards

D.Orr

2

M.Boyd

26

S.Van De Heuvel

27

Forwards

R.Garing

12

P.McWilliams

23

J.Ivey

5

Followers

A.O'Connor

45

M.Keryk

16

O.Purcell

16

Interchange

E.Hoare

46

M.Clifford 

7

G.Clarke

17

 

J.Crockett-Grills

6

C.Blakeway

4

 

 

Emergencies

G.Rankin

10

K.Darby

8

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 In: - C.Blakeway, A.O'Connor

Out: - R.Webster (injured), K.Darby

Carlton Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

J.Edwards

25

J.Van Dyk

36

S.Hosking

10

Half Backs

N.Stevens

21

K.Harrington

9

G.Pound

6

Centreline

 

 

K.Loynes

2

 

 

Half Forwards

M.Prespakis

4

R.Watt 

22

T.Harris

7

Forwards

D.Vescio

4

B.Davey - C

1

G.Gee

19

Followers

A.Downie

30

A.Mullane

8

C.Dalton

15

Interchange

A.McKay

5

N.Plane 

32

L.Brazzale

12

 

J.Hosking 

11

B.Walker 

14

 

 

Emergencies

R.Hicks

24

T.Lucas-Rodd

18

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 In: - R.Watt, A.McKay

Out: - B.Moody, K.Bentley

Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions, Saturday 23rd February 7:15pm at Whitten Oval 

Western Bulldogs Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

N.Ferres

16

L.Spark

11

S.Karlson

26

Half Backs

L.Birch

18

T.Ernst

19

H.Scott

22

Centreline

 

 

K.Lamb

27

 

 

Half Forwards

A.Utri

23

E.Gamble

14

B.Toogood

28

Forwards

A.McCarthy

15

K.Brennan - C

3

E.Mackie

25

Followers

K.Rennie

24

E.Blackburn - C

2

M.Conti

8

Interchange

C.Moody

13

N.Callinan 

10

A.Gogos

36

 

D.Berry

7

K.McLeod

6

 

 

Emergencies

E.Brown

9

B.Smith

12

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

In: - S.Karlson, E.Gamble, K.McLeod

Out: - H.Wildes, B.Hunt, B.Smith

Brisbane Lions Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

M.Dowrick

33

L.Kaslar - C

11

S.Campbell

20

Half Backs

S.Virgo

5

K.Lutkins

13

E.Bates 

1

Centreline

 

 

J.Zanchetta

7

 

 

Half Forwards

L.Arnell

16

J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw

30

E.Zielke

8

Forwards

J.Wuetschner

23

J.Keeffe

27

N.Exon

15

Followers

S.Frederick-Traub

14

B.Koenen

3

A.Anderson

18

Interchange

A.Clarke

21

G.Collingwood 

28

J.Yorston

25

 

M.Hunt

6

K.McCarthy

9

 

 

Emergencies

N.Grider 

17

J.Ellenger

29

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

In: - J.Keeffe, A.Clarke, J.Yorston, M.Hunt 

Out: - P.Parker, E.Pittman, T.Groves-Little (injured), L.Bella (rested)

Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers, Saturday 23rd February 8:05pm at TIO Stadium

Adelaide Crows Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

D.Cox

31

S.Allan

39

C.Randall

26

Half Backs

D.Varnhagen

9

M.Rajcic

32

J.Mules

23

Centreline

 

 

E.Marinoff

10

 

 

Half Forwards

A.Foley

3

C.Cramey

22

A.Considine 

16

Forwards

E.Jones 

2

E.Phillips - C

13

R.Forth

27

Followers

J.Foley

24

A.Hatchard 

33

S.Thompson

14

Interchange

J.McCormick

5

S.Li

19

H.Martin

6

 

S.Riley

8

D.Ponter 

15

 

 

Emergencies

N.Gore

7

S.Perkins 

28

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

In: - J.McCormick, H.Martin

Out: - C.Scheer (suspension), S.Perkins

Fremantle Dockers Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

E.Gooch

8

L.Pugh 

32

A.Stannett

24

Half Backs

A.Williams

9

E.Antonio

12

K.Donnellan - C

15

Centreline

 

 

P.Seth

18

 

 

Half Forwards

G.Houghton

27

A.Sharp

1

G.O'Sullivan

22

Forwards

K.Bowers 

2

K.Gibson

21

M.Caulfield

10

Followers

P.Laurie

11

D.Hooker

17

S.Cain 

20

Interchange

T.Bresland

5

K.Grieve

13

A.Atkins 

37

 

C.Stubbs

4

S.Duffy

6

 

 

Emergencies

L.Mascall

14

J.Stewart

7

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

In: - G.O'Sullivan, C.Stubbs

Out: - H.Miller (suspension), B.Moyes (injured)

Collingwood vs GWS Giants, Sunday 24th February 2:05pm at Morwell Recreation Reserve

Collingwood Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

J.Allen

6

S.Casey

22

I.Ross

21

Half Backs

G.Parker

19

S.Livingstone

12

N.Hildebrand 

3

Centreline

 

 

B.Bonnici

8

 

 

Half Forwards

M.Kuys

9

S.D'Arcy

4

M.Shevlin

35

Forwards

S.Rowe

7

S.Alexander

24

C.McIntosh

20

Followers

E.Hynes 

11

S.Chiocci - C

17

J.Lambert 

13

Interchange

S.Layton

1

K.Lynch

16

S.Dargan 

46

 

E.Fowler 

15

J.Membrey

31

 

 

Emergencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

In: - G.Parker, M.Kuys, S.Layton, K.Stratton, E.Fowler, E.Grant, J.Membrey

Out: - R.Schleicher, G.Gourlay, M.Cann, H.Whitford, A.Brazill (injured) 

GWS Giants Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

E.Brush

10

P.Randall

21

N.Barr

8

Half Backs

A.Farrugia - C

18

L.Stephenson

12

T.Hetherington

9

Centreline

 

 

A.Eva

2

 

 

Half Forwards

E.Bennetts

22

Y.Bonner 

27

J.Dal Pos

7

Forwards

C.Bernardi

4

C.Staunton

13

T.Davies

16

Followers

E.McKinnon

23

R.Beeson

6

C.Gum

26

Interchange

J.Hicks

5

M.Collier

14

J.Barclay

34

 

B.Perry

19

T.Mackrill

32

 H.Zreika

24 

 

A.Parker

3

 

 

 

 


         

In: - N.Barr, T.Davies, B.Perry, H.Zreika

Out: - R.Tomkins, P.Monahan

Melbourne vs North Melbourne, Sunday 24th February 4:05pm at Casey Fields

Melbourne Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

M.Downie

2

H.Cordner

21

A.Kemp

36

Half Backs

S.Lampard

8

C.Phillips 

35

C.Emonson

11

Centreline

 

 

E.O'Dea

5

 

 

Half Forwards

M.Gay 

3

S.Scott - C

12

A.Newman

16

Forwards

E.Zanker 

29

T.Cunningham

1

K.Hore 

10

Followers

L.Pearce 

15

L.Mithen

14

K.Paxman

4

Interchange

B.Jakobsson

7

T.Hanks

28

A.Woodland

 19

 

A.Guest 

17

K.Smith

13

 J.Hickey

 31

 

 B.Patterson 24        

In: - J.Hickey, B.Patterson

Out: - 

North Melbourne Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

B.Gibson

18

D.Hardiman

31

J.Trend

21

Half Backs

J.Duffin

27

T.Randall

16

J.Grierson

19

Centreline

 

 

E.Kearney - C

9

 

 

Half Forwards

K.Gillespie-Jones

5

J.Garner 

25

S.Abbantangelo

1

Forwards

D.Bateman

11

M.Hope

23

K.Ashmore

10

Followers

Em.King

60

J.Stanton

17

J,Bruton

35

Interchange

T.Mesiti

14

E.King

9

E.Humphries

6

 

A.Drennan

3

C.Haines 

5

 B.Lynch

20 

 

 G.Nanscawen 22  

 

    
       

 

 

In: - S.Abbatangelo, T.Mesiti, B.Lynch, G.Nanscawen

Out: - C.Munn (calf), N.Bresnehan (injured) 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Round 4 AFLW Teams | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 39

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 