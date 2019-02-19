Munn and Zanker rise high in Round 3

The round three NAB AFL Women's Rising Stars nominees are North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos Courteney Munn and Melbourne's Eden Zanker.

Munn's rising star nomination caps of a memorable four goal debut from the Tasmanian against the Western Bulldogs at the University of Tasmania Stadium on Friday night.

Munn's best goal of the night came in the final quarter, as she dribble kicked through a beauty in the right pocket from a tight angle.

She finished the night with 11 disposals, 4 marks and 2 tackles as a potent target up forward. North coach Scott Gowans spoke about the memorable debut's of Munn to North media.

"Courteney has been training really well and she made the most of the opportunity on Friday night." Gowans said.

Munn was selected by North Melbourne at number 36 in the 2018 NAB AFLW Draft.

Zanker was named as the rising star nominee in Round 3 after she played an incredible match Melbourne's win over the Brisbane Lions at Hickey Park on Sunday afternoon.

It was Zanker's sixth match of AFLW and she finished with seven kicks and three handpasses.

Zanker was selected by Melbourne in the 2017 NAB AFLW Draft at number 6.

