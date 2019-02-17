Demons too flashy for deplorable Lions

Melbourne hammered the Brisbane Lions by 39 points at Hickey Park on a good day in Brisbane.

It was the first AFLW match ever played at the ground.

The Dees put on a master class all day and the Lions could not match it with them.

The Dees were better skill wise and had more positives than the Lions in an arm wrestle of an opening quarter.

Aliesha Newman kicked an outstanding running goal to get the Dees first goal.

Newman beautifully roved of the deck near the goal square and she kicked through her second goal of the match.

Jess Wuetschner found her teammate Jesse Tawhaio-Wardlaw who marked strongly and from a set shot she slotted through the Lions first goal of the match.

The goal was Wardlaw’s first ever AFLW goal. At quarter time, the Dees led by a goal over the Lions.

The Dees were all over the Lions in the second stanza with a five-goal demolition.

Katherine Smith opened the scoring in the second quarter with a wonderful snap shot at goal for the Dees halfway through the quarter to get reward for all their effort.

Tyla Hanks found Karen Paxman inside forward 50 and Paxman through a set shot slotted the goal truly.

Eden Zanker piled on another goal for the Dees.

Newman used her speed as she kicked her third goal of the contest after she took full advantage of the free kick.

The Dees were up by five goals at half time.

In the third term, both teams scored a goal each.

The Lions were the first team to strike with the first goal via Nat Exon in the third quarter.

Sam Virgo of the Lions turned the football over just before the siren sounded to Bianca Jakobsson and then right on the line Jakobsson kicked the goal on the siren for three quarter time.

The Dees led by 39 points at three quarter time.

Cunningham nailed through the first goal of the fourth term.

The final quarter was low scoring again with one goal apiece two the Dees and the Lions.

The Lions day became worse with Sam Virgo down behind play with a suspected leg injury and she was helped from the ground.

Kate McCarthy booted through a goal just before the end of the match.

The Dees notched up a fantastic 39 point win over a terrible Lions outfit at Hickey Park.