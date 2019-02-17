Phillips, Marinoff and Hatchard steer Crows to victory

Adelaide Crows showed their supremacy at the Norwood Oval as they smashed the Cats by 29 points in hot conditions in Adelaide.

Erin Phillips, Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard stood up all day for the Crows and the Cats could not stamp out their dominance.

Image Source: AFL Media

In a tight opening term the Crows were cleaner with their kicking and handballing and it resulted in them outscoring the Cats two goals to one.

Crows were off to a confident start with a classy goal from the pocket to Erin Phillips who began forward.

Dayna Cox placed a ferocious tackle on Phoebe McWilliams.

Mia-Rae Clifford was awarded a free kick after she tackled Danielle Ponter deep inside 50 who held the ball.

Clifford slotted through the goal for the Cats and her second of the season.

Phillips scored her second goal in the goal square from the stoppage.

Crows led by eight points at quarter time.

The Crows had all the attacking play inside 50 with a superb four goal second quarter to the Cats one goal.

A wonderful smooth side step from the Cats Olivia Purcell to get away from her opponent and she finished it off with a stylish goal.

Smart play from the Crows, as they responded quickly with a goal of their own via Eloise Jones.

A 50m penalty was awarded to the Crows and Chloe Scheer booted through the major.

Renee Forth notched up the Crows third goal of the term.

Justine Mules went for goal but the football fell short into the trusty hands of Phillips who strongly marked the football in the pack.

Phillips slotted the goal between the big sticks for her third of the match.

The second term topped off a brilliant first half of attacking football from the Crows.

Crows had an ascendancy of 28 point at the main break.

It was tough work from both teams in and around the contest in the third stanza.

The Cats outscored the Crows two goals to one with two late goals.

They struggled early in the quarter to get contested possessions due to the Crows cleanness in the contests.

Deni Varnhagen intercepted the Cats kick out of defense and swooped on the loose ball and it resulted in a goal.

Sarah Perkins applied a crunching tackle on the wing.

Danielle Orr put through a much-needed goal against the run of play.

Rochelle Cranston with a quick centre clearance kick forward inside 50 to a pack and Kate Darby snap kicked through the second consecutive major.

At three quarter time, the Crows had an advantage of 23 points.

The Crows continued to be the more superior team with three goals to the Cats one goal in the final term.

After being everywhere in the match for the Crows Anne Hatchard finally was awarded for all her efforts with a major of her own early in the last.

Scheer scored her second goal of the match.

Phoebe McWilliams with a sharp kick found Clifford who made no mistake, as she put through the Cats fifth goal.

Stevie Lee Thompson kicked truly for the Crows tenth goal.

Scheer placed a sling tackle on Rochelle Cranston who was up to her feet quickly as she took the free kick.

McWilliams was able to get on the scoreboard late in the final quarter with her first goal of the match.

Crows pulled off a dominant performance against the Cats at their home ground to run away with a 29-point win.