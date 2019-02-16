Dockers comfortably take care of the Pies in the West

Fremantle Dockers notched up a solid 33 point win over Collingwood at the Fremantle Oval on a pleasant day in Perth.

The win was set up by the Dockers in the first half as they put Collingwood to the sword with five goals.

Image Source: @freodockers

The Dockers scored two goals with the breeze and kept the Pies goalless in the opening quarter.

It was a quick start from the Dockers, as Kellie Gibson scored a nice running goal from the pocket in the first 30 seconds.

Soon after, Ebony Antonio snap kicked accurately for goal.

Collingwood captain Steph Chiocci applied a strong tackle and it is a tackle that could see her suspended.

The Dockers had an ascendancy of 12 points at quarter time.

It was free flowing in the second term, as the Dockers put three goals on the scoreboard and they did not allow the Pies to get any goals.

Ashlee Atkins handballed perfectly to Dana Hooker who made no mistake to kick the classy goal.

Sarah Rowe gave away a 50m penalty to Kiara Bowers and from directly in front Bowers nailed through the major.

Before the siren sounded the Dockers scored another goal via Antonio.

At half time the Dockers led by 31 points.

The Dockers and Pies scored a goal each in a low scoring third term.

There were two costly 50m penalties given away by the Dockers and it gifted the Pies with their handy first goal via Sarah D’Arcy.

Gibson performed a great desperate run down tackle on Ash Brazill deep in the Dockers forward 50.

Gibson was awarded the free kick set shot at goal and she converted the set shot accurately directly in front.

Dockers had an advantage of 34 points at three quarter time.

Both the Pies and Dockers kicked one goal apiece in the final quarter.

The Pies played well in the final quarter, as they applied greater pressure in and around the ball.

Jaimee Lambert put through a classy goal around the body from 25m out and it was the first goal of the final term.

Brazill was involved in a heavy head collision that had her sandwiched in between two Dockers players but the tough Brazill ran off with the trainers bleeding.

Nicole Hildebrand gave away a 50m penalty to the Dockers and it resulted in Katie Jane Grieve kicking her first ever goal in the AFLW.

The Dockers decisively defeated the Pies by 33 points at the Fremantle Oval.

This classy win sets up the Dockers to have a huge impact in AFLW 3.0 and it is the Dockers best start ever in their AFLW history.

FREMANTLE 2.1 5.3 6.8 7.9 (51)

COLLINGWOOD 0.1 0.2 1.4 2.6 (18)

GOALS

Fremantle: Antonio 2, Gibson 2, Hooker, Bowers, Grieve

Collingwood: D'Arcy, Lambert

BEST

Fremantle: Donnellan, Laurie, Antonio, Gibson, Hooker, Miller

Collingwood: D'Arcy, Bonnici, Brazill, Livingstone, Lambert, Dargan

INJURIES

Fremantle: Moyes (knee)

Collingwood: nil