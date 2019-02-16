Blues blow Giants out of the park

Carlton blew the GWS Giants out of the park by 29 points at the Blacktown International Sportspark on a nice sunny day in Sydney.

The Blues were powerful all match long with their marking and pressure for four quarters of football.

Vescio and Harris wreaked havoc up forward for the Blues and Prespakis was a star in the midfield.

Image Source: @CarltonFC

Carlton was all over the GWS Giants with a confident opening quarter.

They were more efficient than the Giants with their possessions and set up on the ball.

Gab Pound slotted through the Blues first goal after a 50-metre penalty.

Tayla Harris kicked an easy running goal after a free kick advantage.

The Giants scored a much-needed goal via Jacinda Barclay who snap kicked out of the pack.

At quarter time, the Blues led by seven points.

The Blues continued their dominance in the first half with four goals to the Giants two goals in the second term.

Darcy Vescio was lively up forward and booted through the first goal of the quarter.

Vescio took a contested mark inside forward 50 and kicked the football to Maddie Prespakis who marked and kicked the major.

It was a remarkable goal from Irishwoman Yvonne Bonner who shrugged the tackle and curled through the goal of the year contender.

Soon after, fellow Irishwoman Cora Staunton came into the match with a nice snap goal of her own.

Prespakis attacked the football hard and it paid off as Harris had a set shot at goal that resulted in her second goal.

Harris was influential again in the forward 50 for the Blues as she set up Prespakis who soccer kicked the goal.

The Blues led by 20 points at the main break.

It was an evenly matched third quarter with both teams scoring two goals apiece.

Vescio kicked a leading kick to Meg Downie deep inside 50 and Downie kicked truly for goal to open the scoring for the third quarter.

Bonner kicked the football out in front of Christina Bernardi who kicked the mid-air goal with her kneecap.

Prespakis made the most of the quick forward entry with her third goal of the match.

Bonner was in the thick of the action again and set up Bernardi for her second goal.

The Blues had an advantage of 18 points at three quarter time.

The contest tightened right up in the final stanza.

There was a floater kick towards Harris in the goal square who took the massive mark.

Harris put through the major.

Harris placed a high elbow fend off on the Giants Pepa Randall.

Georgia Gee nailed through the Blues tenth goal towards the end of the match.

Blues thump the Giants by 29 points and it was a win steered by Vescio, Harris and young rising star Prespakis.

The win is the Blues first in 2019 and is their highest ever score in AFLW with 10 goals.