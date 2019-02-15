Rampaging Roos rout reigning premiers

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos belted the Western Bulldogs by 31 points at the University of Tasmania Stadium on a fine beautiful night of football in Launceston.

The five-goal win was set up by North Melbourne in their five goal second quarter and the win makes them the team to beat in season three of the AFLW.

Debutant Courtney Munn was potent up forward for North Melbourne with four goals.

Image Source: @NorthAFLW

It was a scrappy defensive first quarter.

Both teams brought intensity, ferocity and applied significant pressure on the ball.

Neither team was able to break away with clear possession making for a tight tussle.

North Melbourne had a slight advantage of a point over the Western Bulldogs at quarter time.

North Melbourne came out all guns blazing in the second term with a five-goal quarter and kept the Western Bulldogs goalless.

In her first match of AFLW Courtney Munn slotted through her first goal for North Melbourne.

Munn was impressive up forward and caused headaches for the Western Bulldog’s defenders, as she put through her second goal.

North Melbourne opened up the match in the second term, as they were clean all over the ground and pushed the ball forward.

Kaitlyn Ashmore was everywhere in a terrific second quarter. Ashmore from 40m teased the defenders into believing she was going for goal but she kicked to Emma Kearney who marked the ball inside 50.

Kearney marked strongly and kicked to the pack at the top of goal square where Jess Duffin took the contested mark.

Duffin kicked her first goal for her new team.

Ashmore was awarded with a free kick after Deanna Berry pushed her and she kicked truly and then Jasmine Garner made no mistake after she roved the pack with North Melbourne’s fifth goal of the quarter.

North Melbourne led by 30 points at the main break.

In the third term the Western Bulldogs stopped North Melbourne’s heavy scoring and kept them scoreless.

The Western Bulldogs kicked the only goal of the quarter.

Aisling Utri toed through the Western Bulldog’s much-needed first goal.

Britt Gibson laid a superb goal saving tackle and soon after Nicole Bresnehan applied a massive tackle on Katie Brennan deep inside 50 for the Western Bulldogs.

At three quarter time, North Melbourne was up by 23 points.

North Melbourne outscored the Western Bulldogs three goals to two.

Brennan kicked through a classy on the run goal to open the final term.

A scrappy kick forward from Jenna Bruton to the goal square and Munn soccer kicked for her third goal.

Soon after, Munn put through a dribbler and her fourth goal in a impressive debut.

Emma Mackie from a set shot scored the goal for the Western Bulldogs and her first ever in the AFLW.

Hannah Scott gave away a free kick to Moana Hope in North Melbourne’s inside 50 and Hope kicked the goal accurately.

North Melbourne thumped the Western Bulldogs by 31 points.

With the win North Melbourne continues their perfect start in AFLW 3.0.

NORTH MELBOURNE 0.2 5.3 5.3 8.5 (53)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.1 0.3 1.4 3.4 (22)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Munn 4, Duffin, Ashmore, Garner, Hope

Western Bulldogs: Utri, Brennan, Mackie

BEST

North Melbourne: Munn, Bruton, Kearney, Ashmore, Gillespie-Jones, Stanton

Western Bulldogs: Conti, Lamb, Brennan, Blackburn

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Nil