Round 3 AFLW Teams Friday, February 15 2019 @ 08:51 am ACDT Contributed by: Image Source: AFL Women's Round 3 team lists have been released below North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs, Friday 15th February 7:15pm at UTAS North Melbourne Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs J.Trend 21 B.Gibson 18 J.Grierson 19 Half Backs D.Hardiman 31 T.Randall 16 J.Duffin 27 Centreline E.Kearney - C 9 Half Forwards K.Ashmore 10 K.Gillespie-Jones 5 D.Bateman 11 Forwards M.Hope 23 J.Garner 25 C.Munn 13 Followers E.King 60 J.Stanton 17 J.Bruton 35 Interchange E.King 4 E.Humphries 6 A.Drennan 8 N.Bresnehan 12 C.Haines 29 Emergencies T.Mesiti 3 G.Nanscawen 22 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - C.Munn, C.Haines Out: - S.Abbatangelo (Injured), A.Riddell (Injured) Western Bulldogs Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs N.Ferres 16 L.Spark 11 B.Hunt 21 Half Backs N.Callinan 10 T.Ernst 19 H.Scott 22 Centreline K.Lamb 27 Half Forwards L.Birch 18 K.Brennan - C 3 M.Conti 8 Forwards A.McCarthy 15 E.Mackie 25 A.Utri 23 Followers K.Rennie 24 A.Gogos 36 E.Blackburn 2 Interchange C.Moody 13 H.Wildes 17 B.Toogood 28 D.Berry 7 B.Smith 12 Emergencies E.Brown 9 E.Gamble 14 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - E.Mackie, H.Wildes Out: - K.McLeod (Omitted), E.Brown (Omitted) GWS Giants vs Carlton, Saturday 16th February 4:45pm at Blacktown International Sportspark GWS Giants Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs E.Brush 10 R.Tomkins 1 P.Randall 21 Half Backs A.Farrugia - C 18 L.Stephenson 12 E.Swanson 17 Centreline A.Eva 2 Half Forwards R.Beeson 6 J.Barclay 34 Y.Bonner 27 Forwards C.Bernardi 4 C.Staunton 13 T.Mackrill 32 Followers E.McKinnon 23 J.Dal Pos 7 C.Gum 26 Interchange M.Collier 14 T.Hetherington 9 E.Bennetts 22 A.Parker 3 J.Hicks 5 Emergencies P.Monahan 28 H.Zreika 24 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - R.Tomkins, T.Mackrill, M.Collier, J.Hicks Out: - B.Perry (Omitted), H.Zreika (Omitted), P.Monahan (Omitted), N.Barr (Suspension) Carlton Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs L.Brazzale 12 K.Harrington 9 J.Hosking 11 Half Backs N.Stevens 21 J.Van Dyk 36 G.Pound 6 Centreline B.Davey - C 1 Half Forwards M.Prespakis 4 T.Harris 7 K.Loynes 2 Forwards N.Plane 32 D.Vescio 3 J.Edwards 25 Followers A.Downie 30 A.Mullane 8 B.Moody 16 Interchange K.Bentley 13 C.Dalton 15 G.Gee 19 S.Hosking 10 B.Walker 14 Emergencies A.McKay 5 R.Watt 22 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - T.Harris, B.Walker Out: - R.Watt (Omitted), S.Audley (Omitted) Fremantle vs Collingwood, Saturday 15th February 7:15pm at Fremantle Oval Fremantle Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs L.Brazzale 12 K.Harrington 9 J.Hosking 11 Half Backs N.Stevens 21 J.Van Dyk 36 G.Pound 6 Centreline B.Davey - C 1 Half Forwards M.Prespakis 4 T.Harris 7 K.Loynes 2 Forwards N.Plane 32 D.Vescio 3 J.Edwards 25 Followers A.Downie 30 A.Mullane 8 B.Moody 16 Interchange K.Bentley 13 C.Dalton 15 G.Gee 19 S.Hosking 10 B.Walker 14 Emergencies A.McKay 5 R.Watt 22 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - L.Pugh, B.Moyes Out: - G.O'Sullivan (Suspension), L.Mascall (Omitted) Collingwood Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs J.Allen 6 A.Brazill 10 I.Ross 21 Half Backs S.Livingstone 12 R.Schleicher 18 N.Hildebrand 3 Centreline B.Bonnici 8 Half Forwards S.Dargan 46 S.D'Arcy 4 K.Lynch 16 Forwards S.Rowe 7 S.Alexander 24 C.McIntosh 20 Followers E.Hynes 11 S.Chiocci - C 17 J.Lambert 13 Interchange S.Casey 22 M.Shevlin 35 G.Gourlay 32 M.Cann 25 H.Whitford 28 Emergencies S.Layton 1 J.Membrey 31 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - N.Hildebrand, S.Alexander, M.Shevlin, H.Whitford Out: - L.Butler (Omitted), E.Fowler (Omitted), S.Layton (Omitted), E.Grant (Injured) Adelaide Crows vs Geelong Cats, Sunday 17th February 2:35pm at Norwood Oval Adelaide Crows Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs D.Cox 31 S.Allan 39 M.Rajcic 32 Half Backs A.Foley 3 A.Hatchard 33 C.Cramey 22 Centreline C.Randall 26 Half Forwards C.Scheer 4 D.Varnhagen 9 E.Jones 2 Forwards A.Considine 16 S.Thompson 14 R.Forth 27 Followers J.Foley 24 E.Marinoff 10 E.Phillips - C 13 Interchange H.Martin 6 S.Li 19 S.Perkins 28 J.Mules 23 D.Ponter 15 Interchange J.McCormick 5 S.Riley 8 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - C.Randall, J.McCormick, S.Riley Out: - M.Nankivell (Managed) Geelong Cats Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs A.Teague 40 R.Goring 44 G.Clarke 17 Half Backs M.Hickey - C 18 M.McDonald 11 R.Webster 21 Centreline R.Cranston 30 Half Forwards D.Taylor 28 M.Boyd 26 S.Van De Heuvel 27 Forwards K.Darby 8 P.McWilliams 23 J.Ivey 5 Followers E.Hoare 46 J.Crockett-Grills 6 O.Purcell 16 Interchange D.Orr 2 M.Clifford 7 M.McMahon 24 R.Garing 12 M.Keryk 45 Interchange M.Fogas 13 C.Blakeway 4 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - M.Hickey, R.Cranston, M.Fogas Out: - A.O'Connor (Injured) Brisbane Lions vs Melbourne, Sunday 17th February 4:35pm at Hickey Park Brisbane Lions Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs S.Virgo 5 L.Kaslar - C 11 L.Arnell 16 Half Backs S.Campbell 20 K.Lutkins 13 E.Bates 1 Centreline N.Exon 15 Half Forwards M.Dowrick 33 J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw 30 E.Zielke 8 Forwards J.Wuetschner 23 S.Frederick-Traub 14 J.Zanchetta 7 Followers L.Bella 32 B.Koenen 3 A.Anderson 18 Interchange G.Collingwood 28 J.Ellenger 29 N.Grider 17 T.Groves-Little 26 P.Parker 10 Interchange E.Pittman 19 K.McCarthy 9 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - B.Koenen, G.Collingwood, J.Ellenger, N.Grider Out: - S.Webb (Injured), A.Clarke (Suspension) Melbourne Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs M.Downie 2 H.Cordner 21 A.Woodland 19 Half Backs S.Lampard 8 C.Phillips 35 C.Emonson 11 Centreline E.O'Dea 5 Half Forwards M.Gay 3 S.Scott - C 12 A.Newman 16 Forwards E.Zanker 29 T.Cunningham 1 K.Hore 10 Followers L.Pearce 15 L.Mithen 14 K.Paxman 4 Interchange B.Jakobsson 7 T.Hanks 28 A.Kemp 36 A.Guest 17 K.Smith 13 Interchange S.Heath 30 B.Patterson 24 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - In: - S.Heath, B.Patterson Out: - None













