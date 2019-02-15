Round 3 AFLW Teams
Friday, February 15 2019 @ 08:51 am ACDT
Contributed by: Tash Gunawardana
Image Source: AFL Women's
Round 3 team lists have been released below
North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs, Friday 15th February 7:15pm at UTAS
North Melbourne Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
J.Trend
|
21
|
B.Gibson
|
18
|
J.Grierson
|
19
|
Half Backs
|
D.Hardiman
|
31
|
T.Randall
|
16
|
J.Duffin
|
27
|
Centreline
|
|
|
E.Kearney - C
|
9
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
K.Ashmore
|
10
|
K.Gillespie-Jones
|
5
|
D.Bateman
|
11
|
Forwards
|
M.Hope
|
23
|
J.Garner
|
25
|
C.Munn
|
13
|
Followers
|
E.King
|
60
|
J.Stanton
|
17
|
J.Bruton
|
35
|
Interchange
|
E.King
|
4
|
E.Humphries
|
6
|
A.Drennan
|
8
|
|
N.Bresnehan
|
12
|
C.Haines
|
29
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
T.Mesiti
|
3
|
G.Nanscawen
|
22
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - C.Munn, C.Haines
Out: - S.Abbatangelo (Injured), A.Riddell (Injured)
Western Bulldogs Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
N.Ferres
|
16
|
L.Spark
|
11
|
B.Hunt
|
21
|
Half Backs
|
N.Callinan
|
10
|
T.Ernst
|
19
|
H.Scott
|
22
|
Centreline
|
|
|
K.Lamb
|
27
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
L.Birch
|
18
|
K.Brennan - C
|
3
|
M.Conti
|
8
|
Forwards
|
A.McCarthy
|
15
|
E.Mackie
|
25
|
A.Utri
|
23
|
Followers
|
K.Rennie
|
24
|
A.Gogos
|
36
|
E.Blackburn
|
2
|
Interchange
|
C.Moody
|
13
|
H.Wildes
|
17
|
B.Toogood
|
28
|
|
D.Berry
|
7
|
B.Smith
|
12
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
E.Brown
|
9
|
E.Gamble
|
14
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - E.Mackie, H.Wildes
Out: - K.McLeod (Omitted), E.Brown (Omitted)
GWS Giants vs Carlton, Saturday 16th February 4:45pm at Blacktown International Sportspark
GWS Giants Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
E.Brush
|
10
|
R.Tomkins
|
1
|
P.Randall
|
21
|
Half Backs
|
A.Farrugia - C
|
18
|
L.Stephenson
|
12
|
E.Swanson
|
17
|
Centreline
|
|
|
A.Eva
|
2
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
R.Beeson
|
6
|
J.Barclay
|
34
|
Y.Bonner
|
27
|
Forwards
|
C.Bernardi
|
4
|
C.Staunton
|
13
|
T.Mackrill
|
32
|
Followers
|
E.McKinnon
|
23
|
J.Dal Pos
|
7
|
C.Gum
|
26
|
Interchange
|
M.Collier
|
14
|
T.Hetherington
|
9
|
E.Bennetts
|
22
|
|
A.Parker
|
3
|
J.Hicks
|
5
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
P.Monahan
|
28
|
H.Zreika
|
24
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - R.Tomkins, T.Mackrill, M.Collier, J.Hicks
Out: - B.Perry (Omitted), H.Zreika (Omitted), P.Monahan (Omitted), N.Barr (Suspension)
Carlton Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
L.Brazzale
|
12
|
K.Harrington
|
9
|
J.Hosking
|
11
|
Half Backs
|
N.Stevens
|
21
|
J.Van Dyk
|
36
|
G.Pound
|
6
|
Centreline
|
|
|
B.Davey - C
|
1
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
M.Prespakis
|
4
|
T.Harris
|
7
|
K.Loynes
|
2
|
Forwards
|
N.Plane
|
32
|
D.Vescio
|
3
|
J.Edwards
|
25
|
Followers
|
A.Downie
|
30
|
A.Mullane
|
8
|
B.Moody
|
16
|
Interchange
|
K.Bentley
|
13
|
C.Dalton
|
15
|
G.Gee
|
19
|
|
S.Hosking
|
10
|
B.Walker
|
14
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
A.McKay
|
5
|
R.Watt
|
22
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - T.Harris, B.Walker
Out: - R.Watt (Omitted), S.Audley (Omitted)
Fremantle vs Collingwood, Saturday 15th February 7:15pm at Fremantle Oval
Fremantle Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
L.Brazzale
|
12
|
K.Harrington
|
9
|
J.Hosking
|
11
|
Half Backs
|
N.Stevens
|
21
|
J.Van Dyk
|
36
|
G.Pound
|
6
|
Centreline
|
|
|
B.Davey - C
|
1
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
M.Prespakis
|
4
|
T.Harris
|
7
|
K.Loynes
|
2
|
Forwards
|
N.Plane
|
32
|
D.Vescio
|
3
|
J.Edwards
|
25
|
Followers
|
A.Downie
|
30
|
A.Mullane
|
8
|
B.Moody
|
16
|
Interchange
|
K.Bentley
|
13
|
C.Dalton
|
15
|
G.Gee
|
19
|
|
S.Hosking
|
10
|
B.Walker
|
14
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
A.McKay
|
5
|
R.Watt
|
22
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - L.Pugh, B.Moyes
Out: - G.O'Sullivan (Suspension), L.Mascall (Omitted)
Collingwood Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
J.Allen
|
6
|
A.Brazill
|
10
|
I.Ross
|
21
|
Half Backs
|
S.Livingstone
|
12
|
R.Schleicher
|
18
|
N.Hildebrand
|
3
|
Centreline
|
|
|
B.Bonnici
|
8
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
S.Dargan
|
46
|
S.D'Arcy
|
4
|
K.Lynch
|
16
|
Forwards
|
S.Rowe
|
7
|
S.Alexander
|
24
|
C.McIntosh
|
20
|
Followers
|
E.Hynes
|
11
|
S.Chiocci - C
|
17
|
J.Lambert
|
13
|
Interchange
|
S.Casey
|
22
|
M.Shevlin
|
35
|
G.Gourlay
|
32
|
|
M.Cann
|
25
|
H.Whitford
|
28
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
S.Layton
|
1
|
J.Membrey
|
31
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - N.Hildebrand, S.Alexander, M.Shevlin, H.Whitford
Out: - L.Butler (Omitted), E.Fowler (Omitted), S.Layton (Omitted), E.Grant (Injured)
Adelaide Crows vs Geelong Cats, Sunday 17th February 2:35pm at Norwood Oval
Adelaide Crows Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
D.Cox
|
31
|
S.Allan
|
39
|
M.Rajcic
|
32
|
Half Backs
|
A.Foley
|
3
|
A.Hatchard
|
33
|
C.Cramey
|
22
|
Centreline
|
|
|
C.Randall
|
26
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
C.Scheer
|
4
|
D.Varnhagen
|
9
|
E.Jones
|
2
|
Forwards
|
A.Considine
|
16
|
S.Thompson
|
14
|
R.Forth
|
27
|
Followers
|
J.Foley
|
24
|
E.Marinoff
|
10
|
E.Phillips - C
|
13
|
Interchange
|
H.Martin
|
6
|
S.Li
|
19
|
S.Perkins
|
28
|
|
J.Mules
|
23
|
D.Ponter
|
15
|
|
|
Interchange
|
J.McCormick
|
5
|
S.Riley
|
8
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - C.Randall, J.McCormick, S.Riley
Out: - M.Nankivell (Managed)
Geelong Cats Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
A.Teague
|
40
|
R.Goring
|
44
|
G.Clarke
|
17
|
Half Backs
|
M.Hickey - C
|
18
|
M.McDonald
|
11
|
R.Webster
|
21
|
Centreline
|
|
|
R.Cranston
|
30
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
D.Taylor
|
28
|
M.Boyd
|
26
|
S.Van De Heuvel
|
27
|
Forwards
|
K.Darby
|
8
|
P.McWilliams
|
23
|
J.Ivey
|
5
|
Followers
|
E.Hoare
|
46
|
J.Crockett-Grills
|
6
|
O.Purcell
|
16
|
Interchange
|
D.Orr
|
2
|
M.Clifford
|
7
|
M.McMahon
|
24
|
|
R.Garing
|
12
|
M.Keryk
|
45
|
|
|
Interchange
|
M.Fogas
|
13
|
C.Blakeway
|
4
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - M.Hickey, R.Cranston, M.Fogas
Out: - A.O'Connor (Injured)
Brisbane Lions vs Melbourne, Sunday 17th February 4:35pm at Hickey Park
Brisbane Lions Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
S.Virgo
|
5
|
L.Kaslar - C
|
11
|
L.Arnell
|
16
|
Half Backs
|
S.Campbell
|
20
|
K.Lutkins
|
13
|
E.Bates
|
1
|
Centreline
|
|
|
N.Exon
|
15
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
M.Dowrick
|
33
|
J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw
|
30
|
E.Zielke
|
8
|
Forwards
|
J.Wuetschner
|
23
|
S.Frederick-Traub
|
14
|
J.Zanchetta
|
7
|
Followers
|
L.Bella
|
32
|
B.Koenen
|
3
|
A.Anderson
|
18
|
Interchange
|
G.Collingwood
|
28
|
J.Ellenger
|
29
|
N.Grider
|
17
|
|
T.Groves-Little
|
26
|
P.Parker
|
10
|
|
|
Interchange
|
E.Pittman
|
19
|
K.McCarthy
|
9
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - B.Koenen, G.Collingwood, J.Ellenger, N.Grider
Out: - S.Webb (Injured), A.Clarke (Suspension)
Melbourne Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
M.Downie
|
2
|
H.Cordner
|
21
|
A.Woodland
|
19
|
Half Backs
|
S.Lampard
|
8
|
C.Phillips
|
35
|
C.Emonson
|
11
|
Centreline
|
|
|
E.O'Dea
|
5
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
M.Gay
|
3
|
S.Scott - C
|
12
|
A.Newman
|
16
|
Forwards
|
E.Zanker
|
29
|
T.Cunningham
|
1
|
K.Hore
|
10
|
Followers
|
L.Pearce
|
15
|
L.Mithen
|
14
|
K.Paxman
|
4
|
Interchange
|
B.Jakobsson
|
7
|
T.Hanks
|
28
|
A.Kemp
|
36
|
|
A.Guest
|
17
|
K.Smith
|
13
|
|
|
Interchange
|
S.Heath
|
30
|
B.Patterson
|
24
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - S.Heath, B.Patterson
Out: - None