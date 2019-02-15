Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, February 15 2019 @ 04:49 pm ACDT

Round 3 AFLW Teams

Friday, February 15 2019 @ 08:51 am ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

Image Source: AFL Women's 

Round 3 team lists have been released below

North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs, Friday 15th February 7:15pm at UTAS

North Melbourne Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

J.Trend

21

B.Gibson

18

J.Grierson

19

Half Backs

D.Hardiman

31

T.Randall

16

J.Duffin

27

Centreline

 

 

E.Kearney - C

9

 

 

Half Forwards

K.Ashmore

10

K.Gillespie-Jones

5

D.Bateman

11

Forwards

M.Hope

23

J.Garner

25

C.Munn

13

Followers

E.King

60

J.Stanton

17

J.Bruton

35

Interchange

E.King

4

E.Humphries

6

A.Drennan

8

 

N.Bresnehan

12

C.Haines

29

 

 

Emergencies

T.Mesiti

3

G.Nanscawen

22

 

 

 

 In: - C.Munn, C.Haines

Out: - S.Abbatangelo (Injured), A.Riddell (Injured)

Western Bulldogs Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

N.Ferres

16

L.Spark

11

B.Hunt

21

Half Backs

N.Callinan

10

T.Ernst

19

H.Scott

22

Centreline

 

 

K.Lamb

27

 

 

Half Forwards

L.Birch

18

K.Brennan - C

3

M.Conti

8

Forwards

A.McCarthy

15

E.Mackie

25

A.Utri

23

Followers

K.Rennie

24

A.Gogos

36

E.Blackburn

2

Interchange

C.Moody

13

H.Wildes

17

B.Toogood

28

 

D.Berry

7

B.Smith

12

 

 

Emergencies

E.Brown

9

E.Gamble

14

 

 

 

In: - E.Mackie, H.Wildes

Out: - K.McLeod (Omitted), E.Brown (Omitted)

GWS Giants vs Carlton, Saturday 16th February 4:45pm at Blacktown International Sportspark

GWS Giants Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

E.Brush

10

R.Tomkins

1

P.Randall

21

Half Backs

A.Farrugia - C

18

L.Stephenson

12

E.Swanson

17

Centreline

 

 

A.Eva

2

 

 

Half Forwards

R.Beeson

6

J.Barclay

34

Y.Bonner

27

Forwards

C.Bernardi

4

C.Staunton

13

T.Mackrill

32

Followers

E.McKinnon

23

J.Dal Pos

7

C.Gum

26

Interchange

M.Collier

14

T.Hetherington

9

E.Bennetts

22

 

A.Parker

3

J.Hicks

5

 

 

Emergencies

P.Monahan

28

H.Zreika

24

 

 

 

In: - R.Tomkins, T.Mackrill, M.Collier, J.Hicks

Out: - B.Perry (Omitted), H.Zreika (Omitted), P.Monahan (Omitted), N.Barr (Suspension)

Fremantle vs Collingwood, Saturday 15th February 7:15pm at Fremantle Oval

Collingwood Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

J.Allen

6

A.Brazill

10

I.Ross

21

Half Backs

S.Livingstone

12

R.Schleicher

18

N.Hildebrand

3

Centreline

 

 

B.Bonnici

8

 

 

Half Forwards

S.Dargan

46

S.D'Arcy

4

K.Lynch

16

Forwards

S.Rowe

7

S.Alexander

24

C.McIntosh

20

Followers

E.Hynes

11

S.Chiocci - C

17

J.Lambert

13

Interchange

S.Casey

22

M.Shevlin

35

G.Gourlay

32

 

M.Cann

25

H.Whitford

28

 

 

Emergencies

S.Layton

1

J.Membrey

31

 

 

 

In: - N.Hildebrand, S.Alexander, M.Shevlin, H.Whitford

Out: - L.Butler (Omitted), E.Fowler (Omitted), S.Layton (Omitted), E.Grant (Injured)

Adelaide Crows vs Geelong Cats, Sunday 17th February 2:35pm at Norwood Oval

Adelaide Crows Squad

 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

D.Cox

31

S.Allan

39

M.Rajcic

32

Half Backs

A.Foley

3

A.Hatchard

33

C.Cramey

22

Centreline

 

 

C.Randall

26

 

 

Half Forwards

C.Scheer

4

D.Varnhagen

9

E.Jones

2

Forwards

A.Considine

16

S.Thompson

14

R.Forth

27

Followers

J.Foley

24

E.Marinoff

10

E.Phillips - C

13

Interchange

H.Martin

6

S.Li

19

S.Perkins

28

 

J.Mules

23

D.Ponter

15

 

 

Interchange

J.McCormick

5

S.Riley

8

 

 

 

In: - C.Randall, J.McCormick, S.Riley

Out: - M.Nankivell (Managed)

Geelong Cats Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

A.Teague

40

R.Goring

44

G.Clarke

17

Half Backs

M.Hickey - C

18

M.McDonald

11

R.Webster

21

Centreline

 

 

R.Cranston

30

 

 

Half Forwards

D.Taylor

28

M.Boyd

26

S.Van De Heuvel

27

Forwards

K.Darby

8

P.McWilliams

23

J.Ivey

5

Followers

E.Hoare

46

J.Crockett-Grills

6

O.Purcell

16

Interchange

D.Orr

2

M.Clifford

7

M.McMahon

24

 

R.Garing

12

M.Keryk

45

 

 

Interchange

M.Fogas

13

C.Blakeway

4

 

 

 

In: - M.Hickey, R.Cranston, M.Fogas

Out: - A.O'Connor (Injured)

Brisbane Lions vs Melbourne, Sunday 17th February 4:35pm at Hickey Park

Brisbane Lions Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

S.Virgo

5

L.Kaslar - C

11

L.Arnell

16

Half Backs

S.Campbell

20

K.Lutkins

13

E.Bates

1

Centreline

 

 

N.Exon

15

 

 

Half Forwards

M.Dowrick

33

J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw

30

E.Zielke

8

Forwards

J.Wuetschner

23

S.Frederick-Traub

14

J.Zanchetta

7

Followers

L.Bella

32

B.Koenen

3

A.Anderson

18

Interchange

G.Collingwood

28

J.Ellenger

29

N.Grider

17

 

T.Groves-Little

26

P.Parker

10

 

 

Interchange

E.Pittman

19

K.McCarthy

9

 

 

 

In: - B.Koenen, G.Collingwood, J.Ellenger, N.Grider

Out: - S.Webb (Injured), A.Clarke (Suspension)

Melbourne Squad

 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

M.Downie

2

H.Cordner

21

A.Woodland

19

Half Backs

S.Lampard

8

C.Phillips

35

C.Emonson

11

Centreline

 

 

E.O'Dea

5

 

 

Half Forwards

M.Gay

3

S.Scott - C

12

A.Newman

16

Forwards

E.Zanker

29

T.Cunningham

1

K.Hore

10

Followers

L.Pearce

15

L.Mithen

14

K.Paxman

4

Interchange

B.Jakobsson

7

T.Hanks

28

A.Kemp

36

 

A.Guest

17

K.Smith

13

 

 

Interchange

S.Heath

30

B.Patterson

24

 

 

 

In: - S.Heath, B.Patterson

Out: - None

