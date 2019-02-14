Coupe Du Nord (North Cup) Reignites French Footy Thursday, February 14 2019 @ 04:15 pm ACDT Contributed by:

This weekend the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes will host their second Coupe Du Nord. The tournament, build around the basic principles of sportsmanship, friendliness and a general coming together, will see four active CNFA teams, one past club building again and a team from the Netherlands.



The tournament welcomes in the 2019 calendar year, and a resumption of play for the CNFA competition after their winter break. Both Paris Cocks clubs – the Cockerels and the Cockatoos – will have teams involved, as will the ALFA Lions from Lyon and the Host club, the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes.



Joining them for the tournament will be the Strasbourg Kangourous from north-east France as part of their commitment to be involved and grow the club back to its’ past glory. The Amsterdam Devils will also be headed to the event, further developing the links between French footy and that played in the Netherlands.



It is possible that players from the fledgling clubs – the Antony Blues and Lille Eagles – may come along and be a part of the day.



The tournament gets under way on Saturday 16th February at 10.00am local time, then going through the day until the winners are presented with their trophies. After that, teams will meet happily at O’Sullivans Irish Pub in Cergy.



The CNFA premiership season is then scheduled to get under way again on March 2nd.

This weekend the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes will host their second Coupe Du Nord. The tournament, build around the basic principles of sportsmanship, friendliness and a general coming together, will see four active CNFA teams, one past club building again and a team from the Netherlands.The tournament welcomes in the 2019 calendar year, and a resumption of play for the CNFA competition after their winter break. Both Paris Cocks clubs – the Cockerels and the Cockatoos – will have teams involved, as will the ALFA Lions from Lyon and the Host club, the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes.Joining them for the tournament will be the Strasbourg Kangourous from north-east France as part of their commitment to be involved and grow the club back to its’ past glory. The Amsterdam Devils will also be headed to the event, further developing the links between French footy and that played in the Netherlands.It is possible that players from the fledgling clubs – the Antony Blues and Lille Eagles – may come along and be a part of the day.The tournament gets under way on Saturday 16th February at 10.00am local time, then going through the day until the winners are presented with their trophies. After that, teams will meet happily at O’Sullivans Irish Pub in Cergy.The CNFA premiership season is then scheduled to get under way again on March 2nd. Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format