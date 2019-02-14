Round 3 AFLW Preview

Friday 15 February, 7:15pm

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos vs Western Bulldogs (UTAS)

Both teams are undefeated in AFLW 3.0 and are also in conference A.

With only percentage separating the two teams on the ladder, this top of the table clash is expected to be the match of the round.

North Melbourne have had big percentage boosting wins in the opening two rounds and the Western Bulldogs have had closer wins.

AFLW fans will see if the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos can continue to score heavily and remain unbeaten in their first AFLW season or will the reigning premiers be the first team to defeat the new kids on the block.

Saturday 16 February, 4:45pm

GWS Giants vs Carlton (Blacktown International Sportspark)

The GWS Giants and Carlton are both winless in AFLW season three.

In round 2, the Giants were unable to counteract the pressure and intensity that was applied all over the ground by North Melbourne and North Melbourne's skills were cleaner at Drummoyne Oval in the trying conditions.

Last round, Carlton played a more competitive brand of football and took it right up to their opponents the Crows. Carlton almost pulled off a huge upset win and if Carlton bring the same effort they bought to this match in round 3 then they could cause a boilover.

In a must win match for the Giants and Carlton, which team will be able to do enough to secure win number one and get some life back into their season.

Saturday 16 February, 7:15pm

Fremantle vs Collingwood

Fremantle have been the highest scoring team in AFLW 3.0 so far with their incredible potent forward line.

They average 9.5 goals from the first two rounds.

Collingwood will have a tough task up against Fremantle, a team that has had a perfect start to it's third AFLW season.

To stop Fremantle, Collingwood will need to play well in defense to stop Fremantle's scoring and play four quarters of football with high intensity.

Sunday 17 February, 2:35pm

Adelaide vs Geelong (Norwood Oval)

Adelaide Crows have had a up and down start to their 2019 AFLW season with one win and one loss.

In round 2, the Crows notched up their only win of AFLW 3.0 against a Carlton side that took it right up to them for three and half quarters.

This round 3 encounter between the Geelong Cats and Crows will be interesting with both teams looking for win number two.

Sunday 17 February, 5:35pm

Brisbane Lions vs Melbourne (Hickey Park)

Brisbane Lions put up a brave fight against a red hot Fremantle in round 2.

The Lions tried to halt their ball movement, pressure and scoring but they could not.

Melbourne played well against Collingwood and kept Collingwood goalless till late in the final quarter.

With both teams searching for their second win, expect this match to be a quality encounter between two teams that at the start of this season many thought would be in contention come finals time.