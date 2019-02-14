Crow Marinoff swoops into her third AFLW season

Adelaide Crows Ebony Marinoff has been one of the toughest midfielders in the AFLW since the inaugural 2017 season.

Marinoff debuted for the Adelaide Crows in Round 1 against the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

“Incredible feeling I had the biggest smile on my face as I ran out the race.”

Image Source: SuperFooty AFL

Marinoff and her Crow teammates played in the first AFLW premiership against the Brisbane Lions in a historic occasion for women’s football.

The day was made more memorable for Marinoff and teammates as they became the first ever AFLW premiers.

“It was just an incredible feeling to have experienced,” Marinoff said.

“When we all look back in 20 years and think we were part of the first ever AFLW premiership team that is pretty special.”

Marinoff’s 2017 season was topped off with her winning the first AFLW rising star award.

“I was absolutely shocked when it happened, but really honored,” Marinoff said.

It’s hard to believe at only 18 years old, Marinoff accomplished many accolades.

These accolades include the AFLW rising star award, AFLW premiership player, AFLW All Australian Team and VFLW premiership player with Darebin in the inaugural AFLW season.

In addition, Marinoff has played for the Darebin Falcons and Northern Territory Thunder in the VFLW the past two seasons and this has helped to develop her footy.

“To have the opportunity to play against AFLW players all year round just keeps me really grounded and prepared come AFLW season.”

Marinoff enjoys playing the position of midfielder.

“Having the ability to set the tone of the game straight away from first bounce,” Marinoff said.

“Being a midfielder allows us to have a bit more freedom, I like to think I have good defensive pressure as a mid but then I can go when in attack. It’s all about balance as a midfielder.”

Playing alongside an athlete in Erin Phillips has been a thrill for Marinoff.

“Pretty unreal, it’s not every day you think you would end up on a team with such an amazing athlete.”

The people who have influenced Marinoff’s football and sporting career the most are her parents, Narelle Smith and Courtney Cramey.

“My parents have supported me through everything and blessed me with every opportunity to be successful,” Marinoff said.

“Narelle Smith taught me how to become the footballer I am today and Courtney Cramey was the player who taught me what hard work looked like.”

At the age of 5 was when Marinoff began playing football.

“I started in Auskick and then moved on to grasshoppers,” Marinoff said.

When Marinoff is not playing football you can find her working casually at the Adelaide Football Club in the community team.

Her role in the community team is she helps to promote the game to young females through school programs and Crows Cup carnivals.

In AFLW 3.0 Marinoff will be playing alongside new Irish teammate Ailish Considine.

“Swish has exceeded all expectation in her first pre-season, bringing awesome speed to the team and she has the ability to kick both right and left really well,” Marinoff said.

“You can’t pick which foot she’s most dominant with.”

Marinoff is really looking forward to her third season at the Adelaide Crows and to play under new head coach Matthew Clarke.

“Just to really enjoy and play my best footy under our new coach Doc Clarke.”

Image Source: AFL