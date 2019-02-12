Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 08-Feb


Thursday 07-Feb


Wednesday 06-Feb


Tuesday 05-Feb


Monday 04-Feb


Sunday 03-Feb


Saturday 02-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, February 14 2019 @ 06:44 am ACDT

Prespakis and Duffy Round 2 Rising Stars

Tuesday, February 12 2019 @ 11:35 am ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

Carlton's Madison Prespakis and Fremantle Docker's Sabreena Duffy are the round 2 AFLW Rising Star nominees.

Prespakis' nomination comes after she impressed in round 1 in the midfield and she continued this impressive form in round 2 for her Blues in their loss to the Crows.

She finished with stats of 20 disposals, one goal, 13 kicks and seven handballs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Image Source: Herald Sun

Prespakis was selected by the Blues at number 3 in the 2018 AFLW draft.

Duffy was nominated after a good debut in round 1 and she topped it off in round 2 in the win over the Lions.

The Lions had no answers for Duffy up forward who ended the match with two goals, two handballs, nine kicks and two tackles.

Duffy was taken at pick number 17 in the 2018 AFLW Draft.

Prespakis and her teammates will play against the Giants at Blacktown International Sportspark on Saturday afternoon. Duffy and Fremantle will face Collingwood at Fremantle Oval on Saturday night.

Image Source: Fremantle Dockers

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Prespakis and Duffy Round 2 Rising Stars | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 40

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 