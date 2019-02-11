Dockers too sharp for Lions

The Fremantle Dockers were too sharp for the Brisbane Lions, as they scored a 27-point victory at their first home match at Fremantle Oval on a beautiful day.

Lions were stronger than the Dockers in the first term and kicked three goals to one with the wind.

The Dockers had their chances when they had the football but could not capitalise. Nat Exon scored the first goal for the Lions and first of the match.

Soon after Sabrina Frederick-Traub set Jess Wuetschner up for goal and Wuetschner kicked the Lions second goal.

Image Source: @aflwomens

Dockers were able to get on the board with their first goal via Ashlee Atkins. Lions responded straightaway with a goal of their own from Ally Anderson.

At quarter time the Lions had an advantage of 11 points.

The Dockers turned the contest around in their favour in the second term with a three-goal quarter with the breeze and they kept the Lions scoreless.

The Dockers were the first team to strike in the second term. Gemma Houghton scored the major after impressive end-to-end play from the Dockers and began with Kellie Gibson.

Former basketball player Gab O’Sullivan was awarded with a free kick in the Dockers forward line. O’Sullivan had a set shot at goal and made the most of the kick with the goal.

Sabrina Duffy, the teenager slotted through the Dockers third goal of the second term. At half time the Dockers had an ascendancy of 10 points.

The Dockers kicked into the wind in the third stanza but it did not stop their scoring, as they outscored the Lions with two goals to one.

Lions had all the momentum early in the quarter and were able to get off to the strong start with a goal but the Dockers wrestled it back their way late.

The Lions goal was created due to the pressure the Fremantle defense were put under and this led to Wuetschner being awarded a free kick set shot at goal that she nailed.

It was exciting play from the Dockers and it ended with a superb running goal from Ashley Sharp.

The Dockers scored their second consecutive goal via Ebony Antonio who crumbed for the major. At three quarter time the Dockers led by 14 points.

The Dockers continued their superiority with a three goal final quarter. A free kick was awarded to Sullivan in the Dockers forward line and O’Sullivan kicked the goal truly between the big sticks for her second of the match.

Exon scored a handy quick response goal for the Lions. Evangeline Gooch converted the Dockers second goal of the fourth term after she was awarded a 50m penalty and it was also Gooch’s first ever AFLW goal.

Duffy showed all her class with a kick around her body, as she nailed through the major.

Kate McCarthy booted through a late goal for the Lions.

Sharp provided some magic from the pocket with a goal nine seconds left in the match and it topped off a remarkable 27 point win for the Dockers.

It was a high quality brand of football from the Dockers for the second consecutive week and they showed the rest of the AFLW competition that they are a real threat.