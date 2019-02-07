Round 2 AFLW Preview

Friday 8 February, 7:15pm

GWS Giants vs North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos (Drummoyne Oval)

After a nail biting loss to the Brisbane Lions the GWS Giants will look to notch up their first win of AFLW 3.0 against early premiership favourites the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos. The Giants will have their work cut out but can they come away victorious on Friday night in front of their home crowd.

Saturday 9 February, 4:45pm

Collingwood vs Melbourne (Victoria Park)

Two teams coming off narrow defeats in Round 1. Collingwood losing by a point to newcomers Geelong and Melbourne losing by four points against a fast finishing Fremantle at Casey Fields. So with both teams winless expect a fiery contest, as they look for their first win of season three.

Saturday 9 February, 7:15pm

Western Bulldogs vs Geelong Cats (Whitten Oval)

Both teams were victors by a point in Round 1. Western Bulldogs and Geelong both have match winners up forward with Katie Brennan for the Western Bulldogs and Madeline Boyd for Geelong. If Brennan and Boyd continue to be imposing up forward for their teams then this match will be a close encounter.

Sunday 10 February, 4:05pm

Carlton vs Adelaide Crows (Princes Park)

Carlton and Adelaide, two teams eyeing off win number one in AFLW 3.0. Adelaide look stronger than Carlton on paper, as they have the fire power up forward but just need to improve their kicking accuracy in front of goal. Carlton youngster Maddie Prespakis showed promising signs against North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos for Carlton through the midifeld. However Carlton do not have too much scoring power in their forward line, so they will most likely find it hard again in Round 2 up against another strong opposition in Adelaide that has key players in all positions.

Sunday 10 February, 6:05pm

Fremantle vs Brisbane Lions (Fremantle Oval)

A new look Fremantle side in Round 1 that ground out an upset win over premiership fancies Melbourne. If new head coach Trent Cooper continues with the same attacking game plan he used in Round 1 in Round 2, then they could cause another massive upset against Brisbane Lions.