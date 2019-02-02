Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, February 02 2019 @ 06:01 pm ACDT

AFLW Round 1 International Broadcast

Saturday, February 02 2019 @ 01:05 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

General News


We are not publishing an international broadcast schedule for Round 1 of the AFLW season.  The AFL informs us that international deals are still being finalised so a schedule is not being released this week.  
 
Fox Sports USA and Australia Plus in Asia/Pacific will be broadcasting matches this week so please check local guides.  As always we recommend the AFANA website for all the most current and detailed information for the broadcast of AFL/AFLW in North America 

Fans can also get two weeks free on Watch AFL if they register before 28th March (full paid subscription will cover all the AFL and AFLW season).  AFLW matches will be available to stream through this service outside Australia.

It may be possible to also stream via the new http://womens.afl website or their app but whether this is available outside Australia is yet unknown.

