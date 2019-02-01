Round 1 AFLW Teams Thursday, January 31 2019 @ 07:45 pm ACDT Contributed by: Image Source: AFL Women's The AFLW is finally back for it's third season and it promises to be the best season of the AFLW yet with two new teams North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos and Geelong Cats making history and joining the competition. First match of the season will commence this Saturday at the cattery and this match will be a history breaking match for the Geelong Cats, a team playing their first ever AFLW match. Round 1 extended team lists have been released below Geelong Cats vs Collingwood, Saturday 2nd February 6:45pm at GMBHA Stadium Geelong Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs A.Teague 40 R.Goring - C 44 C.Blakeway 4 Half Backs D.Taylor 28 M.McDonald 11 R.Webster 21 Centreline R.Garing 12 Half Forwards S.Van De Heuvel 27 M.Boyd 26 N.Morrison 9 Forwards K.Darby 8 P.McWilliams 23 J.Ivey 5 Followers A.O'Connor 14 J.Crockett-Grills 6 O.Purcell 16 Interchange D.Orr 2 M.Keryk 45 M.McMahon 24 M.Fogas 13 M.Clifford 7 Emergencies G.Rankin 10 R.Caris 1 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - A.Teague, R.Goring, C.Blakeway, D.Taylor, M.McDonald, R.Webster, R.Garing, S.Van De Heuvel, M.Boyd, N.Morrison, K.Darby, P.McWilliams, J.Ivey, A.O'Connor, J.Crockett-Grills, O.Purcell, D.Orr, M.Keryk, M.McMahon, M.Fogas, M.Clifford Out: - None Collingwood Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs J.Allen 6 A.Brazill 10 I.Ross 21 Half Backs S.Livingstone 12 S.Casey 22 E.Grant 5 Centreline B.Bonnici 8 Half Forwards L.Butler 23 S.D'Arcy 4 M.Cann 25 Forwards S.Rowe 7 S.Alexander 24 C.McIntosh 20 Followers S.Layton 1 S.Chiocci - C 17 J.Lambert 13 Interchange R.Schleicher 18 G.Gourlay 32 S.Dargan 46 K.Stratton 41 E.Fowler 15 Emergencies H.Whitford 28 K.Lynch 16 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - J.Allen, A.Brazill, I.Ross, S.Livingstone, S.Casey, E.Grant, B.Bonnici, L.Butler, S.D'Arcy, M.Cann, S.Rowe, S.Alexander, C.McIntosh, S.Layton, S.Chiocci, J.Lambert, R.Schleicher, G.Gourlay, S.Dargan, K.Stratton, E.Fowler Out: - None Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs, Saturday 2nd February 7:40pm at Norwood Oval Adelaide Crows Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs R.Forth 27 S.Allan 39 C.Cramey 22 Half Backs A.Foley 3 C.Randall 26 S.Thompson 14 Centreline E.Marinoff 10 Half Forwards D.Varnhagen 9 A.Hatchard 33 C.Scheer 4 Forwards E.Jones 2 M.Rajcic 32 J.Mules 23 Followers J.Foley 24 E.Phillips - C 13 D.Cox 31 Interchange M.Nankivell 12 H.Martin 6 J.McCormick 5 A.Considine 16 S.Li 19 Emergencies S.Riley 8 D.Ponter 15 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - R.Forth, S.Allan, C.Cramey, A.Foley, C.Randall, S.Thompson, E.Marinoff, D.Varnhagen, A.Hatchard, C.Scheer, E.Jones, M.Rajcic, J.Mules, J.Foley, E.Phillips, D.Cox, M.Nankivell, H.Martin, J.McCormick, A.Considine, S.Li Out: - None Western Bulldogs Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs L.Birch 18 L.Spark 11 B.Hunt 21 Half Backs N.Callinan 10 T.Ernst 19 H.Scott 22 Centreline B.Smith 12 Half Forwards N.Ferres 16 K.Brennan - C 3 M.Conti 8 Forwards K.McLeod 6 E.Mackie 25 A.Utri 23 Followers K.Rennie 24 K.Lamb 27 E.Blackburn 2 Interchange B.Toogood 28 C.Moody 13 E.Brown 9 A.Gogos 36 D.Berry 7 Emergencies A.McCarthy 15 S.Karlson 26 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - L.Birch, L.Spark, B.Hunt, N.Callinan, T.Ernst, H.Scott, B.Smith, N.Ferres, K.Brennan, M.Conti, K.McLeod, E.Mackie, A.Utri, K.Rennie, K.Lamb, E.Blackburn, B.Toogood, C.Moody, E.Brown, A.Gogos, D.Berry Out: - None North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos vs Carlton, Sunday 3rd February 1:05pm at Hobart Oval North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs T.Randall 16 B.Gibson 18 J.Bruton 35 Half Backs J.Trend 21 D.Hardiman 31 J.Duffin 27 Centreline E.Kearney - C 9 Half Forwards K.Gillespie-Jones 5 J.Garner 25 S.Abbatangelo 1 Forwards K.Ashmore 10 M.Hope 23 G.Nanscawen 22 Followers E.King 60 J.Stanton 17 A.Riddell 7 Interchange A.Drennan 8 J.Grierson 19 C.Haines 29 C.Munn 13 D.Bateman 11 Interchange N.Bresnehan 12 E.Humphries 6 EMG4 EMG4_NO Carlton Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs K.Harrington 9 N.Stevens 21 L.Brazzale 12 Half Backs J.Hosking 11 K.Bentley 13 J.Van Dyk 36 Centreline K.Loynes 2 Half Forwards M.Prespakis 4 T.Harris 7 D.Vescio 3 Forwards T.Lucas-Rodd 18 B.Davey - C 1 S.Hosking 10 Followers B.Moody 16 S.Audley 26 A.Barden 8 Interchange G.Pound 6 J.Edwards 25 A.Downie 30 B.Walker 14 E.Woods 27 Interchange C.Dalton 15 N.Plane 32 EMG4 EMG4_NO Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants, Sunday 3rd February 3:05pm at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex Brisbane Lions Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs S.Virgo 5 L.Kaslar - C 11 S.Campbell 20 Half Backs L.Arnell 16 S.Webb 4 K.Lutkins 13 Centreline E.Zielke 8 Half Forwards J.Zanchetta 7 S.Frederick-Traub 14 N.Exon 15 Forwards J.Wuetschner 23 M.Dowrick 33 K.McCarthy 9 Followers J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw 30 E.Bates 1 A.Anderson 18 Interchange L.Bella 32 A.Clarke 21 G.Collingwood 28 N.Grider 17 T.Groves-Little 26 Interchange P.Parker 10 E.Pittman 19 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - S.Virgo, L.Kaslar, S.Campbell, L.Arnell, S.Webb, K.Lutkins, E.Zielke, J.Zanchetta, S.Frederick-Traub, N.Exon, J.Wuetschner, M.Dowrick, K.McCarthy, J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw, E.Bates, A.Anderson, L.Bella, A.Clarke, G.Collingwood, N.Grider, P.Parker, T.Groves-Little, E.Pittman Out: - None GWS Giants Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs C.Staunton 13 M.Collier 14 T.Hetherington 9 Half Backs E.Bennetts 22 P.Randall 21 A.Farrugia - C 18 Centreline J.Dal Pos 7 Half Forwards C.Gum 26 A.Eva 2 C.Bernardi 4 Forwards Y.Bonner 27 H.Zreika 24 P.Monahan 28 Followers E.McKinnon 23 E.Swanson 17 A.Parker 3 Interchange L.Stephenson 12 A.Schmidt 11 N.Barr 8 R.Beeson 6 T.Mackrill 32 Interchange J.Hicks 5 B.Perry 19 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - C.Staunton, M.Collier, T.Hetherington, E.Bennetts, P.Randall, A.Farrugia, J.Dal Pos, C.Gum, A.Eva, C.Bernardi, Y.Bonner, H.Zreika, P.Monahan, E.McKinnon, E.Swanson, A.Parker, L.Stephenson, A.Schmidt, N.Barr, R.Beeson, J.Hicks, T.Mackrill, B.Perry Out: - None Melbourne vs Fremantle, Sunday 3rd February 3:05pm at Casey Fields Melbourne Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs M.Downie 2 H.Cordner 21 S.Sloane 26 Half Backs S.Lampard 8 E.O'Dea 5 K.Paxman 4 Centreline C.Emonson 11 Half Forwards K.Hore 10 B.Jakobsson 7 A.Newman 16 Forwards E.Zanker 29 T.Cunningham 1 M.Gay 3 Followers L.Pearce 15 L.Mithen 14 S.Scott - C 12 Interchange C.Phillips 35 K.Smith 13 C.Whitfort 20 T.Hanks 28 A.Woodland 19 Interchange A.Guest 17 A.Kemp 36 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - M.Downie, H.Cordner, S.Sloane, S.Lampard, E.O'Dea, K.Paxman, C.Emonson, K.Hore, B.Jakobsson, A.Newman, E.Zanker, T.Cunningham, M.Gay, L.Pearce, L.Mithen, S.Scott, C.Phillips, K.Smith, C.Whitfort, T.Hanks, A.Guest, A.Woodland, A.Kemp Out: - None Fremantle Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs E.Gooch 8 T.Bresland 5 A.Stannett 24 Half Backs A.Williams 9 E.Antonio 12 S.Cain 20 Centreline S.Duffy 6 Half Forwards K.Gibson 21 G.Houghton 27 G.O'Sullivan 22 Forwards P.Seth 18 A.Sharp 1 K.Bowers 2 Followers P.Laurie 11 D.Hooker 17 K.Donnellan - C 15 Interchange H.Miller 19 K.Grieve 13 L.Pugh 32 L.Mascall 14 B.Moyes 55 Interchange C.Stubbs 4 M.Caulfield 29 EMG4 EMG4_NO In: - E.Gooch, T.Bresland, A.Stannett, A.Williams, E.Antonio, S.Cain, S.Duffy, K.Gibson, G.Houghton, G.O'Sullivan, P.Seth, A.Sharp, K.Bowers, P.Laurie, D.Hooker, K.Donnellan, H.Miller, K.Grieve, L.Pugh, L.Mascall, C.Stubbs, B.Moyes, M.Caulfield Out: - None Image Source: AFL Women's Share













What's Related More by Tash Gunawardana

More from Australia Story Options Printable Story Format

Syndication RSS news RSS events Twitter Facebook Who's Online Guest Users: 46

What's New Stories 6 new Stories in the last 3 days



Comments last 3 days No new comments



Media Gallery last 7 Days No new media items



Links last 2 weeks No recent new links

No new commentsNo new media itemsNo recent new links