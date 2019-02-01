Round 1 AFLW Teams
The AFLW is finally back for it's third season and it promises to be the best season of the AFLW yet with two new teams North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos and Geelong Cats making history and joining the competition. First match of the season will commence this Saturday at the cattery and this match will be a history breaking match for the Geelong Cats, a team playing their first ever AFLW match.
Round 1 extended team lists have been released below
Geelong Cats vs Collingwood, Saturday 2nd February 6:45pm at GMBHA Stadium
Geelong Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
A.Teague
|
40
|
R.Goring - C
|
44
|
C.Blakeway
|
4
|
Half Backs
|
D.Taylor
|
28
|
M.McDonald
|
11
|
R.Webster
|
21
|
Centreline
|
|
|
R.Garing
|
12
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
S.Van De Heuvel
|
27
|
M.Boyd
|
26
|
N.Morrison
|
9
|
Forwards
|
K.Darby
|
8
|
P.McWilliams
|
23
|
J.Ivey
|
5
|
Followers
|
A.O'Connor
|
14
|
J.Crockett-Grills
|
6
|
O.Purcell
|
16
|
Interchange
|
D.Orr
|
2
|
M.Keryk
|
45
|
M.McMahon
|
24
|
|
M.Fogas
|
13
|
M.Clifford
|
7
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
G.Rankin
|
10
|
R.Caris
|
1
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - A.Teague, R.Goring, C.Blakeway, D.Taylor, M.McDonald, R.Webster, R.Garing, S.Van De Heuvel, M.Boyd, N.Morrison, K.Darby, P.McWilliams, J.Ivey, A.O'Connor, J.Crockett-Grills, O.Purcell, D.Orr, M.Keryk, M.McMahon, M.Fogas, M.Clifford
Out: - None
Collingwood Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
J.Allen
|
6
|
A.Brazill
|
10
|
I.Ross
|
21
|
Half Backs
|
S.Livingstone
|
12
|
S.Casey
|
22
|
E.Grant
|
5
|
Centreline
|
|
|
B.Bonnici
|
8
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
L.Butler
|
23
|
S.D'Arcy
|
4
|
M.Cann
|
25
|
Forwards
|
S.Rowe
|
7
|
S.Alexander
|
24
|
C.McIntosh
|
20
|
Followers
|
S.Layton
|
1
|
S.Chiocci - C
|
17
|
J.Lambert
|
13
|
Interchange
|
R.Schleicher
|
18
|
G.Gourlay
|
32
|
S.Dargan
|
46
|
|
K.Stratton
|
41
|
E.Fowler
|
15
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
H.Whitford
|
28
|
K.Lynch
|
16
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - J.Allen, A.Brazill, I.Ross, S.Livingstone, S.Casey, E.Grant, B.Bonnici, L.Butler, S.D'Arcy, M.Cann, S.Rowe, S.Alexander, C.McIntosh, S.Layton, S.Chiocci, J.Lambert, R.Schleicher, G.Gourlay, S.Dargan, K.Stratton, E.Fowler
Out: - None
Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs, Saturday 2nd February 7:40pm at Norwood Oval
Adelaide Crows Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
R.Forth
|
27
|
S.Allan
|
39
|
C.Cramey
|
22
|
Half Backs
|
A.Foley
|
3
|
C.Randall
|
26
|
S.Thompson
|
14
|
Centreline
|
|
|
E.Marinoff
|
10
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
D.Varnhagen
|
9
|
A.Hatchard
|
33
|
C.Scheer
|
4
|
Forwards
|
E.Jones
|
2
|
M.Rajcic
|
32
|
J.Mules
|
23
|
Followers
|
J.Foley
|
24
|
E.Phillips - C
|
13
|
D.Cox
|
31
|
Interchange
|
M.Nankivell
|
12
|
H.Martin
|
6
|
J.McCormick
|
5
|
|
A.Considine
|
16
|
S.Li
|
19
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
S.Riley
|
8
|
D.Ponter
|
15
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - R.Forth, S.Allan, C.Cramey, A.Foley, C.Randall, S.Thompson, E.Marinoff, D.Varnhagen, A.Hatchard, C.Scheer, E.Jones, M.Rajcic, J.Mules, J.Foley, E.Phillips, D.Cox, M.Nankivell, H.Martin, J.McCormick, A.Considine, S.Li
Out: - None
Western Bulldogs Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
L.Birch
|
18
|
L.Spark
|
11
|
B.Hunt
|
21
|
Half Backs
|
N.Callinan
|
10
|
T.Ernst
|
19
|
H.Scott
|
22
|
Centreline
|
|
|
B.Smith
|
12
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
N.Ferres
|
16
|
K.Brennan - C
|
3
|
M.Conti
|
8
|
Forwards
|
K.McLeod
|
6
|
E.Mackie
|
25
|
A.Utri
|
23
|
Followers
|
K.Rennie
|
24
|
K.Lamb
|
27
|
E.Blackburn
|
2
|
Interchange
|
B.Toogood
|
28
|
C.Moody
|
13
|
E.Brown
|
9
|
|
A.Gogos
|
36
|
D.Berry
|
7
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
A.McCarthy
|
15
|
S.Karlson
|
26
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - L.Birch, L.Spark, B.Hunt, N.Callinan, T.Ernst, H.Scott, B.Smith, N.Ferres, K.Brennan, M.Conti, K.McLeod, E.Mackie, A.Utri, K.Rennie, K.Lamb, E.Blackburn, B.Toogood, C.Moody, E.Brown, A.Gogos, D.Berry
Out: - None
North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos vs Carlton, Sunday 3rd February 1:05pm at Hobart Oval
North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
T.Randall
|
16
|
B.Gibson
|
18
|
J.Bruton
|
35
|
Half Backs
|
J.Trend
|
21
|
D.Hardiman
|
31
|
J.Duffin
|
27
|
Centreline
|
|
|
E.Kearney - C
|
9
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
K.Gillespie-Jones
|
5
|
J.Garner
|
25
|
S.Abbatangelo
|
1
|
Forwards
|
K.Ashmore
|
10
|
M.Hope
|
23
|
G.Nanscawen
|
22
|
Followers
|
E.King
|
60
|
J.Stanton
|
17
|
A.Riddell
|
7
|
Interchange
|
A.Drennan
|
8
|
J.Grierson
|
19
|
C.Haines
|
29
|
|
C.Munn
|
13
|
D.Bateman
|
11
|
|
|
Interchange
|
N.Bresnehan
|
12
|
E.Humphries
|
6
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
Carlton Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
K.Harrington
|
9
|
N.Stevens
|
21
|
L.Brazzale
|
12
|
Half Backs
|
J.Hosking
|
11
|
K.Bentley
|
13
|
J.Van Dyk
|
36
|
Centreline
|
|
|
K.Loynes
|
2
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
M.Prespakis
|
4
|
T.Harris
|
7
|
D.Vescio
|
3
|
Forwards
|
T.Lucas-Rodd
|
18
|
B.Davey - C
|
1
|
S.Hosking
|
10
|
Followers
|
B.Moody
|
16
|
S.Audley
|
26
|
A.Barden
|
8
|
Interchange
|
G.Pound
|
6
|
J.Edwards
|
25
|
A.Downie
|
30
|
|
B.Walker
|
14
|
E.Woods
|
27
|
|
|
Interchange
|
C.Dalton
|
15
|
N.Plane
|
32
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants, Sunday 3rd February 3:05pm at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex
Brisbane Lions Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
S.Virgo
|
5
|
L.Kaslar - C
|
11
|
S.Campbell
|
20
|
Half Backs
|
L.Arnell
|
16
|
S.Webb
|
4
|
K.Lutkins
|
13
|
Centreline
|
|
|
E.Zielke
|
8
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
J.Zanchetta
|
7
|
S.Frederick-Traub
|
14
|
N.Exon
|
15
|
Forwards
|
J.Wuetschner
|
23
|
M.Dowrick
|
33
|
K.McCarthy
|
9
|
Followers
|
J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw
|
30
|
E.Bates
|
1
|
A.Anderson
|
18
|
Interchange
|
L.Bella
|
32
|
A.Clarke
|
21
|
G.Collingwood
|
28
|
|
N.Grider
|
17
|
T.Groves-Little
|
26
|
|
|
Interchange
|
P.Parker
|
10
|
E.Pittman
|
19
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - S.Virgo, L.Kaslar, S.Campbell, L.Arnell, S.Webb, K.Lutkins, E.Zielke, J.Zanchetta, S.Frederick-Traub, N.Exon, J.Wuetschner, M.Dowrick, K.McCarthy, J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw, E.Bates, A.Anderson, L.Bella, A.Clarke, G.Collingwood, N.Grider, P.Parker, T.Groves-Little, E.Pittman
Out: - None
GWS Giants Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
C.Staunton
|
13
|
M.Collier
|
14
|
T.Hetherington
|
9
|
Half Backs
|
E.Bennetts
|
22
|
P.Randall
|
21
|
A.Farrugia - C
|
18
|
Centreline
|
|
|
J.Dal Pos
|
7
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
C.Gum
|
26
|
A.Eva
|
2
|
C.Bernardi
|
4
|
Forwards
|
Y.Bonner
|
27
|
H.Zreika
|
24
|
P.Monahan
|
28
|
Followers
|
E.McKinnon
|
23
|
E.Swanson
|
17
|
A.Parker
|
3
|
Interchange
|
L.Stephenson
|
12
|
A.Schmidt
|
11
|
N.Barr
|
8
|
|
R.Beeson
|
6
|
T.Mackrill
|
32
|
|
|
Interchange
|
J.Hicks
|
5
|
B.Perry
|
19
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - C.Staunton, M.Collier, T.Hetherington, E.Bennetts, P.Randall, A.Farrugia, J.Dal Pos, C.Gum, A.Eva, C.Bernardi, Y.Bonner, H.Zreika, P.Monahan, E.McKinnon, E.Swanson, A.Parker, L.Stephenson, A.Schmidt, N.Barr, R.Beeson, J.Hicks, T.Mackrill, B.Perry
Out: - None
Melbourne vs Fremantle, Sunday 3rd February 3:05pm at Casey Fields
Melbourne Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
M.Downie
|
2
|
H.Cordner
|
21
|
S.Sloane
|
26
|
Half Backs
|
S.Lampard
|
8
|
E.O'Dea
|
5
|
K.Paxman
|
4
|
Centreline
|
|
|
C.Emonson
|
11
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
K.Hore
|
10
|
B.Jakobsson
|
7
|
A.Newman
|
16
|
Forwards
|
E.Zanker
|
29
|
T.Cunningham
|
1
|
M.Gay
|
3
|
Followers
|
L.Pearce
|
15
|
L.Mithen
|
14
|
S.Scott - C
|
12
|
Interchange
|
C.Phillips
|
35
|
K.Smith
|
13
|
C.Whitfort
|
20
|
|
T.Hanks
|
28
|
A.Woodland
|
19
|
|
|
Interchange
|
A.Guest
|
17
|
A.Kemp
|
36
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - M.Downie, H.Cordner, S.Sloane, S.Lampard, E.O'Dea, K.Paxman, C.Emonson, K.Hore, B.Jakobsson, A.Newman, E.Zanker, T.Cunningham, M.Gay, L.Pearce, L.Mithen, S.Scott, C.Phillips, K.Smith, C.Whitfort, T.Hanks, A.Guest, A.Woodland, A.Kemp
Out: - None
Fremantle Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
E.Gooch
|
8
|
T.Bresland
|
5
|
A.Stannett
|
24
|
Half Backs
|
A.Williams
|
9
|
E.Antonio
|
12
|
S.Cain
|
20
|
Centreline
|
|
|
S.Duffy
|
6
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
K.Gibson
|
21
|
G.Houghton
|
27
|
G.O'Sullivan
|
22
|
Forwards
|
P.Seth
|
18
|
A.Sharp
|
1
|
K.Bowers
|
2
|
Followers
|
P.Laurie
|
11
|
D.Hooker
|
17
|
K.Donnellan - C
|
15
|
Interchange
|
H.Miller
|
19
|
K.Grieve
|
13
|
L.Pugh
|
32
|
|
L.Mascall
|
14
|
B.Moyes
|
55
|
|
|
Interchange
|
C.Stubbs
|
4
|
M.Caulfield
|
29
|
|
|
|
EMG4
|
EMG4_NO
|
|
|
|
In: - E.Gooch, T.Bresland, A.Stannett, A.Williams, E.Antonio, S.Cain, S.Duffy, K.Gibson, G.Houghton, G.O'Sullivan, P.Seth, A.Sharp, K.Bowers, P.Laurie, D.Hooker, K.Donnellan, H.Miller, K.Grieve, L.Pugh, L.Mascall, C.Stubbs, B.Moyes, M.Caulfield
Out: - None
