Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, February 01 2019 @ 03:09 am ACDT

Round 1 AFLW Teams

Thursday, January 31 2019 @ 07:45 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

Image Source: AFL Women's 

The AFLW is finally back for it's third season and it promises to be the best season of the AFLW yet with two new teams North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos and Geelong Cats making history and joining the competition. First match of the season will commence this Saturday at the cattery and this match will be a history breaking match for the Geelong Cats, a team playing their first ever AFLW match. 

Round 1 extended team lists have been released below

Geelong Cats vs Collingwood, Saturday 2nd February 6:45pm at GMBHA Stadium

Geelong Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

A.Teague

40

R.Goring - C

44

C.Blakeway

4

Half Backs

D.Taylor

28

M.McDonald

11

R.Webster

21

Centreline

 

 

R.Garing

12

 

 

Half Forwards

S.Van De Heuvel

27

M.Boyd

26

N.Morrison

9

Forwards

K.Darby

8

P.McWilliams

23

J.Ivey

5

Followers

A.O'Connor

14

J.Crockett-Grills

6

O.Purcell

16

Interchange

D.Orr

2

M.Keryk

45

M.McMahon

24

 

M.Fogas

13

M.Clifford

7

 

 

Emergencies

G.Rankin

10

R.Caris

1

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 

In: - A.Teague, R.Goring, C.Blakeway, D.Taylor, M.McDonald, R.Webster, R.Garing, S.Van De Heuvel, M.Boyd, N.Morrison, K.Darby, P.McWilliams, J.Ivey, A.O'Connor, J.Crockett-Grills, O.Purcell, D.Orr, M.Keryk, M.McMahon, M.Fogas, M.Clifford

Out: - None

 Collingwood Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

J.Allen

6

A.Brazill

10

I.Ross

21

Half Backs

S.Livingstone

12

S.Casey

22

E.Grant

5

Centreline

 

 

B.Bonnici

8

 

 

Half Forwards

L.Butler

23

S.D'Arcy

4

M.Cann

25

Forwards

S.Rowe

7

S.Alexander

24

C.McIntosh

20

Followers

S.Layton

1

S.Chiocci - C

17

J.Lambert

13

Interchange

R.Schleicher

18

G.Gourlay

32

S.Dargan

46

 

K.Stratton

41

E.Fowler

15

 

 

Emergencies

H.Whitford

28

K.Lynch

16

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 

 

 

In: - J.Allen, A.Brazill, I.Ross, S.Livingstone, S.Casey, E.Grant, B.Bonnici, L.Butler, S.D'Arcy, M.Cann, S.Rowe, S.Alexander, C.McIntosh, S.Layton, S.Chiocci, J.Lambert, R.Schleicher, G.Gourlay, S.Dargan, K.Stratton, E.Fowler

Out: - None

 

Adelaide Crows vs Western Bulldogs, Saturday 2nd February 7:40pm at Norwood Oval

Adelaide Crows Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

R.Forth

27

S.Allan

39

C.Cramey

22

Half Backs

A.Foley

3

C.Randall

26

S.Thompson

14

Centreline

 

 

E.Marinoff

10

 

 

Half Forwards

D.Varnhagen

9

A.Hatchard

33

C.Scheer

4

Forwards

E.Jones

2

M.Rajcic

32

J.Mules

23

Followers

J.Foley

24

E.Phillips - C

13

D.Cox

31

Interchange

M.Nankivell

12

H.Martin

6

J.McCormick

5

 

A.Considine

16

S.Li

19

 

 

Emergencies

S.Riley

8

D.Ponter

15

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 

In: - R.Forth, S.Allan, C.Cramey, A.Foley, C.Randall, S.Thompson, E.Marinoff, D.Varnhagen, A.Hatchard, C.Scheer, E.Jones, M.Rajcic, J.Mules, J.Foley, E.Phillips, D.Cox, M.Nankivell, H.Martin, J.McCormick, A.Considine, S.Li

Out: - None

Western Bulldogs Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

L.Birch

18

L.Spark

11

B.Hunt

21

Half Backs

N.Callinan

10

T.Ernst

19

H.Scott

22

Centreline

 

 

B.Smith

12

 

 

Half Forwards

N.Ferres

16

K.Brennan - C

3

M.Conti

8

Forwards

K.McLeod

6

E.Mackie

25

A.Utri

23

Followers

K.Rennie

24

K.Lamb

27

E.Blackburn

2

Interchange

B.Toogood

28

C.Moody

13

E.Brown

9

 

A.Gogos

36

D.Berry

7

 

 

Emergencies

A.McCarthy

15

S.Karlson

26

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 

In: - L.Birch, L.Spark, B.Hunt, N.Callinan, T.Ernst, H.Scott, B.Smith, N.Ferres, K.Brennan, M.Conti, K.McLeod, E.Mackie, A.Utri, K.Rennie, K.Lamb, E.Blackburn, B.Toogood, C.Moody, E.Brown, A.Gogos, D.Berry

Out: - None

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos vs Carlton, Sunday 3rd February 1:05pm at Hobart Oval 

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

T.Randall

16

B.Gibson

18

J.Bruton

35

Half Backs

J.Trend

21

D.Hardiman

31

J.Duffin

27

Centreline

 

 

E.Kearney - C

9

 

 

Half Forwards

K.Gillespie-Jones

5

J.Garner

25

S.Abbatangelo

1

Forwards

K.Ashmore

10

M.Hope

23

G.Nanscawen

22

Followers

E.King

60

J.Stanton

17

A.Riddell

7

Interchange

A.Drennan

8

J.Grierson

19

C.Haines

29

 

C.Munn

13

D.Bateman

11

 

 

Interchange

N.Bresnehan

12

E.Humphries

6

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 

Carlton Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

K.Harrington

9

N.Stevens

21

L.Brazzale

12

Half Backs

J.Hosking

11

K.Bentley

13

J.Van Dyk

36

Centreline

 

 

K.Loynes

2

 

 

Half Forwards

M.Prespakis

4

T.Harris

7

D.Vescio

3

Forwards

T.Lucas-Rodd

18

B.Davey - C

1

S.Hosking

10

Followers

B.Moody

16

S.Audley

26

A.Barden

8

Interchange

G.Pound

6

J.Edwards

25

A.Downie

30

 

B.Walker

14

E.Woods

27

 

 

Interchange

C.Dalton

15

N.Plane

32

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 

Brisbane Lions vs GWS Giants, Sunday 3rd February 3:05pm at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex 

Brisbane Lions Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

S.Virgo

5

L.Kaslar - C

11

S.Campbell

20

Half Backs

L.Arnell

16

S.Webb

4

K.Lutkins

13

Centreline

 

 

E.Zielke

8

 

 

Half Forwards

J.Zanchetta

7

S.Frederick-Traub

14

N.Exon

15

Forwards

J.Wuetschner

23

M.Dowrick

33

K.McCarthy

9

Followers

J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw

30

E.Bates

1

A.Anderson

18

Interchange

L.Bella

32

A.Clarke

21

G.Collingwood

28

 

N.Grider

17

T.Groves-Little

26

 

 

Interchange

P.Parker

10

E.Pittman

19

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 

 In: - S.Virgo, L.Kaslar, S.Campbell, L.Arnell, S.Webb, K.Lutkins, E.Zielke, J.Zanchetta, S.Frederick-Traub, N.Exon, J.Wuetschner, M.Dowrick, K.McCarthy, J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw, E.Bates, A.Anderson, L.Bella, A.Clarke, G.Collingwood, N.Grider, P.Parker, T.Groves-Little, E.Pittman

Out: - None

GWS Giants Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

C.Staunton

13

M.Collier

14

T.Hetherington

9

Half Backs

E.Bennetts

22

P.Randall

21

A.Farrugia - C

18

Centreline

 

 

J.Dal Pos

7

 

 

Half Forwards

C.Gum

26

A.Eva

2

C.Bernardi

4

Forwards

Y.Bonner

27

H.Zreika

24

P.Monahan

28

Followers

E.McKinnon

23

E.Swanson

17

A.Parker

3

Interchange

L.Stephenson

12

A.Schmidt

11

N.Barr

8

 

R.Beeson

6

T.Mackrill

32

 

 

Interchange

J.Hicks

5

B.Perry

19

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 

In: - C.Staunton, M.Collier, T.Hetherington, E.Bennetts, P.Randall, A.Farrugia, J.Dal Pos, C.Gum, A.Eva, C.Bernardi, Y.Bonner, H.Zreika, P.Monahan, E.McKinnon, E.Swanson, A.Parker, L.Stephenson, A.Schmidt, N.Barr, R.Beeson, J.Hicks, T.Mackrill, B.Perry

Out: - None

Melbourne vs Fremantle, Sunday 3rd February 3:05pm at Casey Fields

Melbourne Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

M.Downie

2

H.Cordner

21

S.Sloane

26

Half Backs

S.Lampard

8

E.O'Dea

5

K.Paxman

4

Centreline

 

 

C.Emonson

11

 

 

Half Forwards

K.Hore

10

B.Jakobsson

7

A.Newman

16

Forwards

E.Zanker

29

T.Cunningham

1

M.Gay

3

Followers

L.Pearce

15

L.Mithen

14

S.Scott - C

12

Interchange

C.Phillips

35

K.Smith

13

C.Whitfort

20

 

T.Hanks

28

A.Woodland

19

 

 

Interchange

A.Guest

17

A.Kemp

36

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 

In: - M.Downie, H.Cordner, S.Sloane, S.Lampard, E.O'Dea, K.Paxman, C.Emonson, K.Hore, B.Jakobsson, A.Newman, E.Zanker, T.Cunningham, M.Gay, L.Pearce, L.Mithen, S.Scott, C.Phillips, K.Smith, C.Whitfort, T.Hanks, A.Guest, A.Woodland, A.Kemp

Out: - None

Fremantle Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

E.Gooch

8

T.Bresland

5

A.Stannett

24

Half Backs

A.Williams

9

E.Antonio

12

S.Cain

20

Centreline

 

 

S.Duffy

6

 

 

Half Forwards

K.Gibson

21

G.Houghton

27

G.O'Sullivan

22

Forwards

P.Seth

18

A.Sharp

1

K.Bowers

2

Followers

P.Laurie

11

D.Hooker

17

K.Donnellan - C

15

Interchange

H.Miller

19

K.Grieve

13

L.Pugh

32

 

L.Mascall

14

B.Moyes

55

 

 

Interchange

C.Stubbs

4

M.Caulfield

29

 

 

 

EMG4

EMG4_NO

 

 

 

 

In: - E.Gooch, T.Bresland, A.Stannett, A.Williams, E.Antonio, S.Cain, S.Duffy, K.Gibson, G.Houghton, G.O'Sullivan, P.Seth, A.Sharp, K.Bowers, P.Laurie, D.Hooker, K.Donnellan, H.Miller, K.Grieve, L.Pugh, L.Mascall, C.Stubbs, B.Moyes, M.Caulfield 

Out: - None

