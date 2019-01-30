Translate

User Functions





Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, January 30 2019 @ 05:33 pm ACDT

AFLW Back In Town This Weekend

Wednesday, January 30 2019 @ 07:33 am ACDT

Contributed by:

AustraliaAfter the off-season, footy is back in town this weekend with the much-anticipated return of the AFLW competition. Round 1 will see the debut matches for both Geelong and North Melbourne. It also sees the Western Bulldogs step onto the fields of battle to defend their 2018 premiership title.

As the women's game continues to grow, the footballing community cannot wait to see the women warriors take the field. This includes younger women and girls who dream themselves of playing for their club on the way to a career at the top.

Below is the AFLW promotional video released this week.




World Footy News has watched the progress of the women's game across the off season. To read any of Tash Gunawardana's story, follow the menu at the link below:

http://www.worldfootynews.com/search....thor=17164
AFLW Back In Town This Weekend | 0 comments
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

