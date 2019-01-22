Translate

Wednesday, January 23 2019 @ 08:29 am ACDT

Eagles’ Wait Is Nearly Over

Tuesday, January 22 2019 @ 06:09 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Europe
They have been nothing if not patient, but the West Lothian Eagles in Scotland’s SARFL competition have only a few months to go before they hit the field as a fully-fledged team in the national competition. Commencing with scratch matches across 2017, progressing to five non-competitive SARFL matches in 2018 and now moving to full competition for 2019, the Eagle’s journey continues.

With the release of the 2019 SARFL fixture, the Eagles can see what their future will throw at them. It begins with an historic opening home match against the Tyne Tees Tigers. Both teams were new to the competition last season, but the Tigers had full competitive status. This time, both will be ready for a match that offers four points to the winner.

The last time the teams met, the Eagles had a day to forget in Newcastle, going down by 139 points. However, 2019 is a different story. This time the Eagles are the hosts and they are also a season wiser and will be two pre-season’s stronger.

On top of that preparation, the Eagles now possess a shared mission statement that sums up the intent of the club.

“As an Eagle I am part of a great team,
Together we strive for RESPECT to each other as teammates and respect to others [within and without] our club and sport.
We are INCLUSIVE of everyone no matter their background or ability.
Collectively we have the PASSION to succeed on and off the field”
West Lothian Eagles ARFC, SARFL 2019
Inclusive, Passion, Respect”

The West Lothian Eagles now boast player numbers that are potentially the largest of all Scottish clubs, largely due to the growing numbers of their women’s team. With the prospect of their women playing in this year’s Haggis Cup – just eight months after their inception – the club’s growth continues at an impressive rate.

After their initial match against the Tigers, the Eagles will face the Kingdom Kangaroos (away, 4th May), Glasgow Sharks (home, 25th May), Greater Glasgow Giants (away 15th June), Edinburgh Bloods (home, 6th July), Kingdom Kangaroos (away, 13th July) and Greater Glasgow Giants (home, 27th July).

It will be a massive year for the Eagles, with other events and occasions planned across the year for AFL Scotland’s newest club.


