Middle East Turning Point Tuesday, January 22 2019 @ 10:08 am ACDT Contributed by:

After having enjoyed their winter break, the AFL Middle East teams return to the field on Friday for their Australia Day round. With three rounds remaining, all teams can book a place in finals if they can win all remaining games and it starts Friday at the Dubai Sports City with a double-header. The Multiplex Bulls will meet the Abu Dhabi Falcons whilst the Dubai Dragons play the Dubai Dingoes.



The Bulls sit in second place with two wins. Another win against the Falcons will almost certainly ensure them a grand final berth. But it won’t be easy. The Falcons sit on the bottom of the ladder winless, yet have played far better than that position suggests. Should they upset the Bulls it will give them momentum to win all remaining games. The Bulls start favourites, yet the Falcons will be determined to turn their season around.



The Dubai Dragons have three wins already and another win against the Dingoes will also secure a grand final berth. But like the Falcons, the Dingoes will be looking to improve on their first half of the season and set up a finals run. Nothing would set them up better than an upset win against the Dragons, knowing they can set up a big finish to the season.



But the round is also defined by mathematics. Wins to the favourites will almost certainly determine the grand finalists. Wins to the underdogs will make the rest of the season exciting. It promises to be a great Australia Day round for all concerned at the AFL Middle East.

After having enjoyed their winter break, the AFL Middle East teams return to the field on Friday for their Australia Day round. With three rounds remaining, all teams can book a place in finals if they can win all remaining games and it starts Friday at the Dubai Sports City with a double-header. The Multiplex Bulls will meet the Abu Dhabi Falcons whilst the Dubai Dragons play the Dubai Dingoes.The Bulls sit in second place with two wins. Another win against the Falcons will almost certainly ensure them a grand final berth. But it won’t be easy. The Falcons sit on the bottom of the ladder winless, yet have played far better than that position suggests. Should they upset the Bulls it will give them momentum to win all remaining games. The Bulls start favourites, yet the Falcons will be determined to turn their season around.The Dubai Dragons have three wins already and another win against the Dingoes will also secure a grand final berth. But like the Falcons, the Dingoes will be looking to improve on their first half of the season and set up a finals run. Nothing would set them up better than an upset win against the Dragons, knowing they can set up a big finish to the season.But the round is also defined by mathematics. Wins to the favourites will almost certainly determine the grand finalists. Wins to the underdogs will make the rest of the season exciting. It promises to be a great Australia Day round for all concerned at the AFL Middle East. Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Middle East Story Options Printable Story Format

Syndication RSS news RSS events Twitter Facebook Who's Online Guest Users: 57

What's New Stories 3 new Stories in the last 3 days



Comments last 3 days No new comments



Media Gallery last 7 Days No new media items



Links last 2 weeks No recent new links

No new commentsNo new media itemsNo recent new links Advertisements

