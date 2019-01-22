Bombers Thinking Big – NTFL Tuesday, January 22 2019 @ 09:40 am ACDT Contributed by:

After bringing down the reigning premiers, the Tiwi Bombers will be reassessing their goals for the 2019 season. Their victory against the Southern Districts Crocs proved that they have the “A” game capable of reaching finals and causing havoc when they get there. But ahead is a period of developing consistency and belief – mixed with hard work – to finish the season well. Nevertheless, they now sit in fourth place and finals are theirs to lose.



Travelling to the Crocs home ground, and trailing at half time, the Bombers were up against it. But four unanswered third quarter goals saw the Bombers grab the lead and were good enough to increase that in the last quarter to win by 22 points. The loss was costly, though not terminal, for the Crocs as they lost their third game from their past four starts and need to regroup, answer the wake-up call and re-establish their premiership credentials.



Barring a miracle, St Mary’s will not play finals. In fact, their immediate concerns will be to avoid the wooden spoon after going down to Wanderers. The victory to Wanderers sees both teams locked on four wins apiece and with four rounds to go the two teams will be seeking the most wins from here. Saints held the lead most of the day, leading at all breaks and being up by eight points at the final change. But Wanderers unleashed in the final term with five goals to two to grab a valuable nine-point win.



Nightcliff consolidated their position at the top of the ladder, moving two games clear of Crocs and within touching distance of the minor premiership. Their win against Waratah was comprehensive, leading at all changes to claim a 56-point victory. Waratah are now locked in a three-way battle with the Bombers and Palmerston Magpies to stay in the top five.



The Palmerston Magpies lost a great opportunity to consolidate their finals chances when they went down to the Darwin Buffaloes by 13 points. In a tight contest all day, the Buffaloes always kept the Magpies at arm’s length. The Buffaloes sit two games ahead of a pack in third place and will be eyeing the double chance come finals time. Palmerston need to lift again to get back into the top five and stay there.



Next weekend will see four matches over four days for the Australia Day weekend. Friday night sees St Mary’s clash with the Darwin Buffaloes in a game they must win. On Saturday, Waratah takes on Wanderers at Gardens Oval. The Tiwi Bombers have a huge match against top team, the Nightcliff Tigers, on Sunday afternoon at the Tiger’s den. Monday sees the Palmerston Magpies hosting an angry Croc unit.



Final Scores:

Tiwi Bombers 12 7 79 d Southern Districts Crocs 8 9 57

Wanderers 9 12 66 d St Marys 8 9 57

Darwin Buffaloes 11 8 74 d Palmerston Magpies 9 7 61

Nightcliff Tigers 13 18 96 d Waratah 5 10 40

