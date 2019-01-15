National University League Returns Tuesday, January 15 2019 @ 10:12 am ACDT Contributed by:

This weekend in Birmingham, the National University league for men’s and women’s fixtures returns after their break. It will be the second last round in the competition’s inaugural season before a final round to be played in Wales (venue to be advised).



Going into the round, Oxford University has the bye. Their men’s team sits on top of the ladder, whilst their women’s team is second, but this round they can only watch as the other teams chase them. It is a huge opportunity for the host team, University of Birmingham, to seek two wins each in both men’s and women’s matches to chase top spot in both.



The matches this weekend will see:



11.30: Birmingham v Cambridge (Men’s)

12.20: Cambridge v Universities of South Wales (Women’s)

1.10: Cambridge v Universities Of South Wales (Men’s)

2.00: Birmingham v Cambridge (Women’s)

2.50: Birmingham v Universities of South Wales (Men’s)

3.40: Universities of South Wales v Birmingham (Women’s)



As the competition draws towards its close, planning for the next season is well under way with prospects such as additional teams, additional rounds and almost anything else that might see further progress to be discussed. There is much to consider with planning, the competition built as it is around other events (Movember Cup, Fitzpatrick Cup) and potential clashes with other competitions in England and Wales.



The competition sits within the off-season of the AFL London, AFLCNE and AFL Wales competitions.



Already a success, the competition is headed for a grand finale over the remaining rounds. Both Birmingham and Wales have completed their bye and have a great chance of winning all four of their matches over the remaining round to provide a grandstand finish.



The final round will be played in Wales on 16th February before a grand final day on March 16th where first and second placed teams in both men’s and women’s competitions will chase the honour of inaugural premiers.















