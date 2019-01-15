Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 26-Dec


Monday 24-Dec


Friday 21-Dec


Wednesday 19-Dec


Saturday 15-Dec


Thursday 13-Dec


Sunday 09-Dec


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, January 15 2019 @ 02:58 pm ACDT

National University League Returns

Tuesday, January 15 2019 @ 10:12 am ACDT

Contributed by:

Europe
This weekend in Birmingham, the National University league for men’s and women’s fixtures returns after their break. It will be the second last round in the competition’s inaugural season before a final round to be played in Wales (venue to be advised).

Going into the round, Oxford University has the bye. Their men’s team sits on top of the ladder, whilst their women’s team is second, but this round they can only watch as the other teams chase them. It is a huge opportunity for the host team, University of Birmingham, to seek two wins each in both men’s and women’s matches to chase top spot in both.

The matches this weekend will see:

11.30: Birmingham v Cambridge (Men’s)
12.20: Cambridge v Universities of South Wales (Women’s)
1.10: Cambridge v Universities Of South Wales (Men’s)
2.00: Birmingham v Cambridge (Women’s)
2.50: Birmingham v Universities of South Wales (Men’s)
3.40: Universities of South Wales v Birmingham (Women’s)

As the competition draws towards its close, planning for the next season is well under way with prospects such as additional teams, additional rounds and almost anything else that might see further progress to be discussed. There is much to consider with planning, the competition built as it is around other events (Movember Cup, Fitzpatrick Cup) and potential clashes with other competitions in England and Wales.

The competition sits within the off-season of the AFL London, AFLCNE and AFL Wales competitions.

Already a success, the competition is headed for a grand finale over the remaining rounds. Both Birmingham and Wales have completed their bye and have a great chance of winning all four of their matches over the remaining round to provide a grandstand finish.

The final round will be played in Wales on 16th February before a grand final day on March 16th where first and second placed teams in both men’s and women’s competitions will chase the honour of inaugural premiers.







Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

National University League Returns | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 41

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 