Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Saturday 08-Dec


Friday 07-Dec


Thursday 06-Dec


Wednesday 05-Dec


Monday 03-Dec


Sunday 02-Dec


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, December 27 2018 @ 10:54 am ACDT

Basel Dragons Dressed To Kill

Wednesday, December 26 2018 @ 09:51 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 191

Europe
The new AFL Switzerland competition was only completed back in November, but already the Basel Dragons have galloped headlong into 2019 with a new playing strip ready to go. Footy in Switzerland has seen a massive regeneration, heavily driven by the Winterthur Lions, and culminating in November’s first intra-national Swiss tournament.

Whilst the Geneva Jets won the event, it is the Basel Dragons working to ensure that 2019 is bigger, better and more successful for them.

(See below for jumper design)






Basel is located in the far north-western corner of Switzerland, right on the borders of both Germany and France. As well as now being in integral part of the growing AFL Switzerland competition, they are also very close to the southern hub of Germany’s Australian Rules hubs around Munich and Stuttgart as well as the French city of Strasbourg which is home to the dormant Strasbourg Kangourous.




Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Basel Dragons Dressed To Kill | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 42

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

3 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 