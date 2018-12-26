Basel Dragons Dressed To Kill Wednesday, December 26 2018 @ 09:51 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 191

The new AFL Switzerland competition was only completed back in November, but already the Basel Dragons have galloped headlong into 2019 with a new playing strip ready to go. Footy in Switzerland has seen a massive regeneration, heavily driven by the Winterthur Lions, and culminating in November’s first intra-national Swiss tournament.



Whilst the Geneva Jets won the event, it is the Basel Dragons working to ensure that 2019 is bigger, better and more successful for them.



Basel is located in the far north-western corner of Switzerland, right on the borders of both Germany and France. As well as now being in integral part of the growing AFL Switzerland competition, they are also very close to the southern hub of Germany’s Australian Rules hubs around Munich and Stuttgart as well as the French city of Strasbourg which is home to the dormant Strasbourg Kangourous.









