Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Monday 03-Dec


Sunday 02-Dec


Friday 30-Nov


Wednesday 28-Nov


Tuesday 27-Nov


Sunday 25-Nov


Saturday 24-Nov


Thursday 22-Nov


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, December 15 2018 @ 08:01 am ACDT

Canada AGM Report

Thursday, December 13 2018 @ 12:44 am ACDT

Contributed by:

North America
Not to long ago AFL Canada released a pictorial summary, displayed at the end of this article. Now we have presidents report from AFL Canada which provides some explanation.

In summary, senior player numbers were flat .

AFL Ontario contributed to the lower number of men's player with the withdrawl of Broadview in Toronto bringimg the men's division down to nine teams, but with new prospects in in the regional cities of Barrie, London and especially Kingston.

AFL Quebec increased in both genders, with the introduction of the Montreal City Blues and Blue Belles bringing the league's teams up to five and three, respectively.

Juniors league players are split between the long established North Delta Junior AFL and Calgary. The vast majority of those junior players are non-Australians.


The biggest growth in the numbers has come from the school programs in Calgary. Those numbers have been increasing significantly to the point where volunteers were insufficient and a full-time Auskick manager has been hired.This Auskick manager is non AFL-funded but AFL Canada now has one fully funded staff member who has been responsible for submitting a proposal to receive National Sporting Organization. If successful, this will open government funding for Australain Football as a part of Canadian sport.

Other highlights were the creation of an university league in Calgary and a new junior program in Goose Bay, Labrador. Participation is up due to school programs. It is to be noted that Aussie X still is operating privately in Canada and also produces significant participant numbers independently.


The AFL president's report is here http://websites.sportstg.com/assoc_pa...54776&&news_task=DETAIL&articleID=63998279.

The Long Term Athletc Development document is here http://websites.sportstg.com/assoc_pa...54776&&news_task=DETAIL&articleID=63995934

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Canada AGM Report | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 45

What's New

Stories

3 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 