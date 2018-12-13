Canada AGM Report Thursday, December 13 2018 @ 12:44 am ACDT Contributed by:

Not to long ago AFL Canada released a pictorial summary, displayed at the end of this article. Now we have presidents report from AFL Canada which provides some explanation.



In summary, senior player numbers were flat .



AFL Ontario contributed to the lower number of men's player with the withdrawl of Broadview in Toronto bringimg the men's division down to nine teams, but with new prospects in in the regional cities of Barrie, London and especially Kingston.



AFL Quebec increased in both genders, with the introduction of the Montreal City Blues and Blue Belles bringing the league's teams up to five and three, respectively.



Juniors league players are split between the long established North Delta Junior AFL and Calgary. The vast majority of those junior players are non-Australians.





The biggest growth in the numbers has come from the school programs in Calgary. Those numbers have been increasing significantly to the point where volunteers were insufficient and a full-time Auskick manager has been hired.This Auskick manager is non AFL-funded but AFL Canada now has one fully funded staff member who has been responsible for submitting a proposal to receive National Sporting Organization. If successful, this will open government funding for Australain Football as a part of Canadian sport.



Other highlights were the creation of an university league in Calgary and a new junior program in Goose Bay, Labrador. Participation is up due to school programs. It is to be noted that Aussie X still is operating privately in Canada and also produces significant participant numbers independently.





The AFL president's report is here



The Long Term Athletc Development document is here



