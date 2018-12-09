Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 02-Dec


Friday 30-Nov


Wednesday 28-Nov


Tuesday 27-Nov


Sunday 25-Nov


Saturday 24-Nov


Thursday 22-Nov


Wednesday 21-Nov


Tuesday 20-Nov


Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, December 09 2018 @ 11:47 pm ACDT

French Footy Arrives At Winter Break

Sunday, December 09 2018 @ 10:36 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Europe
The fourth round of the Championnat de France Léo Lagrange 2018-2019 wrapped up this weekend ahead of the winter break. Round Five will commence in early March. To see out the round, three matches were played in Paris and Bordeaux – each shaping the ladder and making things interesting when footy returns.

In Bordeaux, the ALFA Lions took on the Bordeaux Bombers in a match that was vital for each team’s chances of seeing finals action. Each team went into the match with a win and the victor would get the jump on their opponent. The Lions got away to a good start, leading by 14 points at the first change and by 28 at half time.

The Bombers could make no inroads in the second half, down by 49 points at the final change before going down after a late rally by 39 points. The final score saw the ALFA Lions 106 defeat the Bordeaux Bombers 67.

In the double-header in Pontoise, the Paris Cockerels took on the Stade Toulousain “A” team. After a scoreless opening term, the Cockerels had to claw back hard and held a one goal lead at the main break. The conditions allowed the Toulouse team to get back into the lead by 13 points at the final change, but it wasn’t enough as the Cockerels ran over the top to win 79 to 60 after a five goal to nil final term.

The Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes played the Stade Toulousain 1 team determined to win and set up the second half of the season next year. In the end, the Coyotes were far too strong for the Stade Toulousain team, running out 86-point winners. The final score saw the Coyotes 140 defeat the Stade Toulousain 54.

The results create a healthy situation where all remaining teams (the Perpignan Tigers having withdrawn) can reach the finals with a couple of wins over the remaining five rounds – a healthy place for the CNFA competition to be at the end of 2018.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

French Footy Arrives At Winter Break | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 44

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 