Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, December 05 2018 @ 07:36 pm ACDT

Stoked Podcast from NZHerald shows potential for AFL

Wednesday, December 05 2018 @ 12:57 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Oceania

There are many doubters and naysayers about Australian Football outside of Australia. That's a given. Most people I speak to have little idea of what is going on in New Zealand and glibly suggest all AFL ventures there to be a waste of time. However, 2 months back, Mitch Powell and Louis Herman-Watt in their edition number 28 of their 'Stoked Podcast' via the NZHerald had the task of reviewing the sporting week.

Mitch Powell watched and reviewed the AFL Grand Final and had the following very interesting revelations to make:

"I loved it though – I bloody love it – it was really cool to watch, it’s a sport I could get behind."

And from 6 minutes 20 into the podcast:

"I have literally just watched my first ever match – have watched a heap of rugby and rugby league in my life and I absolutely I loved it – and I reckon any who watches, any kiwi,rugby loving kiwi - get out and watch a game of AFL – it’s well worth it and you’ll probably wish we played more of it in New Zealand by the end of it."

It should be noted that this week in review included the NRL Grand Final, and the All Blacks playing the Pumas in Beunos Aires and the golfing Ryder Cup.

Listen to the full podcast here.

With opinions like this being expressed - there's plenty to be excited about as footy continues to grow on the ground in New Zealand. Because - after all - it is actually a pretty good game to play and watch.

