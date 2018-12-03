GB Bulldogs 2019 Initial Squad Announced

In one of the widest nets for players across Great Britain, with the inclusion of players from the Australian Rules Football National University League, the GB Bulldogs initial training squad has been released. Featuring 53 players from 17 clubs and 6 leagues (including one player from the London GAA), the squad will come together over coming months to train with a final squad to be announced next year for the AFL Europe Championship and beyond.

The squad features players from the SARFL (Scotland), WARFL (Wales), AFL London, AFLCNE (Australian Football League Central & Northern England), National University League and London CAA. Below are the players selected:

National University League:

Ciaran James (Birmingham University)

Sam Walon (Birmingham University)

Toby Webster (Birmingham University)

James Williams (Birmingham University)

London GAA:

Ciaran Houlihan (Harlesden Harps)

AFL London:

Lester Bell (Wandsworth Demons)

Dom Chao (Wandsworth Demons)

David Jordan (Wandsworth Demons)

Joe Lloyd (Wandsworth Demons)

Hugo Phillips (Wandsworth Demons)

Luke Carrigan (West London Wildcats)

Tom Francis (West London Wildcats)

Jack Coughlan (North London Lions)

Ross Denton (North London Lions)

Sam Killoway (North London Lions)

Michael Sharp (North London Lions)

Liam Fox (Wimbledon Hawks)

David Hastie (Wimbledon Hawks)

Myles Hudson (Wimbledon Hawks)

Jordan Wynne (Wimbledon Hawks)

Stephen Gray (London Swans)

Kenneth Loakstone (London Swans)

Ryan Spivey (SE London Giants)

James French (SE London Giants)

SARFL:

Liam Dolling (Glasgow Sharks)

Andrew McManus (Glasgow Sharks)

Roy Brannigan (Tyne Tees Tigers)

Keir Wotherspoon (West Lothian Eagles)

WARFL:

Calumn Newman (Cardiff Panthers)

Oli Nicholas Rees (Cardiff Panthers)

Owain Ryland (Cardiff Panthers)

David Saunders (Cardiff Panthers)

AFLCNE:

Cameron Cope (Wolverhampton Wolverines)

Craig Degville (Wolverhampton Wolverines)

George Dibble (Wolverhampton Wolverines)

Rhys Lincoln (Wolverhampton Wolverines)

Adam Morris (Wolverhampton Wolverines)

Adam Reed (Wolverhampton Wolverines)

Chris Thomas (Wolverhampton Wolverines)

Chris Bates (Manchester Mosquitoes)

Andy Cochran (Manchester Mosquitoes)

Tim Gower (Manchester Mosquitoes)

Adam Kelly (Manchester Mosquitoes)

Andy Walkden (Manchester Mosquitoes)

Paddy Lawson (Manchester Mosquitoes)

Rob Goliah (Nottingham Scorpions)

Ash Holland (Nottingham Scorpions)

Mark Ireland (Nottingham Scorpions)

Paul Watson (Nottingham Scorpions)

James Clayton (Huddersfield Rams)

Alex Overton (Huddersfield Rams)

Lewis Ozanne (Huddersfield Rams)

Jordan King (Merseyside Saints)

For a full detailed review of the selections, visit the AFL England website and read the following article: http://www.aflengland.org/gb-bulldogs-2019-training-squad-named/