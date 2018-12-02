On The Crest Of A Wave Friday, November 30 2018 @ 06:35 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 211

Ireland’s West Clare Waves have completed a remarkable year to ensconce themselves as possibly the best women’s football team in Europe – and possibly the best outside of Australia – by winning the 2018 Harvey Norman AFL Ireland Women’s Premiership. In a relatively short time, the Waves have grown from a group of women interested in playing the game to a powerhouse setting new benchmarks for other women to follow.



This report from the West Clare Waves’ Facebook page looks at their triumph and also recaps a short but decorated journey since last year.



Premiership Champions -



“What a day in Islandbridge, Dublin yesterday as West Clare Waves won the first ever Grand Final of the Harvey Norman AFL Ireland Women's Premiership in association with the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce and The Australian Embassy.”

“Waves defeated the Cork Vikings in the Grand Final with the final scoreline not reflecting the entertaining game that it was. Commiserations to Cork Vikings who had overcome the Dublin Angels earlier in the day in Semi Final, a cracking game that went down to the wire.”



“The Australian Embassador Richard Andrews presented the Waves Captain Rosie Currane with the Harvey Norman Premiership Cup and the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce Perpetual Shield.”



“Well done to all involved in what was a great day and to all 4 teams. Thanks to all the players that lined out for the Waves over the 4 days of the Premiership including Ellie O'Gorman, Ailish Considine, Mairéad Seoighe, Noelle Connolly, Sarah Bohannon, Rosie Currane, Grace Kelly, Niamh Kelly, Sharon Ryan, Dervla Higgins, Maeve Clancy, Ann Currane, Fiona Kelly, Eimear Greene, Laura Egan, Adrienne Moore, Clodagh Murphy, Siubhan Nielson & Mairead Coyne (injured).”



“It been a great 12 months with 4 Cups to show for, with the first cup being won on our first day out today 12 months ago also in Islandbridge (Draft Cup 26/11/17). Since then over 35 players have worn the Waves distinctive jersey and we hope to have many more do so in the next 12 months.”



With the remarkable growth of the women’s game across Europe and the world, the game now has a tremendous team to model the future on. Any established team, or one just commencing their football journey, can now look to the West Clare Waves as a best practice operation and a blueprint for future success, such has been their exemplary and successful development.





Photo Credit: Bob Given Photography





Ireland’s West Clare Waves have completed a remarkable year to ensconce themselves as possibly the best women’s football team in Europe – and possibly the best outside of Australia – by winning the 2018 Harvey Norman AFL Ireland Women’s Premiership. In a relatively short time, the Waves have grown from a group of women interested in playing the game to a powerhouse setting new benchmarks for other women to follow.This report from the West Clare Waves’ Facebook page looks at their triumph and also recaps a short but decorated journey since last year.Premiership Champions -“What a day in Islandbridge, Dublin yesterday as West Clare Waves won the first ever Grand Final of the Harvey Norman AFL Ireland Women's Premiership in association with the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce and The Australian Embassy.”“Waves defeated the Cork Vikings in the Grand Final with the final scoreline not reflecting the entertaining game that it was. Commiserations to Cork Vikings who had overcome the Dublin Angels earlier in the day in Semi Final, a cracking game that went down to the wire.”“The Australian Embassador Richard Andrews presented the Waves Captain Rosie Currane with the Harvey Norman Premiership Cup and the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce Perpetual Shield.”“Well done to all involved in what was a great day and to all 4 teams. Thanks to all the players that lined out for the Waves over the 4 days of the Premiership including Ellie O'Gorman, Ailish Considine, Mairéad Seoighe, Noelle Connolly, Sarah Bohannon, Rosie Currane, Grace Kelly, Niamh Kelly, Sharon Ryan, Dervla Higgins, Maeve Clancy, Ann Currane, Fiona Kelly, Eimear Greene, Laura Egan, Adrienne Moore, Clodagh Murphy, Siubhan Nielson & Mairead Coyne (injured).”“It been a great 12 months with 4 Cups to show for, with the first cup being won on our first day out today 12 months ago also in Islandbridge (Draft Cup 26/11/17). Since then over 35 players have worn the Waves distinctive jersey and we hope to have many more do so in the next 12 months.”With the remarkable growth of the women’s game across Europe and the world, the game now has a tremendous team to model the future on. Any established team, or one just commencing their football journey, can now look to the West Clare Waves as a best practice operation and a blueprint for future success, such has been their exemplary and successful development.Photo Credit: Bob Given Photography Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format