Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, November 29 2018 @ 06:50 am ACDT

French Women’s Tournament In Paris

Wednesday, November 28 2018 @ 11:04 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Europe
France is about to become one of the premier women’s football nations in Europe with the announcement of the 2019 Coupe Gallia tournament in Paris next March. With women’s football growing quickly and in large numbers across Europe, the CNFA (the French governing body for Australian football) has taken the initiative to grow the women’s game further.

The following media advice from the Paris Cocks Footy Facebook page states:

“The Paris Cockerelles are delighted to announce that they will be hosting the 2019 Coupe Gallia on March 9th. This is the first 100% all female tournament in Europe for Australian Rules football.”

“Created by the French Australian Rules Football association (CNFA) in 2017, the purpose is to be inclusive, to showcase the skills of female players and to give women more opportunities to play this great game that we love. The tournament takes place the day after International Women’s day. All female clubs are welcome.

If you or your club is interested in participating, please email the pariscockerels@gmail.com

More details to come early 2019!

Women’s football has grown across France in recent years, not only on the international stage with the French Gauloises at the Euro Cup since the inception of the women’s tournament from 2014, but also at club level with most CNFA clubs now sporting women’s teams at either competitive or social level.

This tournament gives the opportunity for those clubs to accelerate their development and is the stepping stone towards a women’s home and away competition across France sooner rather than later as well as greater links to women’s teams and competitions across Europe.
