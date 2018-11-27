Wanderers Back In The Mix – NTFL Tuesday, November 27 2018 @ 10:40 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 157

After a start to the season they would happily forget, Wanderers pulled off the upset of Round 8 when they defeated the Darwin Buffaloes at TIO Stadium. Going into the match, Wanderers had just one win whilst the Buffaloes sat within the top three. But Wanderers ignored that to record a memorable win. Across the weekend, the Tigers downed the Magpies, the Bombers were too good for Waratah and the Crocs defeated St Mary’s.



Wanderers got away to the ideal start, gaining a 15-point advantage by the first change and instilling belief into their players and fans. It was the platform for a huge second quarter where they dominated the Buffaloes across the ground to rattle on another six goals and hold a big 41-point half time lead. The Buffaloes were always going to fight back, and they turned on a five goal to two third quarter, but still trailed by 22 points. The game was winnable, but Wanderers smelled blood and held back the tide to hold on by 10 points in a huge game for the club.



The Tiwi Bombers made it three wins from three starts when they claimed their biggest scalp yet, downing the Waratah crew. In front of an appreciative home crowd, the Bombers proved the past two wins were no fluke and sent a strong message that they can match it with any team on their day. The win catapulted the Bombers into the top five, just a game behind the Warriors. Waratah themselves have now lost three of their past four games and need to work hard to get their early season mojo back.



Southern Districts were back to their best, downing St Mary’s by 47 points in a low scoring game. A goalless opening term was followed by a three goal term for the Crocs, but Saints were still goalless at the main break. After half time, the Crocs snuffed out any real chance of a comeback to win the third quarter before ramming home five final quarter goals. Crocs sit clear at the top of the ladder, but St Mary’s felt the sting, dropping out of the top five.



On Friday night, the Nightcliff Tigers were too good for the Palmerston Magpies. After a blazing six goal to nil opening term by the Tigers it could have been a case of how much the Tigers would win by. But Palmerston fought back hard, winning the next two quarters and getting back to within 14 points by the last change. If they maintained momentum, the ‘Pies were still a chance of a huge turnaround win. However, the Tigers rallied in the final term to hold on by 19 points.



Next weekend, TIO Stadium hosts a triple-header with the rejuvenated Bombers up against the in-form Tigers. Wanderers and Waratah meet in a huge clash for both teams. The Darwin Buffaloes will also take on St Mary’s. Sunday’s clash will see the Southern Districts Crocs host the Magpies.



Final Scores:

Wanderers 13 8 86 d Darwin Buffaloes 11 10 76

Tiwi Bombers 11 15 81 d Waratah 9 8 62

Southern Districts Crocs 11 10 76 d St Mary’s 4 5 29

Nightcliff Tigers 14 10 94 d Palmerston Magpies 10 15 75

