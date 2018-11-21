Rebel Shield Goes To Lions Wednesday, November 21 2018 @ 09:46 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 155



The first leg of the Rebel Shield in Cork was played out last Friday between Cork’s big two footy teams – the Leeside Lions and the UCC Bombers. The clash has been going now for a number of years and in the words of the Lions, “has provided some memorable contests over the years and it is sure to deliver once again.”



Cork, in southern Ireland, has become one of the more successful cities at growing successful teams – the Leeside Lions won back to back AFL Ireland premierships in 2016 and 2017. The UCC Bombers are the current holders of the Fitzpatrick Cup for universities. In fact, the Bombers have won the cup on three occasions in the men’s division (2013, 2017 and 2018) and also the women’s division in all three years of the women’s draw in 2016, 2017 and 2018.



There are serious bragging rights that go along with the event, and both teams give everything. The Leeside Lions stated that, “as promised, the 1st Leg of the Rebel Shield proved to be a close and exciting game.”



The match review from the Leeside Lions read, “the Leeside Lions experience showed early on as they finished the first quarter in the lead. However, the second quarter was a cagey affair as the UCC Bombers battled back to within a score. The third quarter was a much tighter encounter with the Bombers hot on the Lions heel. It was back and forth footy with the Lions managing to maintain that one score lead. The fourth and final quarter proved to be an intense showdown with the Lions managing to come out on top, narrowly extending the winning margin to 17 points.”



“With just under 3 goals separating the sides, the second leg of the Rebel Shield is not to be missed.”



“A big thank you to UCC Australian Rules Football for always bringing the fight and a special thank you to Ian O'Sullivan for giving his time to umpire the game.”



Final Score:

UCC Bombers 7 5 (47)

Leeside Lions 9 10 (64)

The first leg of the Rebel Shield in Cork was played out last Friday between Cork’s big two footy teams – the Leeside Lions and the UCC Bombers. The clash has been going now for a number of years and in the words of the Lions, “has provided some memorable contests over the years and it is sure to deliver once again.”Cork, in southern Ireland, has become one of the more successful cities at growing successful teams – the Leeside Lions won back to back AFL Ireland premierships in 2016 and 2017. The UCC Bombers are the current holders of the Fitzpatrick Cup for universities. In fact, the Bombers have won the cup on three occasions in the men’s division (2013, 2017 and 2018) and also the women’s division in all three years of the women’s draw in 2016, 2017 and 2018.There are serious bragging rights that go along with the event, and both teams give everything. The Leeside Lions stated that, “as promised, the 1st Leg of the Rebel Shield proved to be a close and exciting game.”The match review from the Leeside Lions read, “the Leeside Lions experience showed early on as they finished the first quarter in the lead. However, the second quarter was a cagey affair as the UCC Bombers battled back to within a score. The third quarter was a much tighter encounter with the Bombers hot on the Lions heel. It was back and forth footy with the Lions managing to maintain that one score lead. The fourth and final quarter proved to be an intense showdown with the Lions managing to come out on top, narrowly extending the winning margin to 17 points.”“With just under 3 goals separating the sides, the second leg of the Rebel Shield is not to be missed.”“A big thank you to UCC Australian Rules Football for always bringing the fight and a special thank you to Ian O'Sullivan for giving his time to umpire the game.”Final Score:UCC Bombers 7 5 (47)Leeside Lions 9 10 (64) Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format