Coyotes Back In The Game Wednesday, November 14 2018 @ 11:04 am ACDT

A first round falter from the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes has been redeemed after the team enjoyed victory on the weekend over the Bordeaux Bombers. After losing their opening round match to the Paris Cockatoos, the Coyotes needed a win to stay up and about – and they got it against a determined and committed Bombers team.



Playing at home, the Coyotes had an advantage. Yet, the Bombers never let the game get right way from them. In the end the Coyotes were too good, winning 100-63.



The 37-point win sees the Coyotes right back in the mix for finals action. Whilst the finals series is a long way away, there are only five matches left for them before finals – like all teams – and every win is vital. With both Paris teams likely to be finals bound and at least one of the Stade Toulousain teams challenging, the Coyotes may find themselves in a battle royale with both the ALFA Lions and the fast-improving Bayonne Toreadors for a finals spot.



No team has the luxury of dropping games they should and could win.



The Bombers have had a torrid start to the season, going down to the Stade Toulousain (1) team and now the Coyotes. It has been two tough matches against possible finalists. However, their draw gets better with two home matches to come which gives them a chance to rebound and challenge for that finals group as well.



Round Three sees the Bayonne Toreadors have a rest now that the Perpignan Tigers are out of the competition for the season. The Stade Toulousain (2) team will meet the Coyotes in Toulouse this weekend. The round finishes the following weekend with the ALFA Lions hosting the Paris Cockerels in Lyon whilst the Bordeaux Bombers will take on the Paris Cockatoos.

