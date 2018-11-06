Odense Lions Thinking Big Tuesday, November 06 2018 @ 10:21 am ACDT Contributed by:

Denmark’s Odense Lions have grown admirably since their introduction to the DAFL in 2014. Whilst yet to taste to joy of a premiership, the club has taken huge strides. Their men’s team recently tasted victory in the Lions Cup and the growth of their women’s team has been a huge success story.



Now, the club is scouring the world looking for potential players who can take the club closer to their ultimate goals of success on the field. The following invitation from the club hopes to get some experienced talent to the club – and they are prepared to go to great lengths to get players to Odense – targeting Australian’s looking for a new challenge, but certainly open to anyone from anywhere who can take the club forward.



According to club founder, Morten Mose, “We have been growing and building our club since 2013. A lot have happened since we had our first session with ten people on a small grass field outside of Odense. We have moved to a central location, 50+ members, busses to games, biggest club in Scandinavia and have both a men and women’s team.”

“With the big growth we need more experience at training and games to be competitive in one of Europe’s strongest Leagues, the Danish Competition DAFL. Someone to lead by example and helps us share the love for footy to even more people.”



Their advertising pitch reads:



“Odense Australian Football is looking for new experienced Australian players. As the newest club in Denmark we are looking to be even more competitive in one of Europe’s strongest Leagues. We would like to bring in someone with a passion for sharing the love of footy, and to share their experience to help us grow. You will be a part of the club’s leadership group and help with your experience, by leading by example.”



“We will help you with travel expenses, get you settled in Odense, and introduce you to the biggest club in Scandinavia in Denmark’s 3rd biggest city.”



“We are a social club and having fun whilst playing is the most important thing. We have international footy trips, big parties and loads other events beside the Football.”



“So, if you would like a Danish challenge, come to Odense and play with the Lions.”



“If you’re interested, get in touch and we’ll be happy to have a chat!”



If you are looking for a great football challenge, and like the thought of combining that with a great opportunity to explore Odense, Denmark and Europe, contact the Odense Lions on their Facebook page at:





