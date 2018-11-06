Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Saturday 27-Oct


Friday 26-Oct


Thursday 25-Oct


Wednesday 24-Oct


Monday 22-Oct


Thursday 18-Oct


Monday 15-Oct


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, November 06 2018 @ 01:43 pm ACDT

Votre Toast, Je Peux Vous Le Rendre

Tuesday, November 06 2018 @ 09:34 am ACDT

Contributed by:

Europe
I am sure this is not what Bizet had in mind when he wrote Carmen, but it was the first thing that floated through my mind when receiving the result of the Bayonne Toreadors first home match when they downed the ALFA Lions on the weekend for their first win in the CNFA premiership. After pushing last season’s finalists – the Paris Cockatoos – to 20 points in the debut match in round one, this time the Toreadors went one better.

Already, the Toreadors have sent a shiver up the spine of the competition. Entering their maiden season, the Toreadors had been quietly bubbling away preparing for a good while. To those in the know, their instant success isn’t a surprise. However, many have been caught by surprise by the skill and intent of the league’s newest team.

To meet the two strong opponents in the opening two rounds was always a daunting prospect, but the crew from Bayonne have performed beyond expectations. Already there has to be a small thought emerging that they could potentially play finals. That is a long way off, and other teams will work them out as the season progresses, but the Bayonne Toreadors have already sent a strong message to the competition – dismiss us at your peril.

The Lions gained a quarter time lead 26-21, but by the main break the Toreadors had bounced back and asserted authority. Even the Lions conceded that the Toreadors played with an impressive level of skill and intensity. At half time the Toreadors led 53 to 36.

By the final break, the Toreadors had pulled away to a very handy 21-point lead. The last quarter saw the build continue as the Toreadors extended the margin to run our convincing 45-point victors. The final score saw Bayonne 119 defeat the ALFA Lions 74.

The next match for the Toreadors will go a long way to deciding their fate with a clash away against the Perpignan Tigers. The Tigers lift at home, so the match will be tight, however a win to the Toreadors will put them in a very handy position ahead of their Round Four bye.

It may not have been a bull fight, but a toast should be raised to the Bayonne Toreadors.


Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Votre Toast, Je Peux Vous Le Rendre | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 40

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

2 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 