GWS sign 18 year old Irish rookie Callum Brown

The GIANTS have welcomed Irish recruit Callum Brown (in the red and white left)to the club as a rookie for the 2019 season.



Brown is an up-and-coming Gaelic Football star in his home country and is a tall, skillful and athletic prospect.





The 18-year-old was identified by the GIANTS’ Irish scouting program in July 2017 and undertook a 12-month trial process with the club.





He flew to Australia in August to spend two weeks training with the GIANTS under the eye of coach Leon Cameron.

Brown is the second Irish international signing in the club's short history after Setanta Ó hAilpín played two injury ridden year's with the club at the end of his career. Also currently on the club's list is Aidan Corr who was born in Northern Ireland but has lived in Australia since he was three.

Image: irishnews.com







Brown is an Ulster Minor Championship winner and All-Ireland finalist with Derry last year who also won provincial honours with the Oak Leaf U20 side this season.





GIANTS List Manager Jason McCartney said Brown showed plenty of promise.





“Callum really impressed when he spent time at the club earlier this year,” McCartney said.





“He’s an incredibly athletic and skillful player and showed an ability to pick up the nuances of AFL footy during some intensive training sessions.





“We know it takes some time to adapt to our game and we won’t put any pressure on him but as an 18-year-old, he’s a really exciting prospect.”





Brown will move to Australia next month to begin training with the first-to-fourth year players when they return to the club on November 19.





Irish players can be signed directly to a club’s Rookie List under the International Player Rule and do not have to go through the draft.