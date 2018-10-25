Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, October 25 2018 @ 10:18 pm ACDT

Saints-Power In China Locked In For Three Years

Thursday, October 25 2018 @ 09:49 am ACDT

Riley Beveridge from the sww.afl.com.au website reports that Port Adelaide has a new partner in China for the next three years. After talk and speculation since the Gold Coast Suns withdrew from future agreements, St Kilda has formally been announced as the new opponent for the Power in Shanghai, commencing next season. 

PORT Adelaide has struck a deal to take on St Kilda in its annual China clash from 2019 and beyond, with the two sides confirming a three-year agreement on Thursday.

Gold Coast had been Port Adelaide's opponents in Shanghai over the past two seasons, with the first home and away game played on Chinese soil back in the 2017 campaign. 

However, the Saints will replace the Suns in 'hosting' a match at Shanghai's Jiangwan Stadium, which has a capacity of around 11,000 people for AFL matches.

 Next year's match will be played on a Sunday in round 11, with the AFL confirming that the two sides will again have the bye the following week as they return to Australia. 

Speaking on Thursday, the AFL's general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said the agreement would allow both sides to plan for a long-term future in China.

"We have seen commercial and broadcast success in having hosted two premiership season matches in Shanghai in recent years and are pleased that St Kilda and Port Adelaide are committing to play a match each year from 2019 to 2021," Auld said. 

"Port Adelaide has been leaders in engaging the Chinese market for the last few years and St Kilda has sought the opportunity to join them in playing future matches. 

"To be able to commit to playing matches in Shanghai for at least the next three years will allow both clubs to develop long-term engagement strategies both here in Australia and in China, while building on the growth achieved in having hosted previous matches in China."

The AFL has also confirmed that match will be broadcast live by Fox Footy, while it will be simulcast into South Australia via Channel Seven.

Port Adelaide has won the two previous matches in China, beating Gold Coast comfortably on both occasions. Both matches drew crowds in excess of 10,000 people.

The original story by Riley Beveridge can be viewed at: http://www.afl.com.au/news/2018-10-25/saints-set-for-shanghai-showdown-with-port

Saints-Power In China Locked In For Three Years
Authored by: Troy Thompson on Thursday, October 25 2018 @ 02:48 pm ACDT
Port Adelaide welcomes Shanghai 2019 game announcement

Thursday 25 October 2018

Port Adelaide welcomes today’s AFL fixture announcement confirming the club will play a third consecutive premiership season game in Shanghai in 2019.

At a media conference in Melbourne’s Chinatown precinct, AFL General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld confirmed Port Adelaide will play St Kilda at Jiangwan Stadium in Shanghai next year on Sunday 2 June at a time to be confirmed.

The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox Footy and free-to-air into Adelaide on Ch 7.

In a further boost to the game, the Victorian State Government today announced a partnership with the AFL that will ensure St Kilda are Port Adelaide’s opponents in China for at least the next three years.

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas, who was joined at today’s announcement by Mr Auld, Victorian Minister for Trade and Investment Phil Dalidakis and St Kilda chief executive Matt Finnis, said he was delighted with today’s fixture announcement.

“Today’s announcement confirming that we will again be playing a game for premiership points in Shanghai next year is another significant result for Port Adelaide, the AFL and our joint China strategy,” said Mr Thomas.

“We have always said that we need to maintain a consistent presence in China for AFL to succeed and playing an annual premiership season game in Shanghai is obviously a key to that outcome.”

Mr Thomas also welcomed the ongoing support from the AFL and Shanghai Cred founder Mr Gui Guojie, along with the backing of the Victorian State Government.

“Mr Gui has shared our vision for China since day one and on the eve of this year’s game in May announced a five-year extension to our partnership, reinforcing his commitment to our strategy,” he said.

“Mr Gui sees no boundaries in what the AFL can achieve in his home country and most significantly he actively promotes and supports opportunities that exist for sports diplomacy and cultural exchange between Australia and China. We thank him for his generous support to ensure we can take our game to Shanghai again.

“Similarly, we thank the AFL for continuing to support our vision and welcome the support from the Victorian State Government, who too recognise the unlimited potential in our venture.”

Mr Thomas also thanked the Gold Coast Suns for their participation in the first two Shanghai matches while looking forward to the new opportunities presented by partnering with a traditional football club in Victoria.

“We are very excited to welcome St Kilda as our opponents in China for at least the next three years,” he said.

“We are confident that their loyal supporters will travel to Shanghai to enjoy the game and we are looking forward to promoting the game together with St Kilda both back here in Australia and in mainland China.

“There is no doubt that the 2019 Shanghai game will have a real point of difference this time with a new opponent.

“This year’s game was one of the most watched games in AFL history and we are looking forward to building on that audience again in 2019.”

Travel packages and ticket information available at www.shanghai2019.com.au

