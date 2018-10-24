See The Bombers Fly...To Uganda. Wednesday, October 24 2018 @ 08:43 am ACDT Contributed by:



The story from the



The Essendon theme song ‘See the Bombers Fly Up’ has reached the African country of Uganda, where a local musician has recorded and performed a reinterpretation of the classic number.



Emma Kusaasira Edwin – who records under the name Coopy Bly – came across the song in an encounter with Essendon diehard, First XVIIIs member and Red and Blacks member David Efron.



During a September rotary project trip to the not-for-profit organisation Yimba Uganda (founded by Edwin and his Australian wife Anne-Marie Reddan), Efron presented the musician/philanthropist with two Essendon playing guernseys alongside a recording of ‘See the Bombers Fly Up’.



As Efron recalls, Edwin’s creative brain was immediately sparked by the song.



“He said, ‘I can make a real song for this, this is fantastic,’” recalled Efron, who has been a Bombers’ fan since 1946.



“He started doing the song when I was over there and when I’d come back he had out it on video and everything.”



Edwin’s cover combines a slick in-studio vocal performance with a traditional Ugandan musical arrangement. His accompanying film clip of locals exuberantly dancing mirrors the enthusiasm with which he took to the recording.



Edwin and Reddan established Yimba Uganda in 2013 to provide opportunity for under-privileged youth to develop workplace skills with the aim of reducing unemployment in Uganda. In a wonderful example of the power of our game across the world, the Essendon Football Club's theme song "See The Bombers Fly Up" has been updated and rearranged by Ugandan artist, Coopy Bly. Below is the stunning result - a stirring rendition of a song well known across Australian Rules football communities.The story from the http://www.essendonfc.com.au website follows with some background to the project.The Essendon theme song ‘See the Bombers Fly Up’ has reached the African country of Uganda, where a local musician has recorded and performed a reinterpretation of the classic number.Emma Kusaasira Edwin – who records under the name Coopy Bly – came across the song in an encounter with Essendon diehard, First XVIIIs member and Red and Blacks member David Efron.During a September rotary project trip to the not-for-profit organisation Yimba Uganda (founded by Edwin and his Australian wife Anne-Marie Reddan), Efron presented the musician/philanthropist with two Essendon playing guernseys alongside a recording of ‘See the Bombers Fly Up’.As Efron recalls, Edwin’s creative brain was immediately sparked by the song.“He said, ‘I can make a real song for this, this is fantastic,’” recalled Efron, who has been a Bombers’ fan since 1946.“He started doing the song when I was over there and when I’d come back he had out it on video and everything.”Edwin’s cover combines a slick in-studio vocal performance with a traditional Ugandan musical arrangement. His accompanying film clip of locals exuberantly dancing mirrors the enthusiasm with which he took to the recording.Edwin and Reddan established Yimba Uganda in 2013 to provide opportunity for under-privileged youth to develop workplace skills with the aim of reducing unemployment in Uganda. Share













What's Related http://www.essendonfc.c...

More by Wesley Hull

More from Africa Story Options Printable Story Format

Syndication RSS news RSS events Twitter Facebook Who's Online Guest Users: 33

What's New Stories 2 new Stories in the last 3 days



Comments last 3 days No new comments



Media Gallery last 7 Days No new media items



Links last 2 weeks No recent new links

No new commentsNo new media itemsNo recent new links Advertisements

