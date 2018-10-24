See The Bombers Fly...To Uganda.
In a wonderful example of the power of our game across the world, the Essendon Football Club's theme song "See The Bombers Fly Up" has been updated and rearranged by Ugandan artist, Coopy Bly. Below is the stunning result - a stirring rendition of a song well known across Australian Rules football communities.
The story from the http://www.essendonfc.com.au website follows with some background to the project.
The Essendon theme song ‘See the Bombers Fly Up’ has reached the African country of Uganda, where a local musician has recorded and performed a reinterpretation of the classic number.
Emma Kusaasira Edwin – who records under the name Coopy Bly – came across the song in an encounter with Essendon diehard, First XVIIIs member and Red and Blacks member David Efron.
During a September rotary project trip to the not-for-profit organisation Yimba Uganda (founded by Edwin and his Australian wife Anne-Marie Reddan), Efron presented the musician/philanthropist with two Essendon playing guernseys alongside a recording of ‘See the Bombers Fly Up’.
As Efron recalls, Edwin’s creative brain was immediately sparked by the song.
“He said, ‘I can make a real song for this, this is fantastic,’” recalled Efron, who has been a Bombers’ fan since 1946.
“He started doing the song when I was over there and when I’d come back he had out it on video and everything.”
Edwin’s cover combines a slick in-studio vocal performance with a traditional Ugandan musical arrangement. His accompanying film clip of locals exuberantly dancing mirrors the enthusiasm with which he took to the recording.
Edwin and Reddan established Yimba Uganda in 2013 to provide opportunity for under-privileged youth to develop workplace skills with the aim of reducing unemployment in Uganda.
