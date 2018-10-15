Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, October 15 2018 @ 11:19 pm ACDT

Golden Gate solid in back to back bid - USAFL Nationals Day 1

Sunday, October 14 2018 @ 10:45 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 178

North America

 It was a chilly, breezy, but sunny day in Racine Wisonsin.  Five divisions of men's footy and  two divisions of women's footy was played in good conditions. 

In the Men's Division 1 Pool A was dominated by last year's champions Golden Gate and Pool B was dominated by 2015 and 2016 Champions the Austin Crows.  Golden Gate will take on last year's runners up in their semi final tomorrow, while Austin will face the New York Magpies.

Division 1 Pool A    
New York Magpies defeated Denver Bulldogs
2.3.15
  
2.1.13
Golden Gate Roos defeated Denver Bulldogs
8.8.56
  
1.0.6
Golden Gate Roos defeated New York Magpies
5.2.32
  
0.1.1
     
Division 1 Pool B    
Los Angeles Dragons defeated Quebec Saints
6.1.37
  
1.5.11
Austin Crows defeated Quebec Saints
8.8.56
  
1.0.6
Austin Crows defeated Los Angeles Dragons
4.1.25
  
2.1.13

  

 In the Women's Division 1 Pool A was dominated by the San Francisco Iron Maidens, while Pool B was taken out by Denver Lady Bulldgos who finished the day undefeated after a 2 point win over the Minnesota Freeze.  Denver will now play the Seattle Grizzlies who will be looking for an upset to make the Grand Final against the winner of the Iron Maidens vs Freeze semi final.   

Women's Division 1 Pool A    
New York Magpies Women defeated by Seattle Grizzlies Women
0.0.0
  
3.2.20
San Francisco Iron Maidens defeated Seattle Grizzlies Women
2.3.15
  
0.0.0
San Francisco Iron Maidens defeated New York Magpies Women
7.3.45
  
1.3.9
     
Women's Division 1 Pool B    
Minnesota Freeze Women defeated Portland Sockeyes
2.0.12
  
1.4.10
Denver Lady Bulldogs defeated Portland Sockeyes
1.6.12
  
0.2.2
Denver Lady Bulldogs defeated Minnesota Freeze Women
3.5.23
  
3.3.21

Results of all divisions can be seen here www.usafl.com/nationals/2018/schedule 

Day 2 Streaming Details can be seen here -  www.golivesportscast.com/2018/10/live-on-espn3-usafl-nationals-sun-oct-14th-2pm-eastern/

 

 

