Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, October 14 2018 @ 03:08 pm ACDT

Volcanoes Erupt At AFL Asian Champs

Saturday, October 13 2018 @ 11:30 pm ACDT

Asia
The Indonesia Volcanoes have claimed the Division 1 AFL Asian Championships in Kuala Lumpar by 16 points over the Philippine Eagles. In the inaugural women’s competition at the Asian Champs, the Vietnam Swans have downed the Hong Kong Dragons in a thrilling final to win the title by just two points.

The Division 2 title was won comprehensively by the ODG PNG Muruks, downing the Thailand Tigers in the final by 70 points 12 5 77 to 1 1 7.

Despite the presence of rain at various stages, the tournament was a huge success – the largest in terms of teams and player numbers to date.

More details to follow.





Volcanoes Erupt At AFL Asian Champs
