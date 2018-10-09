Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 07-Oct


Saturday 29-Sep


Friday 28-Sep


Thursday 27-Sep


Wednesday 26-Sep


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, October 10 2018 @ 10:21 pm ACDT

"Holding the Ball" a new footy anthem?

Tuesday, October 09 2018 @ 10:56 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 194

Australia

And now for something completely different....Footy has long inspired song writers to try and capture the games essence and put it to words accompanied by an appropriate tune.  None bigger than the likes of Up There Cazaly and One Day in September. 

Adam Western contacted us this week to share his take on the footy anthem.  His song had it's humble beginnings "in the garage of the drummers house(as all good songs do)."

"We had been at the local football in Albany that day (coastal town on the south coast of Western Australia) and the umpires had been particularly disappointing ,we were jamming away making up lyrics about the game and came up with the song Holding The ball".

"We think it has a chance of becoming the seminal anthem for our game , as the term "holding the Ball" or just simply "ball" is surely the most commonly used term a spectator uses whilst watching our great game.Think about it when you watch the game, It really is the catch cry of the game" Western told us.

Rumour has it that the West Coast Eagles Josh Kennedy and Jarrod Schofield are listed among high profile fans of the song.

Probably best to let our readers become listeners and decide for themselves, whether this Aussie pub rock sounding tune can become an anthem for our footy followers around the world?

 

You can also listen on Spotify at the following link - https://open.spotify.com/album/2H9hjdXfmuWKZIsZ8fxhCo  

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

"Holding the Ball" a new footy anthem? | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 46

What's New

Stories

10 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 