North American footy world descends on Racine

The USAFL's National Championships will see seven divisions of men's and women's footy in Racine, Wisconsin over the coming weekend, October 13-14 at the SCORe Complex.

This year's tournament features 45 teams spanning seven divisions, representing nearly forty clubs across the USA and Canada. Two women's divisions, four men's divisions and one men's reserves division.

Everyone will be out to hunt down Golden Gate who took out the 2017 titles in both the Men's and Women's Division 1. And those divisions are very strong with six stand alone clubs in each all eager to take that title.

As has been the format throughout most of the tournament's history the ability for those clubs that cannot bring a full squad to combine with other clubs and both participate and compete for a title.

The weekend that is very much a festival of football will as always be full of special guests, such as the AFL's Mason Cox, AFLW's Sarah Perkins, as well as media, umpires, spectators and supporters travelling from Australia.

The streaming coverage continues to evolve and improve every year and those that can't make it to Racine can stream matches live from two of the grounds from anywhere in the world. The streams can be found here - http://golivesportscast.com/2018/10/live-on-espn3-usafl-nationals-sun-oct-14th-2pm-eastern/

For all match results and Brian Barrish's previews and daily reviews go to www.usafl.com