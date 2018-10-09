Translate

Wednesday, October 10 2018 @ 10:21 pm ACDT

North American footy world descends on Racine

Tuesday, October 09 2018 @ 11:10 pm ACDT

North America

The USAFL's National Championships will see seven divisions of men's and women's footy in Racine, Wisconsin over the coming weekend, October 13-14 at the SCORe Complex. 

This year's tournament features 45 teams spanning seven divisions, representing nearly forty clubs across the USA and Canada.  Two women's divisions, four men's divisions and one men's reserves division. 

Everyone will be out to hunt down Golden Gate who took out the 2017 titles in both the Men's and Women's Division 1.  And those divisions are very strong with six stand alone clubs in each all eager to take that title.  

 

 

As has been the format throughout most of the tournament's history the ability for those clubs that cannot bring a full squad to combine with other clubs and both participate and compete for a title.

The weekend that is very much a festival of football will as always be full of special guests, such as the AFL's Mason Cox, AFLW's Sarah Perkins, as well as media, umpires, spectators and supporters travelling from Australia. 

The streaming coverage continues to evolve and improve every year and those that can't make it to Racine can stream matches live from two of the grounds from anywhere in the world.  The streams can be found here - http://golivesportscast.com/2018/10/live-on-espn3-usafl-nationals-sun-oct-14th-2pm-eastern/

For all match results and Brian Barrish's previews and daily reviews go to www.usafl.com

Time Event Location
Friday, October 12
9am - 4pm Administrator's Conference Delta Hotel Salon A
1pm - 5pm Coaches Clinic Delta Hotel Lake Ontario room
1pm - 5pm Umpires Clinic SCORe
1pm - 4pm Development Clinic Delta Hotel, Lake Erie room, then move to fields
2pm - 4pm Women's Skills Clinic SCORe
4pm - 4:30pm AGM Delta Hotel Salon A
6:30pm - 11pm Player Registration & Dinner - Pasta Buffet - $15 Delta Hotel Grand Ballroom
8pm - 9pm Official Welcome Function, Awards Presentation Delta Hotel Grand Ballroom
9pm Coaches Meeting Delta Hotel Salon A
7pm - 11pm Umpires Meeting Delta Hotel Lake Huron AB
Saturday, October 13
8am Player Check-in Opens SCORe
9am - 6pm Day 1 of Competition SCORe
1pm Kids Clinic SCORe
Sunday, October 14
9am - 6pm Day 2 of Competition SCORe
12pm Masters vs Legends Field 3
1pm Division 3 Final Coopers Field
12pm Masters vs Legends Field 3
3pm Mateship Match Field 2
1pm Division 4 Final Field 4
2pm Division 2 Final Coopers Field
2pm Women's Division 2 Final Match Field 2
3pm Women's Final Coopers Field
4:15pm Division 1 Final Coopers Field
5:30pm Awards Ceremony Coopers Field
8pm Official After Party Pub Crawl

