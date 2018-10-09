Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 07-Oct


Saturday 29-Sep


Friday 28-Sep


Thursday 27-Sep


Wednesday 26-Sep


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, October 10 2018 @ 10:21 pm ACDT

2018 Austrian Challenge – Historic Game In Vienna

Tuesday, October 09 2018 @ 10:00 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 208

Europe
Last Saturday, Austria came alive to the sounds of footy with the 2018 Austrian Challenge at Rugby Donau Park in Vienna. The Vienna Galahs hosted the Styrian DownUnderdogs. The following report from Austria, provided by the DownUnderdogs, looks at the game.

Last Saturday saw the first game between two clubs from Austria since 2013. The Vienna Galahs, a phoenix club from the old Vienna Kangaroos, invited the Dogs from Graz to fight for the 2018 Austrian Challenge trophy. On a early sunny afternoon, the two teams had a warm-up session together and kicked off almost on time.

The Galahs, consisting of some experienced players from the old days of the Kangaroos plus many guys playing there first proper game footy, started with some really good kicks plus marks and were 4 goals up in the first minutes of the game.

The Dogs, already focused on the participation as the Austrian Avalanche in this week’s AFL EuroCup, ultimately missed to keep their minds on the game at the beginning and struggled with the fierce effort of the Galahs. After finally having their heads clear, the game started to be hard contested with some really good actions throughout the first half, seeing the Dogs in front by 5 points going into the halftime break.

The second half saw a decent game by both teams with the Dogs having the better outcome at the end, gaining many scores due to good combinations along the third and fourth quarter.

Results:

Vienna Galahs 7 0 42 lost to Styrian DownUnderDogs 10 12 72

Q1: Galahs 4 0 24 – Dogs 2 2 14
Q2: Galahs 4 0 24 – Dogs 4 5 29
Q3: Galahs 5 0 30 – Dogs 7 7 49
Q4: Galahs 7 0 42 – Dogs 10 12 72

The Dogs highly appreciated the invitation of their friends from Vienna and are really looking forward to more games, hoping to form a proper league in 2019 in order to keep up with the development of footy in Austria.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

2018 Austrian Challenge – Historic Game In Vienna | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 46

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

10 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 