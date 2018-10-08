NTFL Fires Up For 2018/19 Season Sunday, October 07 2018 @ 10:41 pm ACDT Contributed by:

The new NTFL season got under way this weekend with a set of relatively close games. Southern Districts Crocs got their flag defence off to a solid start, whilst last season’s wooden-spooners, the Palmerston Magpies, grabbed a huge first round win. The Nightcliff Tigers and Wanderers also got the season off to a flyer with first up wins.



Darwin’s TIO Stadium played host to a triple-header to kick off the season, whilst the Palmerston Magpies played host to Waratah at Asbuild Oval.



In a perfect start to their season, the Palmerston Magpies held on in a low scoring match. Bounding out of the blocks with a four goal to nil opening quarter, the Magpies had Waratah under pressure from the outset. Despite a second quarter comeback by Waratah, the Magpies still held sway at the main break. The second half was more even, but Waratah just couldn’t bridge the gap, despite keeping the Magpies goalless in the final quarter. Palmerston held on to win by three goals.



At TIO Stadium, the early game saw the Tiwi Bombers off to a great start with a six goal opening quarter. Wanderers bridged the gap and the teams were separated by just a point at the main break with the Bombers a nose ahead. However, a six goal third term by Wanderers gave them a handy break headed into the final quarter. Try as they might, the Bombers could not gain on Wanderers in an even final term. Wanderers held on to down the Bombers by 19 points.



In the clash between the Nightcliff Tigers and St Mary’s, an amazing defensive game saw both teams restricted to a goal each by the main break. There were no weather concerns, simply two tight defences. After the half time break, the game opened up somewhat with St Mary’s edging ahead by the final change. However, Nightcliff ground out two goals to nil in a tight final quarter to hold on by ten points.



The final game of the round saw last season’s grand finalists, the Southern Districts Crocs and Darwin Buffaloes, play out their grand final replay and the results were similar. In the end it was the Crocs that held on for a one goal win after the Buffaloes had the better of the first half. A big third quarter by the Crocs gave them breathing space as the Buffaloes fought back and it was enough to set up the win. The Crocs downed the Buffaloes by just one point in last season’s grand final.



Final Scores:

Palmerston Magpies 9 15 69 d Waratah 7 9 51

Wanderers 16 16 112 d Tiwi Bombers 14 9 93

Nightcliff Tigers 6 10 46 d St Mary’s 5 6 36

Southern Districts Crocs 9 11 65 d Darwin Buffaloes 8 11 59



Next weekend, the Tiwi Bombers clash with Waratah, Southern Districts take on St Mary’s and Wanderers meet the Darwin Buffaloes on Saturday at TIO Stadium. On Sunday, the Nightcliff Tigers will host the Palmerston Magpies.





The new NTFL season got under way this weekend with a set of relatively close games. Southern Districts Crocs got their flag defence off to a solid start, whilst last season’s wooden-spooners, the Palmerston Magpies, grabbed a huge first round win. The Nightcliff Tigers and Wanderers also got the season off to a flyer with first up wins.Darwin’s TIO Stadium played host to a triple-header to kick off the season, whilst the Palmerston Magpies played host to Waratah at Asbuild Oval.In a perfect start to their season, the Palmerston Magpies held on in a low scoring match. Bounding out of the blocks with a four goal to nil opening quarter, the Magpies had Waratah under pressure from the outset. Despite a second quarter comeback by Waratah, the Magpies still held sway at the main break. The second half was more even, but Waratah just couldn’t bridge the gap, despite keeping the Magpies goalless in the final quarter. Palmerston held on to win by three goals.At TIO Stadium, the early game saw the Tiwi Bombers off to a great start with a six goal opening quarter. Wanderers bridged the gap and the teams were separated by just a point at the main break with the Bombers a nose ahead. However, a six goal third term by Wanderers gave them a handy break headed into the final quarter. Try as they might, the Bombers could not gain on Wanderers in an even final term. Wanderers held on to down the Bombers by 19 points.In the clash between the Nightcliff Tigers and St Mary’s, an amazing defensive game saw both teams restricted to a goal each by the main break. There were no weather concerns, simply two tight defences. After the half time break, the game opened up somewhat with St Mary’s edging ahead by the final change. However, Nightcliff ground out two goals to nil in a tight final quarter to hold on by ten points.The final game of the round saw last season’s grand finalists, the Southern Districts Crocs and Darwin Buffaloes, play out their grand final replay and the results were similar. In the end it was the Crocs that held on for a one goal win after the Buffaloes had the better of the first half. A big third quarter by the Crocs gave them breathing space as the Buffaloes fought back and it was enough to set up the win. The Crocs downed the Buffaloes by just one point in last season’s grand final.Final Scores:Palmerston Magpies 9 15 69 d Waratah 7 9 51Wanderers 16 16 112 d Tiwi Bombers 14 9 93Nightcliff Tigers 6 10 46 d St Mary’s 5 6 36Southern Districts Crocs 9 11 65 d Darwin Buffaloes 8 11 59Next weekend, the Tiwi Bombers clash with Waratah, Southern Districts take on St Mary’s and Wanderers meet the Darwin Buffaloes on Saturday at TIO Stadium. On Sunday, the Nightcliff Tigers will host the Palmerston Magpies. Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Australia Story Options Printable Story Format

Syndication RSS news RSS events Twitter Facebook Who's Online Guest Users: 39

What's New Stories 5 new Stories in the last 3 days



Comments last 3 days No new comments



Media Gallery last 7 Days No new media items



Links last 2 weeks No recent new links

No new commentsNo new media itemsNo recent new links