Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, October 08 2018 @ 09:09 am ACDT

South African Tour A Resounding Success

Sunday, October 07 2018 @ 07:55 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Africa

The bi-annual tour of Under 17 talent from St Marys Sporting Club in Geelong has been completed for 2018. The club’s long association with South Africa, and particularly the work of AFL South Africa, has seen students tour three provinces in what is described as a “life changing experience” for those students.

Other tours for St Mary’s students include Ireland and Cape York Peninsula communities in Australia. The South African tour features a series of matches and clinics for kids across the Western Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal and North West provinces in association with AFL South Africa and AFL FootyWILD.

 

The tours have been a huge boot for the game in South Africa with both local and national South African teams able to play against highly talented Australian youths. The AFL FootyWILD Auskick-style clinics are also a huge beneficiary, with young kids gaining one-to-one tuition in the game from young Australian players who already play at local and school level back in Australia.

The Western Cape Magpies won the opening match of the series in Khayelitsha, before the St Marys team kicked into gear to down the KZN team and then the national South Africa Lions

St. Marys Tour results:
Match 1 @ Khayelitsha Oval Cape Town (Western Cape Province)
Western Cape Magpies 57 - St. Marys 43

Match 2 @ Newcenter Sports Grounds – Durban (Kwa-Zulu Natal Province)
KZN 39 - St. Marys 112

Match 3 @ Mohadin Cricket Ground – Potchefstroom (North-West Province)
S.A Lions 41 - St. Marys 81

Once again, he tour has been deemed a huge success both by the AFL South Africa staff and players in all provinces as well as by St Marys as part of an ongoing tradition to develop young men – which for St Marys is a critical measure of success as their students – all 17 year olds – reach the conclusion of their school lives ahead of the challenges of adulthood.
 

